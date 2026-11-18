Democratic US Senate candidate Mary Peltola has defeated Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan in Alaska, securing her party's 56th seat in the upper chamber amid an effort by the Trump Justice Department to delay certification of the vote.

“The status quo in DC is not working for Alaska," Peltola said Tuesday after she was declared the winner of a race that was embroiled in controversy over the inclusion of another "Sullivan" on the ballot. The other Sullivan was clearly distinguished from the incumbent Republican senator on Alaska's ballots, with his name listed as Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., with no party affiliation.

The Peltola campaign has denied involvement in the other Sullivan's candidacy, and the senator-elect would have won even if Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.'s vote total—1.7%—had been combined with the Republican incumbent's.

“Over the course of this campaign, I’ve spoken with elders in tears about empty fish racks, families struggling to find housing they can afford, and parents in the Bush faced with the impossible choice of heating their homes or putting food on the table,” Peltola said Tuesday. "Today we take a monumental step forward in addressing those issues and putting Alaska first."

We did it, Alaska! https://t.co/4bDrCCl10d

— Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) November 18, 2026

Ahead of the election, the Justice Department—on President Donald Trump's orders—sued to block certification of the vote in the case of a Sen. Sullivan loss. A federal judge blocked the department's request, but the DOJ is appealing.

The Washington Post reported following Peltola's win that "a criminal grand jury investigation remains underway into whether Peltola staffers or others recruited a spoiler candidate with a similar name to incumbent Dan S. Sullivan (R) in an effort to confuse voters—allegations Peltola has denied." Michael Heyman, the US attorney in Alaska, confirmed the existence of the grand jury probe just days before the election—an "unusual step," according to the Post.

"In a parallel civil case, the Justice Department continues to appeal a federal judge’s ruling last month denying the agency’s extraordinary request to delay certification of the vote over concerns the outcome could be tainted by that potential effort to siphon efforts away from the incumbent," the newspaper added. "When asked whether his department would drop those legal battles if Peltola took a significant lead, Blanche added: 'No. That investigation remains where it was, which means I’m not going to talk about it.'"

Democracy Docket, a media platform focused on voting rights, said Tuesday that the Justice Department effort is "dangerous and unprecedented," noting that "ballot stacking" is "neither unusual nor illegal."

As of Wednesday morning, Sen. Sullivan had not conceded defeat. Earlier this week, the Republican senator's campaign said that "Alaskans deserve a complete and accurate count, and we will let that process run its course until every legal vote is counted and certified."