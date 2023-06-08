To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY

Please donate now to keep the mission and independent journalism of Common Dreams strong.

The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Common Cause
Contact:

Sarah Ovaska:
sovaska@commoncause.org

Statement on Voting Rights Victory in SCOTUS’ Allen v. Milligan Decision

The following is a statement from Marilyn Carpinteyro, interim co-president at Common Cause:

“Today is a day of celebration for all of those who care about freedom and democracy, with the Supreme Court recognizing the vital importance of what remains of the Voting Rights Act to protect Americans from the insidious effects of discrimination.

This decision affirms what we at Common Cause and our 1.5 million members have long known — that our country’s laws do not allow politicians to manipulate voting maps that weaken the voting power of Black and brown communities.

This ruling is a victory for all who stand for our democracy’s promise of free and fair elections, but there is much more work ahead. In states around the country, Common Cause will continue advocating for fair maps that represent and respect our diverse communities. We also call on Congress to act and pass long overdue protections for voters at the federal level, so that we can put an end once and for all to the persistent attempts to undermine and restrict our right to vote.”

Common Cause is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy. We work to create open, honest, and accountable government that serves the public interest; promote equal rights, opportunity, and representation for all; and empower all people to make their voices heard in the political process.

(202) 833-1200
www.CommonCause.org
Press Page