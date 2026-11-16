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"The DHS proposal was always a solution in search of a problem that appeared designed to crack down on independent journalism."
A federal judge on Monday struck down a rule from the US Department of Homeland Security that drastically shortened the length of visas for international students, researchers, teachers, and journalists.
In his ruling, US District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, found that DHS' visa rule change violated the Administrative Procedure Act's restrictions against federal agencies making "arbitrary and capricious" rule changes.
Saylor argued that, in shortening the length of visas, DHS failed to consider alternative methods for achieving its purported goals of cracking down on alleged fraud, such as enhanced utilization of the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).
The judge also knocked DHS for trying to place restrictions on the types of degrees foreign students can pursue in the US, noting that the agency's rule changes "would prohibit foreign students from engaging in extended periods of study, such as those required for Ph.D. programs," among other restrictions.
"Put bluntly," wrote Saylor, "DHS is seeking to prevent or discourage the very activity—providing educational opportunities for foreign students in the United States—that Congress sought to permit and encourage. The statute simply does not grant DHS such broad and open-ended authority to undermine the F-1 visa program."
The judge concluded by vacating the entire rule "on the ground that it is arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and otherwise not in accordance with law."
Saylor's decision earned applause from Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which hailed the ruling as "a victory for press freedom."
RSF pointed out that, in arguing for the visa restrictions, DHS "never articulated a justification for this arbitrary and overly restrictive change to visas for international journalists working in the United States" and "never even identified a single instance of the current visa rules being abused."
"The DHS proposal was always a solution in search of a problem that appeared designed to crack down on independent journalism," said RSF. "International journalists must be free to report from the United States without fear of arbitrary restrictions or political interference."
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A federal judge on Monday struck down a rule from the US Department of Homeland Security that drastically shortened the length of visas for international students, researchers, teachers, and journalists.
In his ruling, US District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, found that DHS' visa rule change violated the Administrative Procedure Act's restrictions against federal agencies making "arbitrary and capricious" rule changes.
Saylor argued that, in shortening the length of visas, DHS failed to consider alternative methods for achieving its purported goals of cracking down on alleged fraud, such as enhanced utilization of the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).
The judge also knocked DHS for trying to place restrictions on the types of degrees foreign students can pursue in the US, noting that the agency's rule changes "would prohibit foreign students from engaging in extended periods of study, such as those required for Ph.D. programs," among other restrictions.
"Put bluntly," wrote Saylor, "DHS is seeking to prevent or discourage the very activity—providing educational opportunities for foreign students in the United States—that Congress sought to permit and encourage. The statute simply does not grant DHS such broad and open-ended authority to undermine the F-1 visa program."
The judge concluded by vacating the entire rule "on the ground that it is arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and otherwise not in accordance with law."
Saylor's decision earned applause from Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which hailed the ruling as "a victory for press freedom."
RSF pointed out that, in arguing for the visa restrictions, DHS "never articulated a justification for this arbitrary and overly restrictive change to visas for international journalists working in the United States" and "never even identified a single instance of the current visa rules being abused."
"The DHS proposal was always a solution in search of a problem that appeared designed to crack down on independent journalism," said RSF. "International journalists must be free to report from the United States without fear of arbitrary restrictions or political interference."
A federal judge on Monday struck down a rule from the US Department of Homeland Security that drastically shortened the length of visas for international students, researchers, teachers, and journalists.
In his ruling, US District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, found that DHS' visa rule change violated the Administrative Procedure Act's restrictions against federal agencies making "arbitrary and capricious" rule changes.
Saylor argued that, in shortening the length of visas, DHS failed to consider alternative methods for achieving its purported goals of cracking down on alleged fraud, such as enhanced utilization of the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).
The judge also knocked DHS for trying to place restrictions on the types of degrees foreign students can pursue in the US, noting that the agency's rule changes "would prohibit foreign students from engaging in extended periods of study, such as those required for Ph.D. programs," among other restrictions.
"Put bluntly," wrote Saylor, "DHS is seeking to prevent or discourage the very activity—providing educational opportunities for foreign students in the United States—that Congress sought to permit and encourage. The statute simply does not grant DHS such broad and open-ended authority to undermine the F-1 visa program."
The judge concluded by vacating the entire rule "on the ground that it is arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and otherwise not in accordance with law."
Saylor's decision earned applause from Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which hailed the ruling as "a victory for press freedom."
RSF pointed out that, in arguing for the visa restrictions, DHS "never articulated a justification for this arbitrary and overly restrictive change to visas for international journalists working in the United States" and "never even identified a single instance of the current visa rules being abused."
"The DHS proposal was always a solution in search of a problem that appeared designed to crack down on independent journalism," said RSF. "International journalists must be free to report from the United States without fear of arbitrary restrictions or political interference."