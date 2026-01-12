'Goebbels Could Not Have Improved On This': DHS Spreads 'Propaganda' on ICE Killing as Violence Mounts

As Americans have continued to document federal agents violently pushing a bystander to the ground during an arrest, handcuffing a screaming mother, and demanding to see citizenship papers of people of color, observers said the US Department of Homeland Security's latest video about a federal officer's killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis last week showed it has resorted to "blatant propaganda" to shape public opinion on the Trump administration's violent crackdown on immigrants and dissenters.

"This agency, and the way it now speaks, is the most repulsive and un-American things I have ever seen," said one writer of a video featuring Lauren Bis, the deputy assistant secretary of homeland security, that was released four days after Good was fatally shot by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer.

The video was posted to social media Sunday, accompanied by the text: "Defend the Homeland. Protect the American way of life." Bis presented footage of Good's vehicle before and after she was shot while sitting in the driver's seat of her car by an ICE agent who had approached the driver's side of the front of the vehicle.

Bis repeated claims that have been pushed by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Vice President JD Vance, and President Donald Trump: that Good was a "rioter" who "weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."

She said that "the American people can watch this video with their own eyes and ears and judge for themselves," but legal experts, news outlets, and members of the public have already spent the past several days doing just that.

Experts and media organizations have extensively analyzed footage of the killing and said that despite the administration's repeated claims, there is no evidence that Good was part of any riot. As the Guardian reported last week, "The officer who fired the fatal shots walked up to the front of Good’s car, which was turning away from him as it began to move forward, and he remained on his feet as the vehicle passed him."

Author and University of Missouri law professor Thom Lambert said that the government "may argue that the ICE agent feared for his life, perhaps even reasonably, but the video CLEARLY shows that Good had turned away from the officer."

"I never imagined that my government would so blatantly lie like this," added Lambert, who also took issue with Bis' insistence that the administration "pray[s]" for Good and her family—even as another White House official, press secretary Karoline Leavitt, called the victim a "lunatic" in comments to reporters on Monday.

Despite DHS' display of footage that many observers have said proves Good's wheels were turned away from the ICE agent when she began driving, David J. Bier of the libertarian Cato Institute said: "They are still using verbatim the utterly inaccurate statement from the first day. This is pathological."

Another critic noted that the video was edited by DHS to make it appear that Good "weaponized her vehicle" by "speeding across the road"—"obviously failing to mention that footage is of when she had just been shot in the fucking face and her dead foot hit the pedal."

Jessica Simor, an expert in human rights law in the UK, said that Joseph Goebbels, the architect of Adolf Hitler's propaganda machine in Nazi Germany, "could not have improved" on Bis' video.

As the video circulated online Monday, ICE and Border Patrol agents were seen in numerous new footage treating people in Minneapolis and elsewhere violently and appearing the warn them against even acting as bystanders to their enforcement actions.

Federal agents were seen chasing and tackling a man to the ground, apparently for filming with his cellphone as they carried out an arrest at a gas station in St. Paul, Minnesota.

In another video, a federal officer approached a woman who was filming him and said, "Listen, have you all not learned from the past couple of days?" before snatching her phone.

It is legal under the First Amendment for bystanders to film ICE and other federal agents as long at they are not obstructing their operations.

Organizer and attorney Aaron Regunberg said in response to that video that the US will ultimately "need some serious Truth and Reconciliation/Nuremberg shit for every fascist scumbag member of this administration."