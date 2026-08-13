Luigi Mangione Reportedly Set to Plead Guilty to Charges Related to Murder of Healthcare CEO

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It is currently unclear which charges Mangione would plead guilty to as part of a plea agreement, according to NBC News.
Luigi Mangione is reportedly set to plead guilty to federal charges related to the 2024 murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
According to a Thursday report from NBC News, prosecutors are negotiating a plea agreement where the 28-year-old Mangione will plead guilty to at least one of the federal charges that were brought against him.
The NBC report noted that it is unclear which charges Mangione would plead guilty to, and that the defendant could reverse his plea "at any time, even during the hearing."
In a December 2024 indictment, federal prosecutors charged Mangione with two counts of stalking, one count of murder, and a firearms offense for his alleged role in Thompson's killing.
Prosecutors had initially sought the death penalty for Mangione, but a federal judge in January dismissed the murder and firearms offense, thus taking capital punishment off the table.
Mangione also faces New York state charges, the most serious of which is murder in the second degree.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had initially charged Mangione with first degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, but a New York City judge last year determined that the defendant's alleged actions did not rise to the level of terrorism and dismissed the charge.
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Luigi Mangione is reportedly set to plead guilty to federal charges related to the 2024 murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
According to a Thursday report from NBC News, prosecutors are negotiating a plea agreement where the 28-year-old Mangione will plead guilty to at least one of the federal charges that were brought against him.
The NBC report noted that it is unclear which charges Mangione would plead guilty to, and that the defendant could reverse his plea "at any time, even during the hearing."
In a December 2024 indictment, federal prosecutors charged Mangione with two counts of stalking, one count of murder, and a firearms offense for his alleged role in Thompson's killing.
Prosecutors had initially sought the death penalty for Mangione, but a federal judge in January dismissed the murder and firearms offense, thus taking capital punishment off the table.
Mangione also faces New York state charges, the most serious of which is murder in the second degree.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had initially charged Mangione with first degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, but a New York City judge last year determined that the defendant's alleged actions did not rise to the level of terrorism and dismissed the charge.
Luigi Mangione is reportedly set to plead guilty to federal charges related to the 2024 murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
According to a Thursday report from NBC News, prosecutors are negotiating a plea agreement where the 28-year-old Mangione will plead guilty to at least one of the federal charges that were brought against him.
The NBC report noted that it is unclear which charges Mangione would plead guilty to, and that the defendant could reverse his plea "at any time, even during the hearing."
In a December 2024 indictment, federal prosecutors charged Mangione with two counts of stalking, one count of murder, and a firearms offense for his alleged role in Thompson's killing.
Prosecutors had initially sought the death penalty for Mangione, but a federal judge in January dismissed the murder and firearms offense, thus taking capital punishment off the table.
Mangione also faces New York state charges, the most serious of which is murder in the second degree.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had initially charged Mangione with first degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, but a New York City judge last year determined that the defendant's alleged actions did not rise to the level of terrorism and dismissed the charge.