With a number of outages hitting American aviation systems and banks over the last week, Rep. Ro Khanna took to social media to explain what's been going on.

In a video posted on Thursday, the California Democrat pointed to the recent release of a Chinese open-source artificial intelligence model called GLM 5.3, which he noted "does not have safeguards and can be used to have cyberattacks," which has led to many institutions rushing to upgrade their systems.

"The rate of patching... has increased dramatically since GLM 5.3 was released," he said. "When you have this increasing in patching, you have many more chances for outages. That's why we're seeing all of these outages across the country."

There is a cloud of confusion about the tech outages.Here is what’s really going on: https://t.co/vH8is7o3oT

— Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 19, 2026

Khanna pointed fingers at President Donald Trump's administration for being caught flat-footed by the outages and not explaining their cause to voters.

"The president of the United States needs to direct... [the Cyber Infrastructure Agency] to take charge," Khanna said. "That agency has been totally cut. They need to restaff it, they need to have a director... and that director needs to coordinate with all of the companies and agencies to have a plan for how we increase our patching."

Khanna then said either the president or one of his deputies should give daily briefings updating the country about cybersecurity threats, while also gathering a broad coalition of government, business, and technology leaders to "upgrade our patching system against the increased AI threat."

"This is not a time for slogans," Khanna said. "This is not a time for politics. It's a time that we actually understand the issue and provide leadership."

Khanna's claims about GLM 5.3 being the primary driver of system upgrades mirrored an analysis published earlier in the week by investment firm Bridgewater Associates.

As reported by MarketWatch on Thursday, Bridgewater's analysis found that a surge in cyberattacks coincided with the release of GLM 5.3, which is far cheaper to use compared to AI models developed by OpenAI and Anthropic.

"We are in the middle of an arms race where malicious actors are using agents to find exploitable bugs and defenders are using agents to preemptively find and patch vulnerabilities," the firm explained. "While models have significantly accelerated work on both sides of the ledger, the defenders have the much heavier burden of patching all bugs before they can be exploited."