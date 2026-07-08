Texas Rights Group, Officials Demand Independent Probe After ICE Fatally Shoots Immigrant

The Texas Civil Rights Project demanded an independent investigation after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement fatally shot a Mexican immigrant in Houston on Tuesday morning.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which includes the agency, said on social media that just before 7:00 am CT, "ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop as part of a targeted enforcement operation to arrest an illegal alien. The driver of the vehicle, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo—an illegal alien from Mexico—attempted to evade arrest."

"From information we are receiving, he rammed an ICE law enforcement vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands, and weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer, resulting in our officer firing his weapon in self-defense," DHS said. "The driver was struck, and emergency services were immediately contacted. The driver was transported to the hospital, where he passed away from his injuries," the department added.

The Houston Fire Department said that Araujo suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach area and CPR was performed while he was transported to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was declared dead , according to a local NBC affiliate. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now leading the probe.

"We condemn this violent use of force and hold deep concern for the victim and his family," Texas Civil Rights Project (TCRP) president Rochelle Garza said in a statement. "Immigration enforcement should never lead to violence in our neighborhoods or harm our community members. This raises urgent questions about how enforcement operations are being conducted, what safeguards exist to prevent harm, and how to ensure accountability when people are killed."

"After ICE raids in Minnesota when immigration enforcement officers shot and killed two people, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, DHS repeatedly gave false statements about self-defense in an attempt to justify the murders, eroding community trust," she highlighted. "And in March 2026, only through a public information request did we learn of Ruben Ray Martinez, a 23-year-old US citizen that was killed by ICE in South Padre Island, Texas."

Garza added that "we demand full transparency, an independent investigation into the shooting and any use of racial profiling that led to it, and accountability for the use of deadly force. Our neighborhoods are not battlegrounds. TCRP will continue seeking justice and standing alongside all of our neighbors across Texas."

The shooting—far from the first by the agency during President Donald Trump's mass detention and deportation campaign—occurred in the district of Democratic Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, who similarly said that "ICE has released an initial account, but the facts must be independently and thoroughly investigated, including the circumstances that led to the use of deadly force."

"All available footage, communications, and other evidence should be preserved and reviewed as part of a full and impartial investigation," Garcia continued. "The victim's family, my constituents, and the entire community deserve a complete and transparent accounting of what happened."

Alejandra Salinas, a member of the Houston City Council, called the shooting "deeply concerning" and said that "the use of deadly force demands full scrutiny and transparency."

"I am calling for a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the prompt release of all available video and investigative findings," Salinas said. "The public deserves a timely account of what happened, clear answers, and accountability. My office has reached out to the appropriate city departments to determine what additional information is available and whether any city personnel or resources were involved in the incident."

Another homicide by Trump's secret police. Keep in mind they are training always to claim that they were struck by another car. So far this claims have proven uniformly false. An ICE agent shot and killed a Mexican citizen in Houston Tuesday morning after he allegedly drove into an ICE vehicle, an



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— Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) July 7, 2026 at 5:08 PM

Jason Chavez, who represents Minneapolis' 9th Ward on the City Council, said on social media: "Rest in peace, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican resident murdered by ICE in Houston, Texas this morning. Unfortunately, the federal government is using the same talking points they used against Renee Good in this case. It's disgusting."

"Lorenzo deserves answers and justice. Renee still deserves answers and justice. Every family torn apart by this agency deserves justice," Chavez declared. "Abolish ICE!!!"

The deadly ICE encounter in Texas came less than a week after a federal agent fired at a vehicle in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania after unsuccessfully trying to arrest the driver, identified by the agency as Clemente Lara-Hernandez of Mexico.

In Pennsylvania, ICE similarly said the driver had "weaponized his car and rammed an ICE law enforcement vehicle," then "dangerously drove on the wrong direction on a one-way street."

Meahwhile, Justin Douglas, one of the commissioners in Dauphin County, which includes Harrisburg, called for a "thorough, independent, and transparent investigation," noting that ICE actions caught on camera appeared to run afoul of the US Department of Justice's policy for using deadly force.