'ICE Has Gone Rogue': Khanna Demands Arrest, Prosecution of Jonathan Ross for Murder of Renee Good

Rep. Ro Khanna on Monday called for the arrest and prosecution of the federal immigration officer who killed Minneapolis resident Renee Good last week.

In a video posted on social media, Khanna (D-Calif.) made the case for arresting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer Jonathan Ross, who has faced accusations of murder after he fatally shot the 37-year-old Good and left her 6-year-old son an orphan.

Khanna also said that the problems with ICE weren't merely from one trigger-happy agent.

"ICE has gone rogue," Khanna said. "We need accountability."

I am calling for the arrest and prosecution of the ICE agent that shot and killed Renee Good.



I am also calling on Congress to support my bill with @JasmineForUS to force ICE agents to wear body cameras, not wear masks, have visible identification, and ensure ICE has independent… pic.twitter.com/BmoufcF0fx

— Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) January 13, 2026

He then referenced legislation he had written with Rep. Jasmine Crocket (D-Texas) that would force ICE agents to wear body cameras and carry visible identification, and would also bar them from wearing masks to conceal their identities while conducting operations.

Khanna also described a recent trip he made to an immigration detention facility in California, where he said he witnessed deplorable treatment of detainees, including one man who reported having blood in his urine but who had not seen any medical professional for the past seven days.

"We need to hold ICE accountable and we need to uphold human rights in ICE facilities," he emphasized. "This is the time for Americans to speak up."

As Khanna called for greater ICE accountability, new videos emerged on Tuesday of chaos caused by federal immigration officials in Minneapolis.

In one video posted by extremism researcher Amanda Moore, federal agents can be seen smashing a woman's car windows, cutting her seat belt, and then dragging her out of the vehicle to be arrested.

Today at 34 & Park in Minneapolis, a woman tried to drive down the street where a protest had broken out in front of a home ICE was raiding, saying she had a doctor apt to get to. ICE agents busted out her windows, cut off her seatbelt, and pulled her out before arresting her. pic.twitter.com/Y9bDF1xfKW

— amanda moore 🐢 (@noturtlesoup17) January 13, 2026

Status Coup News reporter JT Cestkowski shared footage of federal agents lobbing tear gas canisters and firing pepper balls at demonstrators, which he described as "an everyday occurrence in America."

Immigration agents again fired tear gas and pepper balls at Twin Cities area residents today while out raiding neighborhoods. This is now an everyday occurrence in America.



Video by @StatusCoup’s @JonFarinaPhoto pic.twitter.com/SbwPUsMbIA

— JT Cestkowski (@JTCestkowski) January 13, 2026

NPR national correspondent Sergio Martínez-Beltrán posted a video of immigration agents walking around a Minneapolis parking lot and demanding shoppers offer proof that they were legally in the US.

"The drivers were people of color," Martínez-Beltrán observed.

In Minneapolis federal agents are asking people for the immigration status. In this video you can see agents at a parking lot asking people charging their cars to show proof of their immigration status. The drivers were people of color. pic.twitter.com/y8tuI3G88O

— Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (@SergioMarBel) January 12, 2026

Despite multiple videos showing Minneapolis residents angrily confronting federal immigration officials, President Donald Trump dismissed the demonstrations as "fake" during what was supposed to have been a speech on the US economy.

"One of the reasons they're doing these fake riots—I mean they're just terrible," Trump said, referring to largely peaceful demonstrations in Minneapolis. "It's so fake. 'Shame! Shame! Shame!' You see the woman. It's all practiced. They take hotel rooms and they all practice together. It's a whole scam. We're finding out who's funding all this stuff too."