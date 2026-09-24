'Massive Exhale': Survivors Relieved as Weinstein Gets 15 Years for New York Sex Crime Conviction

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting former assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haley in 2006, prompting expressions of relief from survivors and advocates after nearly a decade of legal battles—and calls to improve how such cases are handled so that the process does not punish victims.

The sentence, handed down by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber, adds to the prison time Weinstein has already served and follows his conviction last year for committing a first-degree criminal sexual act. With three separate felony sex crime convictions stemming from his 2022 California case still standing, Wednesday’s conviction marks the 74-year-old's fourth extant felony.

In 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years behind bars after a New York jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting Haley and raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann—but those convictions were overturned in 2024, sparking widespread anguish and outrage.

“Having been sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein has had a devastating effect on my life and sense of security that may never go away. Making the decision to speak up will have me looking over my shoulder for years to come," Haley—who testified at both New York trials—told the court Wednesday in her pre-sentencing victim impact statement. "It’s a life sentence for me."

No survivor should have to relive their most difficult moments to be heard, yet so many showed incredible bravery. We're grateful to @manhattanda.bsky.social for pursuing justice and the survivors who stood through such a challenging process to bring accountability to light. We stand with you ❤️



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— Safe Horizon (@safehorizon.bsky.social) September 23, 2026 at 1:02 PM

Haley—who had worked briefly on the Weinstein-produced reality show “Project Runway"—described the years of litigation, public scrutiny, and attacks on her credibility as deeply damaging. She said that she often considered dropping the case, a process she called one of the most difficult decisions of her life.

Prosecutors had sought a 20-year sentence, arguing that Weinstein had shown no genuine remorse and continued to portray himself as the victim, and that he had used private investigators and other intimidation tactics against Haley.

After Weinstein's sentence was announced, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg praised Haley and other survivors for their perseverance through the lengthy process.

“Today was about the survivors,” Bragg said. “Ms. Haley, her remarks were powerful, moving, and eloquent.”

Weinstein—who is expected to appeal—also addressed the court before Farber imposed the sentence. He apologized for causing Haley pain but again professed his innocence.

“I am not a perfect person. I live with many regrets and sincerely apologize for my actions," he said. “I do have remorse for Miriam Haley’s pain, but I have to reiterate my innocence.”

Farber wasn't having it, calling Weinstein "the literal face of the #MeToo movement."

A 2017 New York Times investigation into Weinstein led to a flood of allegations against him and others—sparking a #MeToo movement that featured a phrase coined by survivor and activist Tarana Burke more than a decade earlier.

“You had it all,” the judge said. “Your legacy could have been cemented with greatness. But you threw it all away by assaulting Miriam Haley.”

In June 2025, a Manhattan jury convicted Weinstein of first-degree criminal sexual act, a felony, for forcibly sexually assaulting Haley at his Manhattan apartment in 2006. He was acquitted of a separate first-degree charge involving former model Kaja Sokola. The jury deadlocked on the third charge, involving Mann's 2013 rape, resulting in a mistrial.

In California, Weinstein was convicted of felony rape, forcible oral copulation, and sexual penetration by a foreign object stemming from a 2013 assault. Originally sentenced to 16 years, a California appeals court upheld the convictions in June while ordering a pending resentencing.

Rose McGowan, one of Weinstein’s most prominent accusers and a major figure in the #MeToo era, posted an Instagram video reacting to the sentence.

“It’s done. I can’t really adequately explain what this is like, what this feels like,” McGowan said. “It’s too strange and surreal and massive exhale and massive fucking yes.”

“Enough,” she added. “Years stolen from so many of us. Thank you to the women in New York. You did this."

Gloria Allred, Haley's attorney, said that "Mimi underwent a trial by fire twice, and prevailed both times, unlike any other person in the 'MeToo' movement."

"Mimi is a true hero. She has survived all attempts both inside and outside of court to discredit her or question her motives,” Allred added. “To describe Mimi as courageous is an understatement. She faced her fears and overcame them.”

Elisa Batista, campaign director at the women-led gender justice group UltraViolet, said in a statement that “Harvey Weinstein, like so many powerful abusers, thought the system would enable and protect him forever. That era is over."

"This victory belongs to courageous survivors like Miriam Haley, Kaja Sokola, and Jessica Mann who came forward at great personal risk to tell their stories, as well as those abused by Weinstein who were unable to," Batista continued.

“Thankfully, justice was delivered. But our work doesn’t end here," she stressed. "Across the country, it’s still the case that a majority of survivors of sexual abuse are often not served by our courts,” said Batista. “We will continue to stand with survivors and fight the systems that enable and protect abusers—whether in Hollywood, the workplace, the White House, or anywhere else.”

Haley left the courthouse Wednesday surrounded by supporters, including other Weinstein accusers and Allred.

NEW YORK: Miriam Haley, alongside her attorney Gloria Allred, spoke to the press after Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Haley said she “appreciated Judge Farber’s statement,” adding that she believed the “sentence was fair” and that she is “happy with it.” https://t.co/82CwIjRwXh pic.twitter.com/bN1M5DPlxX

— Los Angeles Magazine (@LAmag) September 23, 2026

“This being so public, for this having gone on for so long," she said, "it’s been really, really tough."