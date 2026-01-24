'What the F*ck Did You Do?!' Video Contradicts DHS Claims About Killing of Alex Pretti

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
The footage of the fatal shooting of Alex Jeffrey Pretti, said one journalist, "shows that the final act of his life was trying to help a woman who was being physically assaulted by the masked agents who would then kill him."
WARNING: The following article contains graphic video.
In the original video of the shooting of a man in Minneapolis, identified by the Minneapolis Star Tribune at 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a woman in a pink coat was seen in the background filming the incident with her phone.
Drop Site News obtained footage that appeared "to come from the direction of the woman in pink filming from the sidewalk" and showed the shooting at a closer distance than the footage taken from inside Glam Doll Donuts.
In the video, the shooting victim, dressed in a brown coat and pants, is seen filming a federal agent with his phone. He's then seen guiding another person toward the sidewalk as the agent forcefully shoves a third person to the ground.
Another angle of federal agents killing a Minnesota legal observer, which appears to come from the direction of the woman in pink filming from the sidewalk.
Obtained by Drop Site News pic.twitter.com/IT56ftPkYP
— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) January 24, 2026
The agent appears to pepper-spray Pretti and pull him away from the other person as a group of several other officers approach and surround him.
They wrestle him to the ground and struggle with him for several seconds before he appears to try to get up. Roughly 10 gun shots ring out and Pretti falls to the ground.
"What the fuck did you do? What the fuck did you do?" yells the woman behind the camera repeatedly.
"Cowards," said US Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) in response to the footage.
The video, said journalist Susan Glasser, "shows that the final act of his life was trying to help a woman who was being physically assaulted by the masked agents who would then kill him."
The video contradicted the Department of Homeland Security's claim that Pretti had approached immigration officers with a gun.
In a press conference, Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino doubled down on the assertion and claimed Pretti had aimed to "massacre" Border Patrol agents while they conducted operations, but then did not explain when the victim had threatened the officers with his gun.
Minutes after claiming the victim wanted to "massacre" law enforcement, Bovino is asked to specify when exactly the individual allegedly pulled his gun on ICE agents
Bovino then ducks the question and says the incident is "under investigation" pic.twitter.com/My6MQm2n6M
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) January 24, 2026
"Why did... Commander Bovino only take two questions, then abruptly shut down the press conference?" asked US Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif). "Because he knows he can’t defend cold-blooded murder."
