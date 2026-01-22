To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Jack Smith to Detail Trump’s Criminal Misconduct Before Congress and the Public

Today, former special counsel Jack Smith will testify before the House Judiciary Committee in a public hearing to explain why he indicted President Trump, countering the president’s baseless assertion that the indictments were politically motivated. In response, Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, issued the following statement:

“Today, Jack Smith will have a chance to tell the public what he has told lawmakers in private— namely how a jury would have found Trump guilty of a criminal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, if the evidence from his time as special counsel was utilized. Republicans are only now allowing this hearing simply because Judge Cannon’s injunction keeping the second volume of Jack Smith’s report private is about to expire. Keeping the truth locked away is an assault on the rule of law and on the transparency owed to the American people.

“Today will give the American people an opportunity to hear the facts that were collected against the authoritarian President Donald Trump, and why he was lawfully indicted due to violations of federal law; ones that did incredible damage to our democracy.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

