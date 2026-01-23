To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Federal Agents Descend On Minneapolis For Immigration Enforcement Operations

Demonstrators participate in a rally and march during an "ICE Out” general strike and day of protest on January 23, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Undeterred by Freezing Temps, Statewide Minnesota Strikes Demand 'ICE Out Now'

“We are a northern state, and we are built for the cold, and we are going to show up."

NewsRights & Justice

Twin Cities residents are weeks into the Trump administration's deployment of thousands of federal immigration agents in an operation that has seen a legal observer and young mother fatally shot; US citizens dragged out of their homes and vehicles by masked officers; one of President Donald Trump's top Border Patrol officials lobbing a gas grenade at lawful protesters; children as young as 2 detained; and armed agents seemingly lurking around every corner.

But the trauma inflicted on the cities during "Operation Metro Surge" appeared only to have strengthened residents' resolve to push US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) out of Minnesota on Friday as residents filled the Minneapolis' downtown area to march in subfreezing temperatures and assembled at a nearby airport through which an estimated 2,000 people have been deported.

The demonstrations were part of a “no work, no school, no shopping” general strike that labor, faith, and community leaders and businesses have joined in calling for in recent days as outrage has grown over ICE's arrests of immigrants and citizens alike and attacks on residents' First Amendment rights.

Demonstrators carried signs reading, "ICE Out Now," "Stop Pretending Racism Is Patriotism," and "Stop Disappearing Our Neighbors."

Businesses and cultural institutions were closed in solidarity across the city and the state on Friday; Truthout reported that about 700 businesses shut their doors across Minnesota, while businesses that remained open planned to donate their proceeds from the day to immigrant rights groups.

Organizers said about 100 clergy members were arrested at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport protest. They were among the protesters who blocked the road at a departures terminal, singing, "Before this campaign fails, we’ll all go down to jail, everybody has a right to live.”

According to union leaders, 12 airport workers are among the Minneapolis-area residents who have been detained by ICE in recent weeks.

Chelsie Glaubitz Gabiou, president of the Minnesota Regional Labor Federation (MRLF), AFL-CIO, acknowledged that the weather on Friday was "dangerously cold."

"Negative-10°F with wind chills. Like the high is going to be -10°F with wind chills of up to -20F,” Glaubitz Gabiou told the Guardian. “We are a northern state, and we are built for the cold, and we are going to show up."

Organizers said the goals of the general strike were for ICE to leave Minnesota, the ICE agent who killed Renee Good earlier this month to be held legally accountable, and no additional federal funding for ICE operations.

Seven US House Democrats joined the Republican Party in passing a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security this week. The legislation still needs to get through the Senate.

Nationwide, data has shown that nearly three-quarters of people arrested by ICE have had no criminal convictions, but the Trump administration has continued to claim it is detaining the "worst of the worst" violent criminals, even as agents have clearly been shown arresting people who are authorized to be in the US and have no criminal records.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
