'Beyond Despicable,' Says Democrat After White House Official Says Trump 'Bored' With Iran War

It’s been less than a month, and President Donald Trump's war of choice in Iran has unleashed a cascade of consequences for countless human lives and the global economy that are far from resolved—but he is reportedly getting tired of the illegal war he started.

MS NOW reported on Friday that White House sources believe that Trump is "getting a little bored" with the Iran war and "wants to move on" to other initiatives.

MS NOW's report on Trump's feelings about the war was echoed by The Wall Street Journal, which on Thursday reported that the president has told associates that he wants to wrap up the war in the coming weeks and avoid a protracted conflict.

The problem, sources told both MS NOW and the Journal, is that there is no simple way to wrap up the conflict given that Iran is continuing to block passage through the Strait of Hormuz, which is sending global energy costs spiking.

And while Trump has shown the ability to simply lie about his achievements in the past and have his supporters believe them, one former Trump official told MS NOW that just won't work if Americans keep paying $4 per gallon of gas.

"He has learned he can tell the American people his feeling, and, with enough time, the American people will accept his lie," the official said. "Just telling us the war is won isn’t good enough. We need to see it; we need to feel it."

In a social media post, Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) called the president "beyond despicable" for feeling "bored" after starting a war that has killed thousands of people, created chaos across the Middle East, and raised prices for US consumers.

"Donald Trump is now 'a little bored' with his 'little excursion' in Iran, as if war is nothing more than passing amusement to him," said Beyer. "War is not a game. It's not a spectacle. It's not something you pick up and drop when it stops entertaining you."

Beyer then highlighted the human costs of Trump's war, which he launched at 4 a.m. on a Saturday morning without any authorization from Congress.

"Real people have paid the price of this war," he wrote. "We've already lost 13 Americans killed in action, with many more seriously wounded. Civilians have been killed throughout the Middle East, including the US missile strike that killed more than 150 schoolchildren."

Trump and allies such as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) have signaled that after the US is finished with Iran, they will next attempt to topple the government of Cuba, where the White House has caused a catastrophic fuel shortage in recent weeks with its ramp-up of the blockade that's been in place for decades. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this month that "the embargo is tied to political change on the island."

The press office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is seen as a likely Democratic contender for the presidency in 2028, also blasted the president's reported boredom with his own war.

"American soldiers are dying," wrote Newsom's office. "Americans are paying more at the pump. Republicans are cutting essential services to fund a war no one but Trump and MAGA wanted. And now Trump is bored. Disgusting. Truly unpresidential behavior from our supposed commander-in-chief."

