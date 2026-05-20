Occupation and Genocide Anywhere Are a Threat to Democracy and Freedom Everywhere

Earlier this year a number of participants announced their withdrawal from Australia’s Adelaide Festival’s "Writer’s Week" following the disinviting of Australian-Palestinian author, Randa Abdel-Fattah. The event was subsequently cancelled .

This made me think of United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese’s words—“The occupation of Palestine must be understood as part of a broader project of domination. This is not merely about the physical borders of historical Palestine. It is a systematic assertion of permanent supremacy that knows no border…”—delivered in her Nelson Mandela Lecture .

Indeed, the impact of the ongoing genocide and occupation not only echo far beyond Palestine, because of our shared humanity, but also because of the impact it is having on freedoms across the globe. The censorship of Abdel-Fattah is yet another example of this, and it is not only happening in Australia. Even in South Africa, a country that charged Israel with genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) , artists are facing attempts to constrain their work .

The global wave of solidarity with Palestine has been used by some governments as a pretext to diminish freedoms by attacking the right to protest and political participation. While some did this by using laws that were already in place, others enacted ambiguous or unduly expansive legislation criminalizing Palestine solidarity and weaponizing the battle against antisemitism.

Protecting the freedom to advocate for Palestine is essential to protecting the right to protest, a fundamental tenet of democracy.

For instance in the US, Project Esther was released by the Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank also responsible for the odious Project 2025. The strategy’s recommendations have made their way into the policy of the Trump administration . This includes suing, firing, deporting, and defaming activists, organizations, and institutions by effectively claiming that involvement in advocacy for Palestine is material support of "a terrorist support network.” And also clamping down on college and university campuses where “ more than 3,100 people have been arrested or detained .”

The United Kingdom, on the other hand, used counterterrorism legislation to ban Palestine Action. This despite an intelligence assessment report undermining the government’s claims by finding that most of the groups’ activities are “not terrorism” and the ban risked wrongfully criminalizing people . While the ban has been found to be unlawful, since put into effect in July 2025 terrorism arrests have increased by 660% , with the majority of these linked to it.

Across Europe Palestine solidarity was particularly targeted , like in Germany where the homes of pro-Palestinian activists have been raided and support for Israel has become a prerequisite for citizenship .

The effects of these actions will not be limited to Palestine advocacy and puts all movements at risk by diminishing freedoms that enable organizing across issues. So protecting the freedom to advocate for Palestine is essential to protecting the right to protest , a fundamental tenet of democracy.

Research by investigative journalist and author of The Palestine Laboratory, Andrew Loewenstein, identified over 120 countries that have bought weapons or some form of repressive technology from Israel, all principally tested on Palestinians .

Israel provided military and strategic support to apartheid South Africa’s invasion of Angola , resulting in mass casualties; it is among the countries that armed perpetrators of Rwanda’s genocide and Myanmar at a time it was found to be committing a “ textbook example of ethnic cleansing ” against its Rohingya Muslim population.

In modern times Israel’s offerings have included drones, spyware, and surveillance tools . Like the Israeli-made spyware being used by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an immigration agency that has been found to not only undertake abusive practices , but also violate its own policies .

For us in South Africa though, this is no surprise. The " homeland " of Bophuthatswana, where I was born and raised, was a product of the South African apartheid regime’s segregationist policies—which Israel took interest in —and stripped Black people of South African citizenship .

Like other homelands when it declared "independence" in 1977, it was shunned by the world. Despite its official stance , Israel was the only country to quietly recognize Bophuthatswana through informal connections and a quasi-diplomatic mission. A Jerusalem Post editorial in 1992 even referred to Bophuthatswana as "Africa’s Little Israel."

The backdrop of this relationship was the “ clandestine alliance ” between Israel and South Africa’s apartheid regime. Not only did the two countries collaborate on nuclear , but Israel would also become South Africa's largest weapons importer after the 1977 UN arms embargo and support the regime’s attempt to undermine sanctions.

It was a relationship of mutual admiration, an ideological alignment that in recent times is only matched by India’s admiration of Israel .

Apartheid had far-reaching consequences that extended beyond South Africa's borders. Along with unlawfully occupying Namibia , a colonial legacy embraced by the regime , it also launched hostilities in countries like Zambia and Zimbabwe . Similarly, Israel continues to conduct atrocities and aggression not only against the Palestinian people, but also in places like Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria . More recently, more than 300 people have been killed and scores injured following Israel's 10 minute assault in Lebanon—despite a two-week Middle East ceasefire, which Israel would afterwards claim did not include Lebanon. In the same way apartheid was deemed a threat to international peace and security , so too is the occupation and genocide in Palestine.

Not only is taking a stand against the overwhelming devastation that has been unleashed on Palestinians a duty, but also an obligation for people desiring peace and liberation for all. Because beyond the bombs, Israel has used international humanitarian law to try to justify the murder of civilians—a template being adopted by others like the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan .

Like the people of South Africa and oppressed people everywhere, the people of Palestine too will continue to make their rightful claim to freedom. And for the sake of humanity everywhere, people of conscience must continue to stand with them and keep the fire of freedom within reach.