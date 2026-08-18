Conservationists Back Crowley in Wisconsin Over 'Extremist Pro-Corporate Polluter' Tiffany

The advocacy group Wisconsin Conservation Voters on Monday endorsed Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley in the state's closely watched gubernatorial contest, arguing he is the obvious choice over "extremist pro-corporate polluter" Tom Tiffany, who has recently attempted to posture as anti-data center despite his voting and fundraising record.

“The momentum across Wisconsin is clear—voters are ready for leaders who will hold corporate polluters accountable, stand up to corporate greed, regulate data centers, and protect our natural resources,” said Seth Hoffmeister, deputy director of Wisconsin Conservation Voters (WCV). “David Crowley has proven he understands the struggles of Wisconsin families. From cutting Milwaukee County’s carbon footprint in half to taking a firm stand against predatory data center growth, David is the leader we need to protect our environment and keep energy bills affordable.”

By contrast, according to WCV, Tiffany—who currently represents Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District in the US House—has shown "a consistent pattern of prioritizing corporate interests, out-of-state polluters, and special interests over regular Wisconsinites."

"Tiffany’s record is toxic," the group said. "He took $75,000 from mining interests in exchange for introducing an open-pit mining bill. He voted to defund the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program—a popular and effective bipartisan conservation program. He gutted the [Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources'] scientific authority, and he voted for budget legislation that raised healthcare and electricity costs. Tom Tiffany has put corporate profit ahead of local communities time and again."

The conservation group's endorsement of Crowley came on the same day that Tiffany released an ad attacking Crowley's position on data centers, part of a broader effort by the Tiffany campaign to take advantage of widespread voter backlash against the energy-devouring facilities.

But Tiffany's critics and the Crowley campaign say the Republican nominee is obscuring his own record and misrepresenting the views of his Democratic opponent on an issue that has captured the attention of communities in Wisconsin and across the US.

Tiffany—who, like Crowley, opposes a moratorium on new data center construction—has characterized the facilities as "exciting new technology," suggested they are necessary to compete with China, and voted as a member of Congress in favor of budget legislation that included a 10-year ban on state-level artificial intelligence regulations. (The US Senate later stripped the ban from the bill.)

Tiffany pledged on Monday that, if he wins in November, every proposed data center project in Wisconsin would have to meet "strict environmental standards," despite his putrid voting record on environmental issues.

Crowley, unlike Tiffany, devotes a section of his website to data center policy.

"As governor, I will let communities decide for themselves whether they want a data center at all—and if they say no, that decision would be honored," Crowley's website states.

If a local community opts to support new data center construction, Crowley said he would require the developer to eschew non-disclosure agreements that hide the details of the project, fully cover the "costs of infrastructure and grid upgrades," build with union labor, and contribute to a fund aimed at bringing down Wisconsinites' utility costs.

“Wisconsinites are looking for practical solutions to real challenges, like rising utility rates and unsafe drinking water,” Hoffmeister of WCV said Monday. “David Crowley will put our communities first and advocate for policies that make our state cleaner, safer, and more affordable.”