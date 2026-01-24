To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
Federal agents surround Alex Jeffrey Pretti before shooting him

Federal agents surround Alex Jeffrey Pretti before shooting him in Minneapolis on January 24, 2026.

(Image: screenshot/Drop Site News)

'What the F*ck Did You Do?!' Video Contradicts DHS Claims About Killing of Alex Pretti

The footage of the fatal shooting of Alex Jeffrey Pretti, said one journalist, "shows that the final act of his life was trying to help a woman who was being physically assaulted by the masked agents who would then kill him."

NewsRights & Justice

WARNING: The following article contains graphic video.

In the original video of the shooting of a man in Minneapolis, identified by the Minneapolis Star Tribune at 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a woman in a pink coat was seen in the background filming the incident with her phone.

Drop Site News obtained footage that appeared "to come from the direction of the woman in pink filming from the sidewalk" and showed the shooting at a closer distance than the footage taken from inside Glam Doll Donuts.

In the video, the shooting victim, dressed in a brown coat and pants, is seen filming a federal agent with his phone. He's then seen guiding another person toward the sidewalk as the agent forcefully shoves a third person to the ground.


The agent appears to pepper-spray Pretti and pull him away from the other person as a group of several other officers approach and surround him.

They wrestle him to the ground and struggle with him for several seconds before he appears to try to get up. Roughly 10 gun shots ring out and Pretti falls to the ground.

"What the fuck did you do? What the fuck did you do?" yells the woman behind the camera repeatedly.

"Cowards," said US Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) in response to the footage.

The video, said journalist Susan Glasser, "shows that the final act of his life was trying to help a woman who was being physically assaulted by the masked agents who would then kill him."

The video contradicted the Department of Homeland Security's claim that Pretti had approached immigration officers with a gun.

In a press conference, Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino doubled down on the assertion and claimed Pretti had aimed to "massacre" Border Patrol agents while they conducted operations, but then did not explain when the victim had threatened the officers with his gun.

"Why did... Commander Bovino only take two questions, then abruptly shut down the press conference?" asked US Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif). "Because he knows he can’t defend cold-blooded murder."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
us-immigration-and-customs-enforminnesotaus-border-patrolminneapolis

WARNING: The following article contains graphic video.

In the original video of the shooting of a man in Minneapolis, identified by the Minneapolis Star Tribune at 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a woman in a pink coat was seen in the background filming the incident with her phone.

Drop Site News obtained footage that appeared "to come from the direction of the woman in pink filming from the sidewalk" and showed the shooting at a closer distance than the footage taken from inside Glam Doll Donuts.

In the video, the shooting victim, dressed in a brown coat and pants, is seen filming a federal agent with his phone. He's then seen guiding another person toward the sidewalk as the agent forcefully shoves a third person to the ground.


The agent appears to pepper-spray Pretti and pull him away from the other person as a group of several other officers approach and surround him.

They wrestle him to the ground and struggle with him for several seconds before he appears to try to get up. Roughly 10 gun shots ring out and Pretti falls to the ground.

"What the fuck did you do? What the fuck did you do?" yells the woman behind the camera repeatedly.

"Cowards," said US Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) in response to the footage.

The video, said journalist Susan Glasser, "shows that the final act of his life was trying to help a woman who was being physically assaulted by the masked agents who would then kill him."

The video contradicted the Department of Homeland Security's claim that Pretti had approached immigration officers with a gun.

In a press conference, Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino doubled down on the assertion and claimed Pretti had aimed to "massacre" Border Patrol agents while they conducted operations, but then did not explain when the victim had threatened the officers with his gun.

"Why did... Commander Bovino only take two questions, then abruptly shut down the press conference?" asked US Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif). "Because he knows he can’t defend cold-blooded murder."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

WARNING: The following article contains graphic video.

In the original video of the shooting of a man in Minneapolis, identified by the Minneapolis Star Tribune at 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a woman in a pink coat was seen in the background filming the incident with her phone.

Drop Site News obtained footage that appeared "to come from the direction of the woman in pink filming from the sidewalk" and showed the shooting at a closer distance than the footage taken from inside Glam Doll Donuts.

In the video, the shooting victim, dressed in a brown coat and pants, is seen filming a federal agent with his phone. He's then seen guiding another person toward the sidewalk as the agent forcefully shoves a third person to the ground.


The agent appears to pepper-spray Pretti and pull him away from the other person as a group of several other officers approach and surround him.

They wrestle him to the ground and struggle with him for several seconds before he appears to try to get up. Roughly 10 gun shots ring out and Pretti falls to the ground.

"What the fuck did you do? What the fuck did you do?" yells the woman behind the camera repeatedly.

"Cowards," said US Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) in response to the footage.

The video, said journalist Susan Glasser, "shows that the final act of his life was trying to help a woman who was being physically assaulted by the masked agents who would then kill him."

The video contradicted the Department of Homeland Security's claim that Pretti had approached immigration officers with a gun.

In a press conference, Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino doubled down on the assertion and claimed Pretti had aimed to "massacre" Border Patrol agents while they conducted operations, but then did not explain when the victim had threatened the officers with his gun.

"Why did... Commander Bovino only take two questions, then abruptly shut down the press conference?" asked US Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif). "Because he knows he can’t defend cold-blooded murder."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
us-immigration-and-customs-enforminnesotaus-border-patrolminneapolis
Join the Conversation