The Israeli military has opened criminal investigations into the documented practice by its troops of using Palestinian human shields in Gaza and the illegally occupied West Bank, according to a report published Tuesday.

Haaretz, Israel's oldest daily newspaper, reported that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) investigators are probing 16 cases, 10 of which allegedly occurred in Gaza and six in the West Bank, since October 2023.

The revelations suggest that the use of Palestinians to shield Israeli troops from potential attacks was not confined to isolated incidents or a single theater of operations. Haaretz called the practice "widespread" at the start of Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza. Accounts from Israeli soldiers, Palestinian survivors, and human rights organizations have repeatedly described a tactic that appears to have become embedded in military operations.

First-hand accounts from IDF troops and veterans, Palestinian survivors, and human rights groups have repeatedly described Israeli soldiers' use of civilians, including women and children, to shield them from potential attacks by Palestinian resistance fighters. For years, the IDF whistleblower group Breaking the Silence has published testimonies from soldiers describing the use of Palestinians to search buildings, tunnels, and suspected explosive sites before Israeli troops entered.

"He's like a dog in Oketz," one Israeli soldier told Breaking the Silence of Palestinians used as human shields, referring to the IDF's canine unit. "He looks for things like explosive devices. If there's one, he'll set it off, and that's how we find out."

"It's terrible, just terrible. I think that's one of the reasons I wanted to speak out," the soldier said. "After I left Gaza, and following conversations with other people, I realized this was a widespread phenomenon—it wasn't happening just in our unit. It became clear to me then that this is a broader pattern, and that it was obvious we weren't the only ones doing this."

Using human shields is prohibited under international humanitarian law, including Article 28 of the Fourth Geneva Convention and Article 51(7) of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions. The practice is a war crime under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. It was also outlawed by Israel's Supreme Court in 2005 in an explicit repudiation of the erstwhile long-standing practice.

While Israel and its supporters often accuse Palestinian resistance groups including Hamas—which led the October 2023 attack on Israel—of using human shields, United Nations investigators and international human rights groups have found little evidence that Palestinians are intentionally doing so.

Meanwhile, a May 2025 Associated Press investigation found that Israeli soldiers had systematically used Palestinian civilians as human shields in Gaza, citing survivors of the practice and Israeli military personnel. One Israeli officer told the AP that by the end of his nine-month deployment, nearly every infantry unit was using Palestinians to clear buildings before troops entered.

"Once this idea was initiated, it caught on like fire in a field," the officer said. "People saw how effective and easy it was."

Dubbed the "mosquito protocol," the practice involved forcing detained Palestinians to enter potentially booby-trapped buildings and tunnels ahead of Israeli soldiers. Some were dressed in IDF uniforms, fitted with cameras, bound, and threatened with death if they refused.

In one case, a Palestinian man said Israeli soldiers attached a camera to his forehead and forced him to enter homes to check for explosives and Palestinian fighters. He was passed between military units for more than two weeks, spending nights bound in a dark room before being sent out again.

"These are not isolated accounts," Breaking the Silence executive director Nadav Weiman told the AP. "They point to a systemic failure and a horrifying moral collapse."

Haaretz has also reported testimony from Israeli soldiers indicating that commanders knew about the practice. One soldier said that after seeing Al Jazeera footage documenting the use of Palestinians as human shields, he recognized the tactic immediately.

"There's pride in it," another soldier reportedly said, while describing the attitude among troops toward using Palestinians to protect Israeli personnel.

Women, children, and elders have not been spared from the practice.

In the occupied West Bank, Palestinian mother Hazar Estity told the AP that Israeli soldiers took her from her home in the Jenin refugee camp in November 2024 and forced her to enter and photograph apartments before troops went inside.

Estity pleaded with soldiers to let her return to her 21-month-old son, but they refused.

"I was most afraid that they would kill me," she told the AP. "And that I wouldn't see my son again."

Multiple IDF soldiers told Israeli investigative journalist Illy Pe'ery last year about an incident in which "a senior officer in the Israeli army’s Nahal Brigade tied an explosive cord around the neck of an 80-year-old Palestinian man and forced him to serve as a human shield, ordering him to scout out abandoned houses under threat of having his head blown off."

"After he had served this purpose, the soldiers ordered the man to flee with his wife, but upon being spotted by another battalion, they were both shot dead on the spot," Pe'ery wrote.

Defense for Children International-Palestine has documented Israeli forces using Palestinian children as human shields, including forcing minors to walk ahead of soldiers during dangerous military raids.

Accountability has remained extraordinarily limited. According to Haaretz, none of the soldiers implicated in the 16 investigations opened since October 2023 have been prosecuted.

Israeli soldiers who have confronted superior officers about using human shields say they have been rebuffed.

“We talked to our commander, and we asked him to stop doing it,” one soldier told CBS News last year, “but we were ordered to continue. He told us it was policy.”

“It's fucked up, you know," he added, "to use citizens as your human shield like a dog.”