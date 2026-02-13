To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Demand Progress
Contact:

Eric Naing, eric@demandprogress.org

Trump Appoints Gambling CEOs to CTFC After Ousting Enforcement Lawyers

Coinbase, Polymarket, Kalshi, DraftKings, Robinhood CEOs Appointed to CFTC Committee After Flagship Enforcement Office is Gutted

On Tuesday, The Daily Wire reported that President Donald Trump has established an advisory commission at the Commodities Futures Trading Commission filled with gambling, prediction market and crypto CEOs. Also, as of this week, the CFTC’s flagship enforcement office in Chicago now has no enforcement attorneys, with one of the ousted attorneys warning that “if I was a different person, I would launch a crypto scam right now, because there’s no cops on the beat.”

The following is a statement from Demand Progress Education Fund Policy Director Emily Peterson-Cassin:

“The Trump administration hollowed out the CFTC’s flagship law enforcement office and then let in the CEOs of companies that openly encourage insider trading, scams and gambling. The corruption couldn’t be more obvious. It’s hard to see the CTFC succeeding at its mission to prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis when it is influenced from the inside by a rogues’ gallery of billionaire CEOs responsible for monetizing and gamifying virtually every aspect of everyday life. As we saw with the FTC and now CFTC, President Trump has given up on caring about protecting working class Americans and has given the keys to our economy to billionaire scammers.”

Demand Progress amplifies the voice of the people -- and wields it to make government accountable and contest concentrated corporate power. Our mission is to protect the democratic character of the internet -- and wield it to contest concentrated corporate power and hold government accountable.

demandprogress.org
Press PageAction Page