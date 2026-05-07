GOP Accuses Jayapal of 'Treason' Over Efforts to End US Oil Blockade on Cuba

Two days after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserted that "there's no oil blockade on Cuba," appearing to deny that President Donald Trump issued an executive order threatening countries with tariffs if they provide energy to the island, Republican members of Congress accused a progressive lawmaker of "treasonous behavior" for her efforts to alleviate the crisis unfolding in Cuba due to its US-caused fuel shortage.

Rep. Ashley Moody (R-Fla.) appeared on Fox News Thursday morning to suggest Jayapal (D-Wash.) violated the US Constitution by participating in talks with foreign ambassadors about efforts to send oil to Cuba.

"Treason is outlined right there in our Constitution, you can't give aid or comfort to enemies," said Moody. "This is astounding."

Sen. Ashley Moody on Rep. Jayapal saying she's working on helping Cuba get oil: "Treason is outlined right there in our Constitution. You can't give aid or comfort to enemies ... that's communism 101" pic.twitter.com/xYJhYGD3a1

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 7, 2026

Moody continued with what appeared to be a diatribe linking Jayapal to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has frequently been accused by the GOP of being a "communist" and has unveiled a plan to open a network of city-run grocery stores to compete with corporations: "Look at what they're espousing around the nation by cracking down on businesses, government-run businesses, pushing people out of these areas. Making people rely on government. That's communism 101."

She then accused Jayapal of "meeting with cartel members," an apparent reference to the congresswoman's comments at an event on Monday, when she said she had been "in conversations with the ambassadors from Mexico and some other places, and I know other countries in Latin America are trying to figure out how to get oil [to Cuba]."

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who is reportedly highly influential in President Donald Trump's White House, also called for Jayapal's arrest, prompting the lawmaker to issue a reminder of the regular duties of members of Congress.

"Breaking news: Members of Congress meet with ambassadors of other countries every day. That’s literally our right and responsibility," said Jayapal.

The executive order Trump signed in January alleges that Cuba harbors terrorists and poses a threat to the security of the US, a claim that Cuban officials and experts have decried as baseless. The president has suggested he could take military action against Cuba numerous times, and last Friday he announced expanded sanctions impacting Cuba's finance, energy, and security sectors, citing "national security threats posed by the communist Cuban regime."

At the event on Monday, Jayapal noted that the White House itself has coordinated the arrival of a Russian oil tanker in Cuba after it began imposing the new policy.

"Since January, only one Russian tanker of oil has made it to Cuba," said Jayapal. "In fact, it landed just a couple of days before I landed, and one tanker has enough oil basically for 10 to 14 days of Cuba’s oil needs—so it’s a very limited amount of time."

La congresista estadounidense, Pramila Jayapal, convocó una sesión informativa con el fin de examinar la crisis humanitaria que atraviesa Cuba, a partir de lo observado durante la visita que realizó recientemente a la isla con una delegación del Congreso.



Jayapal ha estado… pic.twitter.com/eh6YNUv81F

— Tere Felipe (@_TereFelipe_) May 7, 2026

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) also appeared on Fox News to accuse Jayapal of treason, while Rep. Clay Fuller (R-Ga.) said her discussions with the ambassador of Mexico—a close US ally—were "deeply un-American" and a "clear violation of the Logan Act," which prohibits US citizens from taking party in negotiations with foreign governments that are in disputes with the US.

"By definition, you can only commit treason in regards to a country against which the United States has declared formal war (you know, that power the Constitution gave to Congress, not the President)," said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow with the American Immigration Council.

Ryan Grim, co-founder of Drop Site News, recalled the comments of Rubio—the son of Cuban immigrants and a longtime proponent of regime change in the country—at his press conference Tuesday.

"Wait, Rubio said there is no blockade," said Grim. "How can it be a problem to get oil to Cuba if there is no blockade?"