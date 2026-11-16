Ezra Klein Is Dead Wrong on Permitting Reform

I have long been familiar with the argument for permitting reform and am largely in agreement. If you need to be convinced of the case, just hop on the high-speed train from Los Angeles to San Francisco that got funding in President Obama’s 2009 stimulus bill. But I still can’t buy Ezra Klein’s enthusiastic endorsement of the bill the New York Times over the weekend.

The point is that the bill will substantially reduce opportunities to block energy- and infrastructure-related projects. That is a great idea, but not with Donald Trump in the White House and picking the projects.

This is handing more power to someone whose main goal is to make himself, his family, and his contributors richer. He is all the happier if he can also destroy the environment in the process.

You don’t give more swords to the person who openly expresses his contempt for the rule of law. There will be little potential upside to passing this bill now, as opposed to 2029. There is clear downside risk. Why do it?

Klein argues that the bill is a good thing because, while it could make it easier to build things like data centers and gas-fueled power plants, it will also make it easier to build solar and wind facilities, as well as the transmission lines needed to get the electricity to where it is needed.

Trump has repeatedly and routinely shown his contempt for the law. He will undoubtedly accept and abuse the powers granted to his administration under the law and ignore the provisions that might hasten the conversion to clean energy. He has already said that he will deny permits to wind turbines, apparently due to a hatred resulting from their placement near one of his golf courses in Scotland.

It’s a safe bet that Trump will do everything in his power, and then some, to block the development of clean energy in his last two years in office. It is hard to believe that this bill can have anything more than a trivial effect on the production of clean energy between now and 2029. The framing of this as a short-term “affordability” story, as Klein does, is Washington-silly.

In terms of the evils of the bill, one of the key provisions is that it limits the time period for challenging most projects to 150 days. That would be fine with a democratic president (small “d,” as in respecting democracy). It is not fine with Donald Trump.

Those of us who have been awake the last two years know that Trump will freely abuse any power granted to him. Look to him to give complainants 15 days and say the 150 day time-period has lapsed. If that sounds absurd, look at the arguments the Justice Department has advanced on Trump’s ballroom, the Kennedy Center, and his luxury DC golf course.

Trump’s Justice Department has no qualms about blatantly lying in judicial proceedings. Honest judges, appointed by presidents of both parties, have largely refused to accept the lies and tried to uphold the law. Trump has intermittently accepted these rulings. But Trump sycophant judges are happy to defer to their master. And often the Supreme Court has adhered to their strongly held philosophical position that if Trump does it, it’s legal.

The basic story here is, to loosely paraphrase Marco Rubio’s speech last week, you don’t give more swords to the person who openly expresses his contempt for the rule of law. There will be little potential upside to passing this bill now, as opposed to 2029. There is clear downside risk. Why do it?

If we want to address excessive regulation and affordability, let’s go after government-granted patent monopolies for prescription drugs. Drugs are cheap in a free market. There are really big bucks there ($750 billion a year or $5k per household). Let’s get that on the agenda for now and come back to permitting reform when it’s safe.