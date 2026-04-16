On Tax Day, Socially Conscious Millionaires Say Make Us Pay More!

"Millionaires like me who want a rich, stable, free country demand an economy that ensures it. That begins with commonsense revenue raisers and tax reforms that stop the accumulation of oligarchic concentrations of wealth."

That's what Scott Ellis of the Patriotic Millionaire said Wednesday—Tax Day in the United States—as he gathered with members of various organizations, plus Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.), as well as Reps. Don Beyer (D-Va,), Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.), and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), for a "tax the rich" rally on Capitol Hill.

"While I've seen examples of the good that wealth can do, I have also seen all the ways it can lead to irreparable harm to our personal, political, moral, and societal well-being," said Ellis. "There is a level of wealth beyond which it threatens the health and even the existence of our democracy and our economy. We cannot hand over the keys to our democracy to people who are unwilling to address the economic injustices that exist today."

We’re taking our message across Washington, DC.Our mobile billboard will be circling Capitol Hill, the National Mall, and beyond—calling out billionaire tax avoidance and demanding higher taxes on the richest Americans.Because working people pay what they owe. It’s time the ultra-rich do too.



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— Patriotic Millionaires (@patrioticmillionaires.org) April 15, 2026 at 11:49 AM

Ellis said that he joined the lawmakers and others gathered "to urge our government leaders to deal with the money problem in our country head-on with solutions like those found in the Patriotic Millionaires' MONEY Agenda platform. Every time inequality reaches extraordinary levels, we create a vulnerability to authoritarianism where money becomes power. If we want to unrig our economy, we need a bold, surprisingly simple economic vision."

So far, two bills tied to the MONEY Agenda have been introduced in Congress: the Equal Tax Act, sponsored by Markey and Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), and the Working Americans' Tax Cut Act, spearheaded by Van Hollen and Beyer.

"Teachers, nurses, and millions [of] working people are paying more while getting less because our tax code is rigged to reward wealth over work," Markey said in a statement. "The Equal Tax Act brings fairness to our tax code by requiring millionaires and billionaires to pay taxes on investment income the same way working people pay taxes. On Tax Day, I'm proud to work with Congresswoman Ramirez to fight for legislation that has the wealthy pay their fair share, and rewards work every bit as much as wealth."

Van Hollen, meanwhile, said Wednesday that "my Working Americans' Tax Cut Act creates a fairer system that ensures those who are stretching to make ends meet can keep more of what they earn, while asking the well-off to pitch in more. It's long past time that we rebalanced our tax code to put working people first—and promote greater opportunity and shared prosperity for all."

Deluzio used the "Tax the Rich, Make Life Affordable" rally to call out the agenda of elected Republicans—who control the White House and both chambers of Congress—and promote another bill led by Jayapal, Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

"Our government has a fiscal recklessness problem, and it looks like this: the richest people in the history of Earth facing lower tax rates than Americans who earn a paycheck," said Deluzio. "Yet that is the Republican plan—jack up the national debt and slash healthcare and more for the American people to pay for these huge tax giveaways to corporations and the ultrarich. We need a vastly different approach, like passing the Ultra-Millionaires Tax to get some sanity back into our tax system."

To illustrate just how broken the current system is, EJ Juárez, executive director of State Innovation Exchange, noted that "in 2025 alone, billionaire wealth grew 22%—from $6.7 trillion to $8.2 trillion—while working families see the cost of living go up, and wages too low. That is why SiX is working alongside state legislators across the country to lead the way."

"Across all 50 states, lawmakers are advancing bold solutions to make the ultrawealthy pay what they owe, close corporate loopholes, and build tax systems that actually lower costs and empower working families," Juárez said, nodding to initiatives in places such as California and Washington state. "Together, states are proving a better future is possible."

Beyond Washington, DC, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani partnered with Nobel laureate in economics Joseph Stiglitz and Paris School of Economics professor Gabriel Zucman for a Tax Day op-ed calling out the "rigged" US tax code.

"The idea that billionaires should pay higher tax rates than working people is not radical," the trio wrote for The Guardian. "What is radical is allowing a system where extreme wealth exists alongside widespread hardship—and where those billionaires can in effect opt out of contributing to the society that made their success possible."