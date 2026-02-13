AOC to Offer 'Perspective Not Often Heard' at Munich Security Conference

Amid growing speculation that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could parlay her rising clout in the Democratic Party into a run for higher office, the New Yorker is set to speak Friday at a key annual international security summit in Germany.

Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will address the 62nd Munich Security Conference as one of three representatives of the Democratic Party, along with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, two names frequently floated as possible 2028 presidential candidates.

According to NBC News, the democratic socialist congresswoman is slated to speak on two panels—one concerning the "future of US foreign policy" and the other about the "rise of populism."

Ocasio-Cortez is expected to offer a very different vision of US global leadership from that of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the latter of whom will lead the American delegation to the Munich.

"She is expected to decry the influence of billionaires and oligarchic interests at the expense of the working class," Washington Post reporter John Hudson said Thursday on X.

Matt Duss, executive vice president at the Center for International Policy an an informal adviser to Ocasio-Cortez, told the Washington Post Thursday that the congresswoman "brings an understanding of the way that oligarchy and corruption are part of the problem in our foreign policy and have been for a long time."

“This is an opportunity to hear from a progressive leader who represents a perspective not often heard at the Munich Security Conference,” he added.

AOC on the Munich Security Conference: I think it’s important for the world to understand—and for all of us to communicate—the full scope of who we are as Americans: that there is an alternative vision and a future that does not require a zero-sum mentality and can help people. pic.twitter.com/PsSjLDJwdD

— Acyn (@Acyn) February 12, 2026

In a separate interview with NBC News, Duss said of Ocasio-Cortez:

Trump has obviously turned the US into an antagonist of Europe. We’ve seen right-wing populism grow in Europe and around the world. Since her first days in Congress, she’s been sounding the alarm that people are hurting. Governments are failing. When people can’t find jobs or afford basic needs like housing and healthcare, they will turn to easy solutions like blaming immigrants, blaming LGBTQ people. This is driving right-wing populism.

Last year, another progressive US lawmaker, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), spoke at the Munich Security Conference, urging his audience to “stand tall against right-wing extremism” in a sharp rebuke of Vice President JD Vance's admonition to European leaders to accommodate far-right parties like the neo-Nazi-rooted Alternative for Germany, or AfD.

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) welcomed Ocasio-Cortez's trip to Munich, telling NBC News: "I’ve always said that she is a national and an international voice. She’s young, articulate, clear-headed, represents not only the present but the future."

“I predict someday she will become president of the United States," Espaillat added. "I’ve called her ‘madam president’ before."

Ocasio-Cortez has faced mounting speculation and calls to consider a future primary challenge to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) or even a White House run.