Postal Service Whistleblower Warns Trump Assault on Mail-In Voting Could ‘Derail the Midterm Elections’

An anonymous federal official warned in a whistleblower disclosure submitted to members of the US Congress that the Postal Service's haphazard implementation of President Donald Trump's executive order on mail-in voting could "derail the midterm elections" by preventing potentially millions of American voters from receiving ballots.

The disclosure was released in full on Tuesday by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who included the document in a letter to Postmaster General David Steiner—Trump's pick to lead USPS. Blumenthal said the whistleblower's account provides "disturbing details about USPS’ seemingly illegal plot to interfere in November’s midterms."

The new disclosure raises "significant concerns" about the Postal Service's "secretive, rushed, chaotic, and fundamentally flawed process" for establishing "an entirely new and untested set of IT systems" in compliance with Trump's March executive order, which is at the center of high-stakes legal fights just weeks before the November midterms.

Trump's USPS directives have been blocked in federal court, but the administration is trying to get them reinstated ahead of the midterm contests—and the whistleblower complaint suggests the administration may be violating court orders by continuing to work on the new systems. Mail-in voting for the midterms is officially set to begin this week.

Described in the disclosure as the "Portal," the new Postal Service IT systems "will govern the delivery of ballots to voters as soon as the 2026 mid-term federal elections and beyond." The whistleblower raises "grave concerns" that the Trump administration has "hidden the high likelihood that the new ballot mail verification processes will result in major disruptions in mail ballots ever getting delivered to voters."

"As presently designed, if even one bar code on one single ballot in a bulk-mailing of 10,000 ballots fails to properly scan during the verification process, the entire batch is rejected and sent back to the state—effectively stopping the ballots from being mailed to voters," the disclosure states. "The whistleblower is particularly concerned that the Portal (where the bar codes are stored) will almost certainly have significant operating problems when released to the public, due to the rushed IT development; this will contribute to failures in the verification process."

The whistleblower filing notes warnings that the Portal system could "completely crash" during rollout and quoted descriptions from IT workers at the Postal Service who described the entire process as "a shit show."

Theme throughout Whistleblower disclosure is how USPS IT work is complete mess, likely to "completely crash."



"Workers have described the election ballot mail development process as 'a sh*t show."



Raises stakes enormously on any state officials thinking to go along with this. pic.twitter.com/e8GrLYxu1W

— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) September 1, 2026

Libby Liu, the CEO of Whistleblower Aid—a nonprofit representing the anonymous federal official—said in a statement that "the whistleblower’s service to our nation is warning the public that their ability to vote is in serious jeopardy."

"We are crossing the Rubicon of American elections," said Liu. “This dangerously defective mail-in ballot process could disenfranchise millions of voters, ensnaring ballots in red tape under the guise of solving a non-existent problem. People in states that rely heavily on vote-by-mail will have a more difficult time making their voices heard in our challenged democracy this November."

The USPS whistleblower also provided their account to the House Oversight Committee. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the committee, said in a statement Tuesday morning that the official's account makes clear that "Trump's attack on vote-by-mail for the 2026 election is more serious than previously understood."

"This new secret tracking system at the US Postal Service is faulty, untested, and threatens to totally disrupt ballot delivery for millions of American citizens," said Garcia. "We are fighting in court to protect the right to vote by mail for all and will continue to investigate. This unconstitutional and dangerous power grab must be permanently and immediately blocked."