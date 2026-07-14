Susan Collins 'Must Be Held Accountable for Funding This Terror,' Says Troy Jackson After ICE Killing

Democratic Senate candidate Troy Jackson was among the Mainers and progressives nationwide placing blame on Republican Sen. Susan Collins after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement shot and killed a 26-year-old Colombian man in the small southern Maine city of Biddeford Monday morning.

"Enough is enough. Susan Collins voted to send $70 billion dollars to ICE with no reforms. I'd abolish it altogether," Jackson said on social media Monday, sharing footage of the ICE Out rally in Biddeford after the fatal shooting of Joan Sebastian Guerrero.

A former candidate for governor and Maine state Senate president, Jackson is among several Democrats vying to replace primary winner Graham Platner on the November ballot and unseat Collins, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee. Maine residents descended on her office in Biddeford after the shooting.

"Susan Collins must be held accountable for funding this terror," Jackson reiterated Tuesday, sharing his remarks from Monday night's rally in Portland, about 18 miles northeast of where Guerrero—who was authorized to work in the United States and had a Social Security number, according to locate advocates—was gunned down by ICE agents reportedly looking for another man.

"This has got to end, and we have to abolish ICE," the Democratic candidate said. "And as sad as I am, I'm also very angry... I'm angry that Mr. Guerrero's not coming home tonight. I'm angry that he has a wife and a kid that will never see him again."

"I truly, truly believe in power of solidarity—and we have to stand together," he continued. "It is tough. It's hard, I know it. They want to make it hard. But the one thing I know is they don't want us coming together to stop this bullshit, and that is what we have to do. We have to remain vigilant. We have to stand up. We have to push back. We have to protect each other so that no more of these things happen."

"I don't want to see this happen again, and the only way we can do that is by pushing back and making sure that we don't have any more rallies like this, because it's damn depressing, it's damn heartbreaking, and it pisses me off to no end that we have to be in a world like this, but we can change it by standing together," Jackson added, also urging donations to the Maine Solidarity Fund to help Guerrero's family.

Collins on Monday called for "a full and impartial investigation" into Guerrero's killing and shared that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told her that "the Boston office of the DHS inspector general has taken over the investigation of the Biddeford shooting in cooperation with the FBI."

In addition to Jackson, various critics in Maine and across the country—including Nirav Shah and Jordan Wood, other Democrats running to replace Platner—have responded to the shooting by called out Collins for helping the GOP give ICE billions more in funding without reforms.

The fatal shooting has also spurred fresh calls from across the country to abolish ICE, which has injured and killed a growing number of US citizens and immigrants during President Donald Trump's mass detention and deportation campaign.

New York City's democratic socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, said late Monday: "This morning in Biddeford, Maine, a 26-year-old man said goodbye to his wife and daughter and left for work. Moments later he was dead, shot in the head by ICE agents, the second man ICE has killed in six days. ICE is killing our neighbors. ICE cannot be reformed. Abolish ICE."

Guerrero's killing came after ICE fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston, Texas last week. The 52-year-old was from Mexico. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that her government is seeking criminal charges in his and other deaths.

When asked about the recent killings in Texas and Maine on Monday, US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)—a progressive facing some pressure to run for the Senate or even president in future cycles—pointed to Republican funding for ICE.

While Mullin supposedly told Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) that Guerrero had "weaponized" a car he was driving—similar to DHS claims after previous shootings that were ultimately discredited by video footage—in this case, the department said on social media that "the vehicle attempted to flee the scene and, fearing for public safety, an officer discharged his weapon."

Multiple critics read the DHS statement as "a murder confession."

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) responded that "ICE murdered a 26-year-old in front of his wife and daughter. It’s just pure evil. This statement makes clear there was no threat whatsoever. Our taxpayer dollars are funding a fascist murder machine. Abolish ICE, and prosecute anyone who carried out, ordered, or enabled crimes."

Collins announced Tuesday morning that "while the investigation of the Biddeford shooting is not yet complete, it raises sufficient critical questions that I spoke with DHS Secretary Mullin last night and urged him to cease all non-urgent vehicle stops."

Amid reporting that the Trump administration has given that order to ICE, Shah quickly fired back: "Sen. Collins voted to fully fund ICE without any guardrails. A single late-night phone call isn't going to cut it."