Senate GOP Plans to Give ICE $10 Billion More as Masked Agents 'Murder People in Broad Daylight'

Republicans in the US Senate indicated Sunday that they planned to move ahead this week with government funding legislation that includes $10 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a federal agent gunned down intensive-care nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, a killing captured on video from multiple angles.

"My support for funding ICE remains the same," declared Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), a sentiment echoed by other GOP lawmakers ahead of votes on a package of six government appropriations bills approved by the US House last week.

"We're not defunding ICE," said Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) after the horrific shooting of Pretti. "Live with it."

An unnamed Senate Republican aide told Punchbowl that "government funding expires at the end of the week, and Republicans are determined to not have another government shutdown. We will move forward as planned and hope Democrats can find a path forward to join us."

One of the bills up for consideration in the Senate this week would provide $64.4 billion in taxpayer money to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), including $10 billion for ICE—an agency that is already more heavily funded than many national militaries. Last summer, congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump approved $170 billion in new funding for immigration enforcement, which ICE has used to massively jack up weapons spending.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reportedly has the votes from his caucus to block the DHS funding bill.

Senate Democrats have proposed separating the DHS legislation from the rest of the appropriations bills to avoid a looming January 30 shutdown and debate ICE reforms. The American Prospect's David Dayen reported late Sunday that Democrats are "going to ask for real investigations into the murders (including an end to impeding the state/local investigations)" as well as an end to arrest quotas and mask-wearing by ICE agents.

"Federal agents cannot murder people in broad daylight and face zero consequences," said Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), the Democrats' top appropriator in the Senate. "I will NOT support the DHS bill as it stands. The DHS bill needs to be split off from the larger funding package before the Senate—Republicans must work with us to do that. I will continue fighting to rein in DHS and ICE."

Murray also stressed that "blocking the DHS funding bill will not shut down ICE."

"ICE is now sitting on a massive slush fund it can tap, whether or not we pass a funding bill," the senator added. "But we all saw another American shot and killed in broad daylight. There must be accountability, and we must keep pushing Republicans to work with us to rein in DHS."

"The Senate must immediately take out any additional funding for the Department of Homeland Security in the current spending bill. Congressional Republicans must answer for these killings."

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), the top Republican appropriator, did not mention ICE funding in her statement on Pretti's killing, saying only that "this tragic shooting needs to be thoroughly and transparently investigated."

Assuming unified support from their caucus, Senate Republicans need at least seven Democratic votes to pass the funding package with DHS appropriations included. Last week, seven House Democrats voted with Republicans to approve the DHS funding.

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of the watchdog group Public Citizen, said in a statement that "this federal enforcement agency is running rampant with an outrageous budget that dwarfs most countries’ militaries."

"The Department of Homeland Security must get ICE off our streets now, and the Senate must immediately take out any additional funding for the Department of Homeland Security in the current spending bill," said Gilbert. "Congressional Republicans must answer for these killings."

Amy Fischer, Amnesty International USA's director for refugee and migrant rights, asked, "How many more people must die before US leaders act?"

"The US Senate faces an urgent choice in the coming days: continue pouring billions of taxpayer dollars into a lawless agency that endangers lives with impunity, or take meaningful action to rein in ICE and stop funding its abuses," said Fischer.