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"The House Judiciary Committee is committed to ensuring that public officials and their families cannot profit from and exploit inside government information and insider access."
Rep. Jamie Raskin said on Tuesday that he is expanding his investigation into 1789 Capital Management, a investment firm linked to Donald Trump Jr., which has funded multiple companies that have gone on to win lucrative deals with the US Department of Defense.
Raskin (D-Md.), who is in line to be the next chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said he is demanding records from four companies—Hadrian Automation, Juul Labs, Polymarket, and GrabAGun—as part of his probe into whether Trump Jr. and his associates at 1789 Capital helped "steer federal contracts or regulatory decisions to companies in which they had a significant financial interest."
The four companies named by Raskin have either benefited or stand to benefit from Trump administration policies—including federal contracts and regulatory changes—after receiving investments from 1789 Capital, the Maryland Democrat said.
Raskin is seeking the companies' records of any meetings they've had with Trump Jr. or 1789 Capital representatives, as well as term sheets, investment agreements, valuations, and due diligence files exchanged with the firm.
1789 Capital, which was founded by pro-Trump donors who brought on Trump Jr. as a partner after the 2024 election, has come under scrutiny in recent months for financing several companies that have won Pentagon contracts.
Raskin noted the firm's "striking success in predicting both the imminent award of government contracts and the release of favorable regulatory actions to its portfolio or affiliated companies," which he said could be part of "a brazen conspiracy to use the machinery of the executive branch... to rig both public policy and the markets in order to enrich" the president's family.
“The House Judiciary Committee is committed to ensuring that public officials and their families cannot profit from and exploit inside government information and insider access," Raskin emphasized. "The American people demand and expect nothing less."
Raskin first launched his investigation into 1789 Capital in August, sparked in part by the Pentagon's decision to award a $620 million loan to Vulcan Elements, a rare earths magnet startup that has received funding from the firm.
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Rep. Jamie Raskin said on Tuesday that he is expanding his investigation into 1789 Capital Management, a investment firm linked to Donald Trump Jr., which has funded multiple companies that have gone on to win lucrative deals with the US Department of Defense.
Raskin (D-Md.), who is in line to be the next chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said he is demanding records from four companies—Hadrian Automation, Juul Labs, Polymarket, and GrabAGun—as part of his probe into whether Trump Jr. and his associates at 1789 Capital helped "steer federal contracts or regulatory decisions to companies in which they had a significant financial interest."
The four companies named by Raskin have either benefited or stand to benefit from Trump administration policies—including federal contracts and regulatory changes—after receiving investments from 1789 Capital, the Maryland Democrat said.
Raskin is seeking the companies' records of any meetings they've had with Trump Jr. or 1789 Capital representatives, as well as term sheets, investment agreements, valuations, and due diligence files exchanged with the firm.
1789 Capital, which was founded by pro-Trump donors who brought on Trump Jr. as a partner after the 2024 election, has come under scrutiny in recent months for financing several companies that have won Pentagon contracts.
Raskin noted the firm's "striking success in predicting both the imminent award of government contracts and the release of favorable regulatory actions to its portfolio or affiliated companies," which he said could be part of "a brazen conspiracy to use the machinery of the executive branch... to rig both public policy and the markets in order to enrich" the president's family.
“The House Judiciary Committee is committed to ensuring that public officials and their families cannot profit from and exploit inside government information and insider access," Raskin emphasized. "The American people demand and expect nothing less."
Raskin first launched his investigation into 1789 Capital in August, sparked in part by the Pentagon's decision to award a $620 million loan to Vulcan Elements, a rare earths magnet startup that has received funding from the firm.
Rep. Jamie Raskin said on Tuesday that he is expanding his investigation into 1789 Capital Management, a investment firm linked to Donald Trump Jr., which has funded multiple companies that have gone on to win lucrative deals with the US Department of Defense.
Raskin (D-Md.), who is in line to be the next chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said he is demanding records from four companies—Hadrian Automation, Juul Labs, Polymarket, and GrabAGun—as part of his probe into whether Trump Jr. and his associates at 1789 Capital helped "steer federal contracts or regulatory decisions to companies in which they had a significant financial interest."
The four companies named by Raskin have either benefited or stand to benefit from Trump administration policies—including federal contracts and regulatory changes—after receiving investments from 1789 Capital, the Maryland Democrat said.
Raskin is seeking the companies' records of any meetings they've had with Trump Jr. or 1789 Capital representatives, as well as term sheets, investment agreements, valuations, and due diligence files exchanged with the firm.
1789 Capital, which was founded by pro-Trump donors who brought on Trump Jr. as a partner after the 2024 election, has come under scrutiny in recent months for financing several companies that have won Pentagon contracts.
Raskin noted the firm's "striking success in predicting both the imminent award of government contracts and the release of favorable regulatory actions to its portfolio or affiliated companies," which he said could be part of "a brazen conspiracy to use the machinery of the executive branch... to rig both public policy and the markets in order to enrich" the president's family.
“The House Judiciary Committee is committed to ensuring that public officials and their families cannot profit from and exploit inside government information and insider access," Raskin emphasized. "The American people demand and expect nothing less."
Raskin first launched his investigation into 1789 Capital in August, sparked in part by the Pentagon's decision to award a $620 million loan to Vulcan Elements, a rare earths magnet startup that has received funding from the firm.