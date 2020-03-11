Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

This story may be updated.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years in prison for a sexual assault case seen as landmark moment in the #MeToo movement.

23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault. I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) March 11, 2020 Once again, we stand with the brave women who spoke out against Harvey Weinstein and helped turn #MeToo into a global movement against sexual assault. Let's keep fighting for justice. — Amnesty International (@amnesty) March 11, 2020

The sentencing from Judge James Burke follows Weinstein's conviction last month for first degree sexual assault and third degree rape. Weinstein was given a 20-year sentence for the assault and an additional three years for the rape.

Ahead of his sentencing at a Manhattan courtroom, Weinstein—who's been accused of sexually assaulting scores of other women— told the court he was "confused" about a lack of due process, Variety reported. "This is not the right atmosphere in the United States of America," he said.

Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann, the two women whose accusations brought the conviction, gave "impact statements" at the sentencing.

"He violated my trust, my body, and my basic right to reject his sexual advances," said Haleyi.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Never Miss a Beat. Get our best delivered to your inbox.

"I'm relieved he will now know he's not above the law," she added.

Mann, in her statement to the court, said Weinstein was "baffled at finally being held accountable."

"My rape was preventable," Mann said. "This was a known offender whose crimes were covered up in a paper trail."

Following the sentencing, The Silence Breakers, a group of two dozen woman who've accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, released a statement in which they vowed to continue their fight for justice.

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his February conviction of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.



The following is a statement from 24 #silencebreakers in response: pic.twitter.com/6LhmIhDaMz — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) March 11, 2020

"Harvey Weinstein's legacy will always be that he's a convicted rapist," the women wrote. "He is going to jail—but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused."

"The New York trial has ended," the group continued, "but the Silence Breakers will persist in our crusade for cultural change, justice, and to have our voices heard."