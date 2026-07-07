Troy Jackson Files to Explore Senate Bid as Graham Platner Faces Growing Calls to Exit

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"If Graham’s stepping away, I am very, very interested and think I’m the best person to replace him," said Jackson, the former Maine Senate president.
Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson filed federal paperwork on Tuesday to explore a US Senate bid after a sexual assault allegation against current Democratic nominee Graham Platner prompted a torrent of calls for him to drop out of the race.
Jackson, a fifth-generation logger who lost Maine's Democratic gubernatorial primary last month, was among those urging Platner to end his Senate campaign following Politico's reporting late Monday, writing on social media that "there is no place in our politics for sexual violence."
In an interview with the Bangor Daily News, which first reported the news of Jackson's filing, the former gubernatorial candidate said that "if Graham’s stepping away, I am very, very interested and think I’m the best person to replace him.”
Platner denied the sexual assault allegation and, as of this writing, has yet to drop out of the race, though his departure is widely seen as a foregone conclusion as his most prominent supporters—including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)—push him to exit. One unnamed source told The New York Times that Platner is seeking a "guarantee" that he "would be replaced by someone in agreement with 'the values and vision and policy agenda' that he articulated throughout his campaign.
Jackson, like Platner, was endorsed by Sanders and has expressed support for Medicare for All, stronger union protections, wage increases, and other progressive priorities. In recent months, Jackson has joined Sanders and Platner at "Fighting Oligarchy" rallies where the former Maine Senate leader said American workers are being robbed by a billionaire class bent on enriching itself no matter the societal costs.
"I am running for the people who worked their entire lives and still can’t afford to retire because the economic system in this country is rigged against them," Jackson said during a Labor Day rally last year. "And I’m running for all the workers... who’ve been told that they’re replaceable and that their lives are disposable.”
Platner, who backed Jackson's gubernatorial bid, can be replaced as the Democratic nominee in the US Senate race against Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins if he withdraws by July 13. By a process yet to be determined, the Maine Democratic Party would have until July 27 to select a replacement.
The New York Times reported that "the options under discussion include a convention or a statewide caucus in late July."
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Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson filed federal paperwork on Tuesday to explore a US Senate bid after a sexual assault allegation against current Democratic nominee Graham Platner prompted a torrent of calls for him to drop out of the race.
Jackson, a fifth-generation logger who lost Maine's Democratic gubernatorial primary last month, was among those urging Platner to end his Senate campaign following Politico's reporting late Monday, writing on social media that "there is no place in our politics for sexual violence."
In an interview with the Bangor Daily News, which first reported the news of Jackson's filing, the former gubernatorial candidate said that "if Graham’s stepping away, I am very, very interested and think I’m the best person to replace him.”
Platner denied the sexual assault allegation and, as of this writing, has yet to drop out of the race, though his departure is widely seen as a foregone conclusion as his most prominent supporters—including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)—push him to exit. One unnamed source told The New York Times that Platner is seeking a "guarantee" that he "would be replaced by someone in agreement with 'the values and vision and policy agenda' that he articulated throughout his campaign.
Jackson, like Platner, was endorsed by Sanders and has expressed support for Medicare for All, stronger union protections, wage increases, and other progressive priorities. In recent months, Jackson has joined Sanders and Platner at "Fighting Oligarchy" rallies where the former Maine Senate leader said American workers are being robbed by a billionaire class bent on enriching itself no matter the societal costs.
"I am running for the people who worked their entire lives and still can’t afford to retire because the economic system in this country is rigged against them," Jackson said during a Labor Day rally last year. "And I’m running for all the workers... who’ve been told that they’re replaceable and that their lives are disposable.”
Platner, who backed Jackson's gubernatorial bid, can be replaced as the Democratic nominee in the US Senate race against Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins if he withdraws by July 13. By a process yet to be determined, the Maine Democratic Party would have until July 27 to select a replacement.
The New York Times reported that "the options under discussion include a convention or a statewide caucus in late July."
Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson filed federal paperwork on Tuesday to explore a US Senate bid after a sexual assault allegation against current Democratic nominee Graham Platner prompted a torrent of calls for him to drop out of the race.
Jackson, a fifth-generation logger who lost Maine's Democratic gubernatorial primary last month, was among those urging Platner to end his Senate campaign following Politico's reporting late Monday, writing on social media that "there is no place in our politics for sexual violence."
In an interview with the Bangor Daily News, which first reported the news of Jackson's filing, the former gubernatorial candidate said that "if Graham’s stepping away, I am very, very interested and think I’m the best person to replace him.”
Platner denied the sexual assault allegation and, as of this writing, has yet to drop out of the race, though his departure is widely seen as a foregone conclusion as his most prominent supporters—including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)—push him to exit. One unnamed source told The New York Times that Platner is seeking a "guarantee" that he "would be replaced by someone in agreement with 'the values and vision and policy agenda' that he articulated throughout his campaign.
Jackson, like Platner, was endorsed by Sanders and has expressed support for Medicare for All, stronger union protections, wage increases, and other progressive priorities. In recent months, Jackson has joined Sanders and Platner at "Fighting Oligarchy" rallies where the former Maine Senate leader said American workers are being robbed by a billionaire class bent on enriching itself no matter the societal costs.
"I am running for the people who worked their entire lives and still can’t afford to retire because the economic system in this country is rigged against them," Jackson said during a Labor Day rally last year. "And I’m running for all the workers... who’ve been told that they’re replaceable and that their lives are disposable.”
Platner, who backed Jackson's gubernatorial bid, can be replaced as the Democratic nominee in the US Senate race against Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins if he withdraws by July 13. By a process yet to be determined, the Maine Democratic Party would have until July 27 to select a replacement.
The New York Times reported that "the options under discussion include a convention or a statewide caucus in late July."