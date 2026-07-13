Another Fatal Shooting Involving ICE—This Time in Maine

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The shooting in the coastal town of Biddeford comes less than a week after Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed by federal immigration agents in Houston, Texas.
This is a developing story. Please check back for possible updates.
The speaker of Maine's state House of Representatives said the FBI was expected to investigate Monday morning after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were reportedly "involved" in a fatal shooting in Biddeford—the second shooting involving ICE on the streets of an American city in less than a week.
"This morning a shooting occurred in Biddeford," said Speaker Ryan Doughty Fecteau, a Democrat. "A person was killed. ICE was involved. State Police and the Department of Public Safety are now on scene to gather details and would expect the FBI to investigate as well."
Few details were known about the shooting initially. Some streets in the town, located about 18 miles south of Portland, were closed due to an "active crime scene," according to News Center Maine.
Former state Senate President Troy Jackson, a progressive who is running to be the state's Democratic candidate for US Senate, expressed solidarity with the town "and with all Mainers"—who include about 56,000 immigrants, many of whom have lived in fear of President Donald Trump's mass deportation and detention operation in recent months.
Trump's deployment of ICE in Maine briefly received national attention in January. Federal agents have continued to arrest members of immigrant communities in the state after Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) claimed she had received assurances from the Department of Homeland Security that the "surge" in ICE agents had ended.
Jordan Wood, an organizer who is also running for US Senate following former Democratic candidate Graham Platner's withdrawal from the race to unseat Collins, said Monday that "ICE is dangerously out of control and an embarrassment to our country."
"We are waiting for more details, and Mainers deserve the full truth," said Wood, adding a call to abolish ICE "and replace it with an agency that answers to the people."
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This is a developing story. Please check back for possible updates.
The speaker of Maine's state House of Representatives said the FBI was expected to investigate Monday morning after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were reportedly "involved" in a fatal shooting in Biddeford—the second shooting involving ICE on the streets of an American city in less than a week.
"This morning a shooting occurred in Biddeford," said Speaker Ryan Doughty Fecteau, a Democrat. "A person was killed. ICE was involved. State Police and the Department of Public Safety are now on scene to gather details and would expect the FBI to investigate as well."
Few details were known about the shooting initially. Some streets in the town, located about 18 miles south of Portland, were closed due to an "active crime scene," according to News Center Maine.
Former state Senate President Troy Jackson, a progressive who is running to be the state's Democratic candidate for US Senate, expressed solidarity with the town "and with all Mainers"—who include about 56,000 immigrants, many of whom have lived in fear of President Donald Trump's mass deportation and detention operation in recent months.
Trump's deployment of ICE in Maine briefly received national attention in January. Federal agents have continued to arrest members of immigrant communities in the state after Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) claimed she had received assurances from the Department of Homeland Security that the "surge" in ICE agents had ended.
Jordan Wood, an organizer who is also running for US Senate following former Democratic candidate Graham Platner's withdrawal from the race to unseat Collins, said Monday that "ICE is dangerously out of control and an embarrassment to our country."
"We are waiting for more details, and Mainers deserve the full truth," said Wood, adding a call to abolish ICE "and replace it with an agency that answers to the people."
This is a developing story. Please check back for possible updates.
The speaker of Maine's state House of Representatives said the FBI was expected to investigate Monday morning after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were reportedly "involved" in a fatal shooting in Biddeford—the second shooting involving ICE on the streets of an American city in less than a week.
"This morning a shooting occurred in Biddeford," said Speaker Ryan Doughty Fecteau, a Democrat. "A person was killed. ICE was involved. State Police and the Department of Public Safety are now on scene to gather details and would expect the FBI to investigate as well."
Few details were known about the shooting initially. Some streets in the town, located about 18 miles south of Portland, were closed due to an "active crime scene," according to News Center Maine.
Former state Senate President Troy Jackson, a progressive who is running to be the state's Democratic candidate for US Senate, expressed solidarity with the town "and with all Mainers"—who include about 56,000 immigrants, many of whom have lived in fear of President Donald Trump's mass deportation and detention operation in recent months.
Trump's deployment of ICE in Maine briefly received national attention in January. Federal agents have continued to arrest members of immigrant communities in the state after Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) claimed she had received assurances from the Department of Homeland Security that the "surge" in ICE agents had ended.
Jordan Wood, an organizer who is also running for US Senate following former Democratic candidate Graham Platner's withdrawal from the race to unseat Collins, said Monday that "ICE is dangerously out of control and an embarrassment to our country."
"We are waiting for more details, and Mainers deserve the full truth," said Wood, adding a call to abolish ICE "and replace it with an agency that answers to the people."