Partners in Genocide: Israel Is Slaughtering Palestinians with Western Arms

While many are earnestly pointing at the devastation of war, the rampant human rights violations and the deliberate relegation of international and humanitarian law, there are those who see war from an entirely different perspective: profits.

For the merchants of war, the collective pain and misery of whole nations is dwarfed by the lucrative deals of billions of dollars generated from weapons sales.

The great irony is that some of the loudest advocates of human rights are, in fact, the ones who are facilitating the global arms trade. Without it, human rights would not be violated with such impunity.

The blood of Arabs, Africans, Asians, and South Americans should not be spilled to sustain the economies of Western countries.

The Geneva Academy, a legal research organization, says that it currently monitors about 110 active armed conflicts worldwide. Most of these conflicts are taking place in the Global South, though many of these cases are either exacerbated, funded or, managed by Western powers or Western multinational corporations.

Of the 110, more than 45 armed conflicts are taking place in the Middle East and North Africa region, more than 35 in the rest of Africa, 21 in Asia, and six in Latin America, according to the academy.

The worst and bloodiest of these armed conflicts is currently taking place in Gaza, one of the poorest and most isolated regions in the world.

To estimate the future death toll resulting from the war in Gaza, one of the world's most respected medical journals, The Lancet, undertook a thorough research entitled "Counting the Dead in Gaza: Difficult but Essential."

The approximation was based on the death toll figure produced as of June 19, when Israel had then reportedly killed 37,396 Palestinians.

The Lancet's new number was horrifying, even though the medical journal said that its conclusions were based on conservative estimates of indirect deaths vs direct deaths that often result from such wars.

Should the war end today, meaning June 19, 7.9% of the population of the Gaza Strip will die because of the war and its aftermath. That's "up to 186,000 or even more deaths," according to The Lancet.

Palestinians in Gaza are not dying because of an untraceable virus or a natural disaster, but in a merciless war that can only be sustained through massive shipments of arms, which continue to flow to Israel despite the international outcry.

On January 26, the International Court of Justice resolved that it had enough evidence to suggest that genocide was being committed in Gaza. On May 20, Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, added his voice, this time speaking of deliberate acts of "extermination" of Palestinians.

Yet, weapons continued to flow, mostly coming from Western governments. The main source of weapons is, unsurprisingly, the United States, followed by Germany, Italy, and Britain.

Despite announcements by some European countries that they are curtailing or even freezing their weapons supplies to Israel, these governments continue to find legal caveats to delay the outright ban. Italy, for example, insists on respecting "previously signed orders," and the U.K. has suspended the processing of arms export licenses "pending a wider review."

Washington, however, remains the main supplier of arms to Tel Aviv. In 2016, both countries signed another Memorandum of Understanding that would allow Israel to receive $38 billion of U.S. military aid. That was the third MoU signed between the two countries, and it was intended to cover the period between 2019 to 2028.

The war, however, prompted U.S. policymakers to go even beyond their original commitment, by assigning yet another $26 billion ($17 billion in military aid), knowing full well that the majority of Gaza victims, per United Nations estimates , are civilians, mostly women and children.

Therefore, when the U.S. urges an end to the war in Gaza while continuing to flood Israel with more weapons, the logic seems utterly flawed and entirely hypocritical.

The same hypocrisy applies to other, mostly Western countries, which brazenly pose as defenders of human rights and international peace.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute ( SIPRI ), the world's top 10 exporters of major arms between 2019 and 2023 include six Western countries. The U.S. alone has a 42% share of global arms exports, followed by France at 11%.

The total arms export of the top six Western states amounts to nearly 70% of the global share.

If we consider that the vast majority of armed conflicts are all taking place in the Global South, the obvious conclusion is that the very West that purportedly champions global peace, democracy, and international law is the very entity that also fuels wars, armed conflicts, and genocide.

For the Global South to take charge of its future, it must fight against this obvious injustice. They cannot allow their continents to continue to serve as mere markets for Western arms. The blood of Arabs, Africans, Asians, and South Americans should not be spilled to sustain the economies of Western countries.

True, it will take much more than limiting the arms trade to end global conflicts, but the free flow of weapons to conflict zones will continue to feed the war machine, from Gaza to Sudan and from Congo to Burma and beyond.

One can continue to argue that Israel must respect international law, and that Burma must respect human rights. But what use are mere words when the West continues to provide the murder weapon, with no moral or legal accountability?