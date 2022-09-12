15,000 Minnesota Nurses Launch Historic Strike to Put 'Patients Before Profits'

About 15,000 nurses in Minnesota walked off the job on Monday for a historic three-day strike after months of failed contract negotiations during the Covid-19 pandemic.\r\n\r\n\u0022I can\u0026#039;t give my patients the care they deserve.\u0022\r\n\r\nMembers of the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) last month voted overwhelmingly in support of what the union says is the \u0022largest private sector nurses strike in U.S. history.\u0022\r\n\r\nNurses with MNA argue that hospital executives who make millions of dollars per year \u0022refuse solutions to short-staffing, retention, and better patient care.\u0022\r\n\r\nStrikers carried signs highlighting their frustration. Messages included: \u0022Patients before profits,\u0022 \u0022Put an end to corporate healthcare,\u0022 and \u0022The frontline is fed up with excuses!\u0022\r\n\r\nChris Rubesch, MNA vice president and a nurse at Essentia Health in Duluth, told The Washington Post that \u0022I can\u0026#039;t give my patients the care they deserve.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Call lights go unanswered. Patients should only be waiting for a few seconds or minutes if they\u0026#039;ve soiled themselves or their oxygen came unplugged or they need to go to the bathroom, but that can take 10 minutes or more,\u0022 he explained. \u0022Those are things that can\u0026#039;t wait.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMinnesota Reformer reports that in addition to demanding staffing fixes and more paid sick and parental leave, nurses seek a \u002230% wage increases over the next three years. Hospitals have countered with around 10% increases over three years and say they can\u0026#039;t afford to go any higher.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe outlet noted that \u0022nurses at Essentia Health\u0026#039;s Moose Lake Clinic, who have been negotiating a first contract for two years, were also set to strike but decided on Sunday night to hold an informational picket instead.\u0022\r\n\r\nAt the 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports where nurses did strike on Monday, participants and supporters shared updates on social media.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAlong with various local and state-level officials, including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, national political figures also expressed solidarity with the striking nurses—whose action comes amid resurgence of the U.S. labor movement.\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;ll be out standing in solidarity with our nurses at Abbott, Children\u0026#039;s, and Fairview today!\u0022 said Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who represents metropolitan Minneapolis. \u0022Come join us and show your support.\u0022\r\n\r\nBacking their fight for \u0022safer care, fair scheduling, and higher wages,\u0022 U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). tweeted that \u0022nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system. They understand what\u0026#039;s best for their patients.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSpokespeople for Allina Health and Twin Cities Hospital Group, two of the systems where workers walked out, blamed the nurses for the impacts of the strike, pointing out to the Post that they have refused to go to mediation. But striking nurses say the walkout was forced by intractable management.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re really sad and disappointed that it has come to a strike,\u0022 Brianna Hnath, a nurse at North Memorial in Robbinsdale, told the newspaper. \u0022But we feel like this is the only thing we can do to show administration how incredibly important a strong nursing core is to a hospital. Hospitals tell us it\u0026#039;s our fault, but we\u0026#039;ve been actively involved and getting nowhere.\u0022