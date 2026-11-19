The stock market debut of artificial intelligence giant Anthropic on Thursday was met with protests outside the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, where demonstrators gathered to voice their opposition to unchecked AI and the "tech oligarchs" benefiting most from the Wall Street frenzy.

Several people were arrested at the "Stop Tech Oligarchs" demonstrations, organizers said, as Anthropic briefly hit a $2 trillion valuation in its trading debut. One protester arrested outside the Nasdaq building said in a statement that "our demand is clear: Freeze reckless AI development and don’t bail out Big Tech when their bubble inevitably pops."

Anthropic's record-shattering IPO served to spotlight the lack of safeguards around the rapidly advancing AI industry and the extreme wealth a small group of investors and executives are accumulating thanks to a technology that poses potentially massive threats to workers, the environment, and the future of humanity.

"Calling yourself a public benefit corporation doesn’t make the pressure to deliver profits disappear. And workers’ livelihoods, our children’s safety, and the public’s ability to control this technology cannot depend on whether doing the right thing helps the stock price,” Shaunna Thomas, executive director of Guardrails Action, said in a statement Thursday. “A trillion-dollar valuation is not a plan for the rest of us. We need leaders willing to rein in the power these companies have, make them pay for the harm they cause, give workers bargaining power over how AI is used, and ensure everyone shares in the wealth it creates.”

Jose Gonzalez, an activist with Stop Funding Billionaires and New York Communities for Change, warned that "teachers, firefighters, and civil servants will pay for that loss" if—and perhaps when—the AI bubble bursts.

"Institutional investors, like pension funds, hold billions of dollars in investments for many average investors, who count on that money for their retirements," said Gonzalez. "Those funds will be invested in the AI bubble. Anthropic counts on that investment to sway the market. Those average investors are not protected from that drop in value."

The Stop Funding Billionaires campaign, which helped organize Thursday's protests, noted that "Wall Street has already rewritten financial rules so that newly public, large AI companies can be fast-tracked into workers’ pensions and 401(k)s—meaning working people’s money is being set up to prop up AI corporations."

"Pre-IPO investors and insiders will be able to cash out, while working people’s retirement money in slower-moving index funds will be left exposed to the losses," the campaign said. "This reality, which echoes the dot-com bubble of the 1990s and the 2008 housing crisis, is triggering grave concern amongst the general public."

Insiders, meanwhile, are reaping a windfall.

"Each of Anthropic's co-founders is now worth about $20 billion, based on their stock holdings and the $83-per-share price of its record-setting initial stock offering," CBS News reported Thursday. "Their individual wealth, at least on paper, will put them in the same ranks as Rupert Murdoch and his family, worth a combined $20 billion, and famed inventor James Dyson, who is worth $19.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index."