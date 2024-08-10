'Heinous': Children Among 100 Killed by Israel Bombing of Gaza School Just Hours After US Weapons Approval

Just hours after the Biden administration Friday announced approval of $3.5 billion in military funds for Israel and shipments for new weaponry, an Israeli bombing of a school-turned-shelter in Gaza has killed 100 people or more, including scores of civilian men, women, and children in what was described as a "bloody massacre" that struck during morning prayers, leaving body parts scattered "in pieces" and healthcare workers overwhelmed with the dead and wounded.

The Palestinian Authority's Fatah government in the Occupied West Bank released a statement Saturday describing the attack on the al-Tabin school in Gaza City as a "heinous bloody massacre" that represents the "peak of terrorism and criminality" by the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Committing these massacres confirms beyond a shadow of a doubt its efforts to exterminate our people through the policy of cumulative killing and mass massacres that make living consciences tremble," said the PA.

"If the ICC doesn't take action now, then when?"

Footage taken by volunteers working alongside Palestinian medical units in Gaza City showed wounded small children and adults being taken to local hospitals as well as scenes of carnage from the scene of the bombing [Warning: Images are graphic]. Gaza journalist Motasem A. Dalloul also posted his reporting from the scene, including footage of the carnage [Also graphic].

Al-Jazeera spoke with witnesses at the scene of the massacre, one of whom said many of the dead—which included women, children, and old people who had been praying and others sleeping when the missiles struck—were collected afterward "in pieces":

Tamer Kirolos, a regional director for Save the Children, called Israel’s attack on al-Tabin the “deadliest attack on a school since last October."

"It is devastating to see the toll this has taken, including so many children and people at the school for dawn prayers," Kirolos said. "Civilians, children, must be protected. An immediate definitive ceasefire is the only foreseeable way that will happen."

Just hours before the bombing, the U.S. State Department announcement that a $3.5 billion tranche of funds—part of a larger $14.1 billion in overseas military aid approved by Congress earlier this year—would be released to the Israeli government for weapons procurement.

As CNNreported, while some of those weapons purchases made possible by the fund may take years, the "supplemental funding also allocated billions of dollars' worth of equipment that the Pentagon can draw from its own stockpiles to send directly to Israel on a much faster timeline."

Unverified reporting indicated that at least one of the missiles dropped on the al-Tabin school overnight may have been a U.S.-made MK-84 bomb weighing 2,000 pounds.

On Friday night, after the State Department announcement but before news of the latest bombing in Gaza broke, Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of the human rights and advocacy group Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), was among those confounded by the U.S. government's continued determination to arm the Israelis in the face of the human suffering in Gaza and the repeated massacre of civilians, day after day and month after month.

"It is mind-boggling that despite the overwhelming evidence of the IDF's unprecedented crimes in Gaza that has shocked the conscience of the entire world, the Biden administration is greenlighting the transfer of additional lethal weapons to Israel," said Whitson in a Friday night statement following news that the State Dept. had greenlit the release of taxpayer funds for a new round of weapons destined for Israel.

"It is hard to comprehend how the Biden administration can justify rewarding Israel with new weapons, despite Israel's persistent defiance of every single plea the Biden administration has made urging a modicum of restraint," she said, "and despite the very apparent fact that such sales violate black letter U.S. laws prohibiting weapons to gross abusers like Israel."

Making a similar argument in a Saturday morning post on X, Sami Abou Shehadeh, leader of Israel's leftist Balad Party, said that while President Joe Biden "could have stopped the genocide" by using his leverage of military aid to force the Israelis in a different direction, instead "he just released $3.5 billion for more weapons to kill civilians."

Shehadeh warned that without any internal opposition "to the genocide" by Israel's Zionist political parties, Netanyahu's policies would continue, even as the region inches toward further destabilization over the crisis in Gaza that has also spread to Lebanon and beyond. Calling for the International Criminal Court to intervene, he asked, "If the ICC doesn't take action now, then when?"

Yanis Varoufakis, former finance minister of Greece and co-founder of Progressive International, asked the same on Saturday.

"Israel has now killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded well over 92,000 others," said Varoufakis. "Thousands more lie, uncounted, under the debris. Some 10,000 Palestinians have been abducted by Israel's occupying forces. Question: Where is the ICC indictment?"