'Absolutely Vile': ICE Snatches Young Kids From Minnesota Schools, Sends Them to Texas

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
"Targeting children—our babies—is beyond the pale. ICE is completely out of control and beyond fixing," said Minnesota's lieutenant governor.
Federal immigration agents have detained at least four children from Minnesota public schools over the past two weeks, including a 5-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl who were both sent to Texas detention centers that have come under fire for grotesque conditions.
Zena Stenvik, the superintendent of Columbia Heights Public Schools, held a press conference on Wednesday to provide details of the targeting of children and decry the menacing presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, who have been terrorizing and abusing communities in Minneapolis and other major US cities at the behest of President Donald Trump.
"ICE agents have been roaming our neighborhoods, circling our schools, following our buses, coming into our parking lots, and taking our children,” Stenvik said. “The sense of safety in our community and around our schools is shaken, and our hearts are shattered.”
The superintendent said that ICE agents used 5-year-old Liam Ramos as "bait" to also arrest his father. The two were taken while in their driveway, "just having arrived home" from preschool. Both are currently at a Texas detention center.
"The middle school brother came home to a missing dad, a missing little brother, and a terrified mother," said Stenvik. "This family is following US legal parameters and has an active asylum case with no order of deportation. I have viewed the legal paperwork with my own eyes. Why detain a 5-year-old? You cannot tell me that this child is going to be classified as a violent criminal."
"Don’t tell us this is about 'the worst of the worst. That’s a lie."
Stenvik also described the arrest of a 10-year-old fourth grader who was detained by ICE agents along with her mother.
"During the arrest, the child called her father to tell him the ICE agents were bringing her to school," said Stenvik. "The father immediately came to the school to find that both his daughter and wife had been taken. By the end of the school day, they were already in a detention center in Texas, and they are still there."
A 17-year-old high school student, according to Stenvik, was detained by "armed and masked agents, alone."
"The student was removed from their car and taken away," said Stenvik.
Minnesota officials and lawmakers reacted with horror to the superintendent's account of the arrests.
"ICE has detained children as young as five," Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan wrote on social media. "No 5-year-old makes us unsafe. Targeting children—our babies—is beyond the pale. ICE is completely out of control and beyond fixing."
US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called the arrests of children "absolutely vile."
"Don’t tell us this is about 'the worst of the worst,'" said Omar. "That’s a lie."
Dear Common Dreams reader,
The U.S. is on a fast track to authoritarianism like nothing I've ever seen. Meanwhile, corporate news outlets are utterly capitulating to Trump, twisting their coverage to avoid drawing his ire while lining up to stuff cash in his pockets.
That's why I believe that Common Dreams is doing the best and most consequential reporting that we've ever done.
Our small but mighty team is a progressive reporting powerhouse, covering the news every day that the corporate media never will. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. And to ignite change for the common good.
Now here's the key piece that I want all our readers to understand: None of this would be possible without your financial support.
That's not just some fundraising cliche. It's the absolute and literal truth. We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
Will you donate now to help power the nonprofit, independent reporting of Common Dreams?
Thank you for being a vital member of our community. Together, we can keep independent journalism alive when it’s needed most.
- Craig Brown, Co-founder
Federal immigration agents have detained at least four children from Minnesota public schools over the past two weeks, including a 5-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl who were both sent to Texas detention centers that have come under fire for grotesque conditions.
Zena Stenvik, the superintendent of Columbia Heights Public Schools, held a press conference on Wednesday to provide details of the targeting of children and decry the menacing presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, who have been terrorizing and abusing communities in Minneapolis and other major US cities at the behest of President Donald Trump.
"ICE agents have been roaming our neighborhoods, circling our schools, following our buses, coming into our parking lots, and taking our children,” Stenvik said. “The sense of safety in our community and around our schools is shaken, and our hearts are shattered.”
The superintendent said that ICE agents used 5-year-old Liam Ramos as "bait" to also arrest his father. The two were taken while in their driveway, "just having arrived home" from preschool. Both are currently at a Texas detention center.
"The middle school brother came home to a missing dad, a missing little brother, and a terrified mother," said Stenvik. "This family is following US legal parameters and has an active asylum case with no order of deportation. I have viewed the legal paperwork with my own eyes. Why detain a 5-year-old? You cannot tell me that this child is going to be classified as a violent criminal."
"Don’t tell us this is about 'the worst of the worst. That’s a lie."
Stenvik also described the arrest of a 10-year-old fourth grader who was detained by ICE agents along with her mother.
"During the arrest, the child called her father to tell him the ICE agents were bringing her to school," said Stenvik. "The father immediately came to the school to find that both his daughter and wife had been taken. By the end of the school day, they were already in a detention center in Texas, and they are still there."
A 17-year-old high school student, according to Stenvik, was detained by "armed and masked agents, alone."
"The student was removed from their car and taken away," said Stenvik.
Minnesota officials and lawmakers reacted with horror to the superintendent's account of the arrests.
"ICE has detained children as young as five," Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan wrote on social media. "No 5-year-old makes us unsafe. Targeting children—our babies—is beyond the pale. ICE is completely out of control and beyond fixing."
US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called the arrests of children "absolutely vile."
"Don’t tell us this is about 'the worst of the worst,'" said Omar. "That’s a lie."
Federal immigration agents have detained at least four children from Minnesota public schools over the past two weeks, including a 5-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl who were both sent to Texas detention centers that have come under fire for grotesque conditions.
Zena Stenvik, the superintendent of Columbia Heights Public Schools, held a press conference on Wednesday to provide details of the targeting of children and decry the menacing presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, who have been terrorizing and abusing communities in Minneapolis and other major US cities at the behest of President Donald Trump.
"ICE agents have been roaming our neighborhoods, circling our schools, following our buses, coming into our parking lots, and taking our children,” Stenvik said. “The sense of safety in our community and around our schools is shaken, and our hearts are shattered.”
The superintendent said that ICE agents used 5-year-old Liam Ramos as "bait" to also arrest his father. The two were taken while in their driveway, "just having arrived home" from preschool. Both are currently at a Texas detention center.
"The middle school brother came home to a missing dad, a missing little brother, and a terrified mother," said Stenvik. "This family is following US legal parameters and has an active asylum case with no order of deportation. I have viewed the legal paperwork with my own eyes. Why detain a 5-year-old? You cannot tell me that this child is going to be classified as a violent criminal."
"Don’t tell us this is about 'the worst of the worst. That’s a lie."
Stenvik also described the arrest of a 10-year-old fourth grader who was detained by ICE agents along with her mother.
"During the arrest, the child called her father to tell him the ICE agents were bringing her to school," said Stenvik. "The father immediately came to the school to find that both his daughter and wife had been taken. By the end of the school day, they were already in a detention center in Texas, and they are still there."
A 17-year-old high school student, according to Stenvik, was detained by "armed and masked agents, alone."
"The student was removed from their car and taken away," said Stenvik.
Minnesota officials and lawmakers reacted with horror to the superintendent's account of the arrests.
"ICE has detained children as young as five," Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan wrote on social media. "No 5-year-old makes us unsafe. Targeting children—our babies—is beyond the pale. ICE is completely out of control and beyond fixing."
US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called the arrests of children "absolutely vile."
"Don’t tell us this is about 'the worst of the worst,'" said Omar. "That’s a lie."