Led by Mayor Katie Wilson, Seattle Celebrates Universal School Meals for All Students Starting This Year

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Seattle's City Council used a budget surplus to enact Wilson's proposal to provide free breakfast and lunch to 49,000 public school students.
Seattle's public school students will be eating for free this year after the City Council approved $3.6 million in funding for school breakfast and lunch this week.
It was the realization of a proposal made in April by Seattle's democratic socialist mayor, Katie Wilson, to expand the city's targeted school lunch program to cover all students.
The council had rejected the proposal earlier this summer in favor of an approach that delayed the school lunch program by a year and narrowly focused on expanding access for only the lowest-income students, which opponents argued still left many hungry kids with nothing.
That plan was met with immediate backlash, and the council swiftly changed course. On Tuesday, it voted unanimously to reallocate surplus funds from an affordable housing redevelopment project to fund a universal school meal program.
In addition to providing free breakfast and lunch to Seattle's roughly 49,000 public school students beginning next month, the new program will also provide more support to low-income students during weekends and school vacations.
The program is expected to extend well into the future, with funding in 2027-28 coming from an education levy voters approved in November. After that, Washington's new "high-earners" tax is expected to kick in, and students across the entire state will enjoy free meals, though that tax still faces legal challenges.
Wilson called the plan "a tremendous victory for families across our city that will make Seattle more affordable."
The plan fulfills a key campaign promise for Wilson, who came into office in November on the same wave of progressive enthusiasm as New York City's democratic socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani.
Also on Tuesday, the City Council approved Wilson's legislation banning rental junk fees—including administrative service fees, pet rent, and package fees.
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Seattle's public school students will be eating for free this year after the City Council approved $3.6 million in funding for school breakfast and lunch this week.
It was the realization of a proposal made in April by Seattle's democratic socialist mayor, Katie Wilson, to expand the city's targeted school lunch program to cover all students.
The council had rejected the proposal earlier this summer in favor of an approach that delayed the school lunch program by a year and narrowly focused on expanding access for only the lowest-income students, which opponents argued still left many hungry kids with nothing.
That plan was met with immediate backlash, and the council swiftly changed course. On Tuesday, it voted unanimously to reallocate surplus funds from an affordable housing redevelopment project to fund a universal school meal program.
In addition to providing free breakfast and lunch to Seattle's roughly 49,000 public school students beginning next month, the new program will also provide more support to low-income students during weekends and school vacations.
The program is expected to extend well into the future, with funding in 2027-28 coming from an education levy voters approved in November. After that, Washington's new "high-earners" tax is expected to kick in, and students across the entire state will enjoy free meals, though that tax still faces legal challenges.
Wilson called the plan "a tremendous victory for families across our city that will make Seattle more affordable."
The plan fulfills a key campaign promise for Wilson, who came into office in November on the same wave of progressive enthusiasm as New York City's democratic socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani.
Also on Tuesday, the City Council approved Wilson's legislation banning rental junk fees—including administrative service fees, pet rent, and package fees.
Seattle's public school students will be eating for free this year after the City Council approved $3.6 million in funding for school breakfast and lunch this week.
It was the realization of a proposal made in April by Seattle's democratic socialist mayor, Katie Wilson, to expand the city's targeted school lunch program to cover all students.
The council had rejected the proposal earlier this summer in favor of an approach that delayed the school lunch program by a year and narrowly focused on expanding access for only the lowest-income students, which opponents argued still left many hungry kids with nothing.
That plan was met with immediate backlash, and the council swiftly changed course. On Tuesday, it voted unanimously to reallocate surplus funds from an affordable housing redevelopment project to fund a universal school meal program.
In addition to providing free breakfast and lunch to Seattle's roughly 49,000 public school students beginning next month, the new program will also provide more support to low-income students during weekends and school vacations.
The program is expected to extend well into the future, with funding in 2027-28 coming from an education levy voters approved in November. After that, Washington's new "high-earners" tax is expected to kick in, and students across the entire state will enjoy free meals, though that tax still faces legal challenges.
Wilson called the plan "a tremendous victory for families across our city that will make Seattle more affordable."
The plan fulfills a key campaign promise for Wilson, who came into office in November on the same wave of progressive enthusiasm as New York City's democratic socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani.
Also on Tuesday, the City Council approved Wilson's legislation banning rental junk fees—including administrative service fees, pet rent, and package fees.