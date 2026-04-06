Trump’s Homicidal Easter Threat—Who Will Stop This Mad Man?

There are almost no words to adequately convey the horror being unleashed by a mad king who wants to be the one king to rule them all . The menace in our midst is President Donald Trump, the Nobel Prize winner wannabe whose words of faith and rebirth to mark the holy day of Easter were , “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

And if that wasn’t clear enough, he told ABC News’ Rachel Scott that if no deal is made, “we’re blowing up the whole country.” Scott asked if there’s anything off limits. “Very little,” he said.

“Very little.” Let that sink in. The same mad king who on April 1, promised in a prime time address to the nation to bring Iran “back to the stone ages where they belong.”

Who, along with his partner in crime, Benjamin Netanyahu, this week bombed the Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran for the fourth time. This attack led Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to warn “radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran.”

The plant is located on the gulf coast of Iran directly facing the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC countries—Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and the UAE. Bombing the plant could result in high level releases of radioactivity that could, by prevailing wind and ocean currents spread to “contaminate food, soil or drinking water for decades,” as Al Jazeera explained . Cancerous contamination of the water would be devastating for the Gulf nations that depend on desalination as the vast majority of their of drinking water.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization added his alarm, echoing the " deep concern " expressed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). “The latest incident involving the Bushehr nuclear power plant is a stark reminder: a strike could trigger a nuclear accident, with health impacts that would devastate generations,” said Dr. Tedros. Does anyone else remember Chernobyl?

The same deadly duo of Trump and Netanyahu this week also bombarded Iranian petrochemical factories that led to explosions cascading through the city of Mahshahr “in such a way that breathing is impossible!” On Monday morning, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz bragged that had also struck Iran's largest petrochemical facility in Asaluyeh, which together with Mahshahr, "are responsible for approximately 85% of Iran's petrochemical exports" are now "inoperable and are not functioning." London-based journalist Mohammad Ali Shabani noted those attacks , on top of Israeli’s bombing of Iran's largest steel plants, are intended to “complicate reconstruction and foment unrest in the post-war setting… (and) “kill any de-escalation” ahead of Trump’s Tuesday deadline for a negotiated ceasefire.

There’s far more, of course. Trump bombed the largest bridge in Iran, a civilian target, and threatened to destroy all Iranian power plants which could leave much of the nation without power. Last week, more than 100 international law experts from Harvard, Yale, Stanford, the University of California, and elsewhere accused the US and Israeli governments of “violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, including potential war crimes."

The experts cited the strikes on “schools, health facilities and homes,” as likely violating the Geneva conventions. The first day of the war featured the hideous bombing of the Shajareh Tayyebeh predominantly girls elementary school in Minab, Iran that murdered some 175 people, mostly young students. Al Jazeera confirms the US and Israel have bombed over 760 schools and 350 health centers in Iran. They are intentionally obliterating mental health hospitals and residential markets. "The scale of these war crimes is absolutely sickening,” posted Furkan Gözükara. Universities, medical research institutions, have been a particular target, ostensibly intended to eliminate the very people who can facilitate the rebuilding of the nation and its healthcare sector.

Can it get worse? On a televised panel this past week, Israel’s far right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir rappeared tickled by the suggestion of dropping a neutron bomb on the people of Iran. Israel is believed to possess 90 or more nuclear warheads, and is notoriously not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza, brutal invasion of Lebanon, ethnic cleansing in the West Bank, and continual escalation in Iran are hardly models of restraint. Nor are the ravings of the mad king in the White House who can fantasize about bombing Iran “back to the stone ages.” Asked if there were any limits on the kinds of targets, Trump told a reporter: “Very little.”

How can we stop this nightmare? The response to date has been weak. The massive anti-war protests seen in response to the wars in Vietnam and Iraq have been mostly absent. The organizers of the latest huge “No Kings” protests barely made the war a focus, though a high percentage of the marchers did.

Congress has refused to put any limits on the war. The Democratic leadership failed to unify its base to even support passage of a War Powers Resolution. And it is not evident Democratic Party leaders will actively work to block Trump’s demands for another $200 billion for the war. Meanwhile, a 40 percent increase in military spending for the next fiscal year, partly paid for by sweeping social spending cuts, including “elimination of key federal health, housing and education programs, some of which serve minority groups and the poor,” as the New York Times reported.

We cannot be silent or stop protests in the face of a global cataclysm. Will Washington act at all to restrain Trump?

Calls after Trump’s homicidal Easter threats escalated for his Cabinet and Vice President Vance to invoke the 25th Amendment to immediately remove him from office. Support for Congress to move for impeachment has majority support across the country. Yet courage from Congress or other positions of power has been rare. The people have bravely stopped or slowed the US war machine before—from Vietnam to Reagan’s mercenary interventions in Central America, to Bush’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. We can count on no one else to stop this war, other than ourselves.