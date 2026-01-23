Undeterred by Freezing Temps, Statewide Minnesota Strikes Demand 'ICE Out Now'

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
“We are a northern state, and we are built for the cold, and we are going to show up."
Twin Cities residents are weeks into the Trump administration's deployment of thousands of federal immigration agents in an operation that has seen a legal observer and young mother fatally shot; US citizens dragged out of their homes and vehicles by masked officers; one of President Donald Trump's top Border Patrol officials lobbing a gas grenade at lawful protesters; children as young as 2 detained; and armed agents seemingly lurking around every corner.
But the trauma inflicted on the cities during "Operation Metro Surge" appeared only to have strengthened residents' resolve to push US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) out of Minnesota on Friday as residents filled the Minneapolis' downtown area to march in subfreezing temperatures and assembled at a nearby airport through which an estimated 2,000 people have been deported.
The demonstrations were part of a “no work, no school, no shopping” general strike that labor, faith, and community leaders and businesses have joined in calling for in recent days as outrage has grown over ICE's arrests of immigrants and citizens alike and attacks on residents' First Amendment rights.
Demonstrators carried signs reading, "ICE Out Now," "Stop Pretending Racism Is Patriotism," and "Stop Disappearing Our Neighbors."
Businesses and cultural institutions were closed in solidarity across the city and the state on Friday; Truthout reported that about 700 businesses shut their doors across Minnesota, while businesses that remained open planned to donate their proceeds from the day to immigrant rights groups.
Organizers said about 100 clergy members were arrested at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport protest. They were among the protesters who blocked the road at a departures terminal, singing, "Before this campaign fails, we’ll all go down to jail, everybody has a right to live.”
Thousands here at Minneapolis-St. Paul airport, the site of deportation flights. Clergy have blocked the road at terminal 1 departures singing “before this campaign fails, we’ll all go down to jail. Everybody has a right to live.” pic.twitter.com/FDtUYyyjNL
— Sarah Lazare (@sarahlazare) January 23, 2026
According to union leaders, 12 airport workers are among the Minneapolis-area residents who have been detained by ICE in recent weeks.
A massive number of workers have descended on the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport for the general strike today, forming an extended picket line, with some blocking a main airport road at this time. pic.twitter.com/2JZPZpS4hR
— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) January 23, 2026
Chelsie Glaubitz Gabiou, president of the Minnesota Regional Labor Federation (MRLF), AFL-CIO, acknowledged that the weather on Friday was "dangerously cold."
"Negative-10°F with wind chills. Like the high is going to be -10°F with wind chills of up to -20F,” Glaubitz Gabiou told the Guardian. “We are a northern state, and we are built for the cold, and we are going to show up."
Organizers said the goals of the general strike were for ICE to leave Minnesota, the ICE agent who killed Renee Good earlier this month to be held legally accountable, and no additional federal funding for ICE operations.
Seven US House Democrats joined the Republican Party in passing a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security this week. The legislation still needs to get through the Senate.
Nationwide, data has shown that nearly three-quarters of people arrested by ICE have had no criminal convictions, but the Trump administration has continued to claim it is detaining the "worst of the worst" violent criminals, even as agents have clearly been shown arresting people who are authorized to be in the US and have no criminal records.
Dear Common Dreams reader,
The U.S. is on a fast track to authoritarianism like nothing I've ever seen. Meanwhile, corporate news outlets are utterly capitulating to Trump, twisting their coverage to avoid drawing his ire while lining up to stuff cash in his pockets.
That's why I believe that Common Dreams is doing the best and most consequential reporting that we've ever done.
Our small but mighty team is a progressive reporting powerhouse, covering the news every day that the corporate media never will. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. And to ignite change for the common good.
Now here's the key piece that I want all our readers to understand: None of this would be possible without your financial support.
That's not just some fundraising cliche. It's the absolute and literal truth. We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
Will you donate now to help power the nonprofit, independent reporting of Common Dreams?
Thank you for being a vital member of our community. Together, we can keep independent journalism alive when it’s needed most.
- Craig Brown, Co-founder
Twin Cities residents are weeks into the Trump administration's deployment of thousands of federal immigration agents in an operation that has seen a legal observer and young mother fatally shot; US citizens dragged out of their homes and vehicles by masked officers; one of President Donald Trump's top Border Patrol officials lobbing a gas grenade at lawful protesters; children as young as 2 detained; and armed agents seemingly lurking around every corner.
But the trauma inflicted on the cities during "Operation Metro Surge" appeared only to have strengthened residents' resolve to push US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) out of Minnesota on Friday as residents filled the Minneapolis' downtown area to march in subfreezing temperatures and assembled at a nearby airport through which an estimated 2,000 people have been deported.
The demonstrations were part of a “no work, no school, no shopping” general strike that labor, faith, and community leaders and businesses have joined in calling for in recent days as outrage has grown over ICE's arrests of immigrants and citizens alike and attacks on residents' First Amendment rights.
Demonstrators carried signs reading, "ICE Out Now," "Stop Pretending Racism Is Patriotism," and "Stop Disappearing Our Neighbors."
Businesses and cultural institutions were closed in solidarity across the city and the state on Friday; Truthout reported that about 700 businesses shut their doors across Minnesota, while businesses that remained open planned to donate their proceeds from the day to immigrant rights groups.
Organizers said about 100 clergy members were arrested at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport protest. They were among the protesters who blocked the road at a departures terminal, singing, "Before this campaign fails, we’ll all go down to jail, everybody has a right to live.”
Thousands here at Minneapolis-St. Paul airport, the site of deportation flights. Clergy have blocked the road at terminal 1 departures singing “before this campaign fails, we’ll all go down to jail. Everybody has a right to live.” pic.twitter.com/FDtUYyyjNL
— Sarah Lazare (@sarahlazare) January 23, 2026
According to union leaders, 12 airport workers are among the Minneapolis-area residents who have been detained by ICE in recent weeks.
A massive number of workers have descended on the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport for the general strike today, forming an extended picket line, with some blocking a main airport road at this time. pic.twitter.com/2JZPZpS4hR
— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) January 23, 2026
Chelsie Glaubitz Gabiou, president of the Minnesota Regional Labor Federation (MRLF), AFL-CIO, acknowledged that the weather on Friday was "dangerously cold."
"Negative-10°F with wind chills. Like the high is going to be -10°F with wind chills of up to -20F,” Glaubitz Gabiou told the Guardian. “We are a northern state, and we are built for the cold, and we are going to show up."
Organizers said the goals of the general strike were for ICE to leave Minnesota, the ICE agent who killed Renee Good earlier this month to be held legally accountable, and no additional federal funding for ICE operations.
Seven US House Democrats joined the Republican Party in passing a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security this week. The legislation still needs to get through the Senate.
Nationwide, data has shown that nearly three-quarters of people arrested by ICE have had no criminal convictions, but the Trump administration has continued to claim it is detaining the "worst of the worst" violent criminals, even as agents have clearly been shown arresting people who are authorized to be in the US and have no criminal records.
Twin Cities residents are weeks into the Trump administration's deployment of thousands of federal immigration agents in an operation that has seen a legal observer and young mother fatally shot; US citizens dragged out of their homes and vehicles by masked officers; one of President Donald Trump's top Border Patrol officials lobbing a gas grenade at lawful protesters; children as young as 2 detained; and armed agents seemingly lurking around every corner.
But the trauma inflicted on the cities during "Operation Metro Surge" appeared only to have strengthened residents' resolve to push US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) out of Minnesota on Friday as residents filled the Minneapolis' downtown area to march in subfreezing temperatures and assembled at a nearby airport through which an estimated 2,000 people have been deported.
The demonstrations were part of a “no work, no school, no shopping” general strike that labor, faith, and community leaders and businesses have joined in calling for in recent days as outrage has grown over ICE's arrests of immigrants and citizens alike and attacks on residents' First Amendment rights.
Demonstrators carried signs reading, "ICE Out Now," "Stop Pretending Racism Is Patriotism," and "Stop Disappearing Our Neighbors."
Businesses and cultural institutions were closed in solidarity across the city and the state on Friday; Truthout reported that about 700 businesses shut their doors across Minnesota, while businesses that remained open planned to donate their proceeds from the day to immigrant rights groups.
Organizers said about 100 clergy members were arrested at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport protest. They were among the protesters who blocked the road at a departures terminal, singing, "Before this campaign fails, we’ll all go down to jail, everybody has a right to live.”
Thousands here at Minneapolis-St. Paul airport, the site of deportation flights. Clergy have blocked the road at terminal 1 departures singing “before this campaign fails, we’ll all go down to jail. Everybody has a right to live.” pic.twitter.com/FDtUYyyjNL
— Sarah Lazare (@sarahlazare) January 23, 2026
According to union leaders, 12 airport workers are among the Minneapolis-area residents who have been detained by ICE in recent weeks.
A massive number of workers have descended on the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport for the general strike today, forming an extended picket line, with some blocking a main airport road at this time. pic.twitter.com/2JZPZpS4hR
— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) January 23, 2026
Chelsie Glaubitz Gabiou, president of the Minnesota Regional Labor Federation (MRLF), AFL-CIO, acknowledged that the weather on Friday was "dangerously cold."
"Negative-10°F with wind chills. Like the high is going to be -10°F with wind chills of up to -20F,” Glaubitz Gabiou told the Guardian. “We are a northern state, and we are built for the cold, and we are going to show up."
Organizers said the goals of the general strike were for ICE to leave Minnesota, the ICE agent who killed Renee Good earlier this month to be held legally accountable, and no additional federal funding for ICE operations.
Seven US House Democrats joined the Republican Party in passing a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security this week. The legislation still needs to get through the Senate.
Nationwide, data has shown that nearly three-quarters of people arrested by ICE have had no criminal convictions, but the Trump administration has continued to claim it is detaining the "worst of the worst" violent criminals, even as agents have clearly been shown arresting people who are authorized to be in the US and have no criminal records.