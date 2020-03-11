Published on

Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

"He is going to jail—but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined."

by
0 Comments
Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein enters a Manhattan court house as a jury continues with deliberations in his trial on February 24, 2020 in New York City. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

This story may be updated.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years in prison for a sexual assault case seen as landmark moment in the #MeToo movement.

The sentencing from Judge James Burke follows Weinstein's conviction last month for first degree sexual assault and third degree rape. Weinstein was given a 20-year sentence for the assault and an additional three years for the rape.

Ahead of his sentencing at a Manhattan courtroom, Weinstein—who's been accused of sexually assaulting scores of other women— told the court he was "confused" about a lack of due process, Variety reported. "This is not the right atmosphere in the United States of America," he said.

Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann, the two women whose accusations brought the conviction, gave "impact statements" at the sentencing.

"He violated my trust, my body, and my basic right to reject his sexual advances," said Haleyi.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

"I'm relieved he will now know he's not above the law," she added.

Mann, in her statement to the court, said Weinstein was "baffled at finally being held accountable."

"My rape was preventable," Mann said. "This was a known offender whose crimes were covered up in a paper trail."

Following the sentencing, The Silence Breakers, a group of two dozen woman who've accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, released a statement in which they vowed to continue their fight for justice.

"Harvey Weinstein's legacy will always be that he's a convicted rapist," the women wrote. "He is going to jail—but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused."

"The New York trial has ended," the group continued, "but the Silence Breakers will persist in our crusade for cultural change, justice, and to have our voices heard."

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news outlet. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
#MeToo, Harvey Weinstein