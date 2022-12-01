Sign up for our newsletter.

rail workers

Activists supporting rail workers protest outside the United States Congress in Washington, D.C. on November 29, 2022. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Putting 'Profits Over People', Senate Rejects Paid Sick Leave for Rail Workers

"Senate Republicans and Joe Manchin have yet AGAIN failed working Americans by voting down seven days of paid sick leave for rail workers," lamented Rep. Jamaal Bowman.

Brett Wilkins

This is a breaking story... Please check back for updates.

Speaking on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Thursday before votes on a trio of bills affecting the nation's freight rail employees, Sen. Bernie Sanders said he had one "simple question" to ask: "Are any Republicans prepared to stand with rail workers who have zero paid sick days or are they instead going to back the outrageous greed of the rail industry?"

Sanders (I-Vt.) got his answer a short time later when 42 Republicans—and serial Democratic obstructionist Joe Manchin of West Virginia—voted down Rep. Jamaal Bowman's (D-N.Y.) proposal to include seven paid sick days in the tentative contract being foisted upon rail workers by Congress and the Biden administration under the terms of the Railway Labor Act of 1926 in order to avoid a strike that experts say could cost the nation's economy $2 billion per day.

Six Republican senators voted for the sick leave measure: Mike Braun (Ind.), Ted Cruz (Texas), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Josh Hawley (Mo.), John Kennedy (La.), and Marco Rubio (Fla.). 

The senators also voted 80-15 to approve the contract supported by President Joe Biden—who once called himself the "most pro-labor president" in U.S. history—to force freight rail workers to remain on the job under pain of termination. A third measure, which would have extended the negotiation period by another 60 days, was rejected.

Responding to the Senate rejecting his House-approved resolution, Bowman tweeted that "Senate Republicans and Joe Manchin have yet AGAIN failed working Americans by voting down seven days of paid sick leave for rail workers."

"I'm truly disgusted by their inability to care about workers," he added. "They continue to put profits over people and it's sickening."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said on Twitter that "rail corporations have made money hand over fist, doubling profit margins and spending billions on stock buybacks. It's shameful the vast majority of Republican senators blocked essential rail workers from receiving guaranteed paid sick leave."

Attorney and human rights advocate Steven Donziger called it "scandalous that the U.S. rail industry—which made profits of $196 billion over a decade—denies a paltry seven days of paid sick leave to its workers."

"What's really 'sick' is a society that requires a right so basic to be negotiated," he added. "Let them strike."

However, under the Railway Labor Act of 1926, which critics have long condemned as anti-worker, Congress can pass legislation forcing employees to stay on the job.

Sanders vowed after Thursday's votes that "this struggle is not over."

"At a time of record-breaking profits for the rail industry, it is disgraceful that railroad workers do not have a single day of paid sick leave," he said in a statement. "I will do everything I can to make sure that rail workers in America are treated with dignity and respect."

As for the president, Jeff Kurtz, former head of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, told Common Dreams that "Joe Biden is so far from pro-labor that he couldn't see it with the James Webb Telescope."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

