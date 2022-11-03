US, Israel Only 'No' Votes as UN Members Condemn Cuba Embargo for 30th Straight Year

Peace advocates on Thursday said that the near-unanimous vote by United Nations member states to demand an end to the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba underscores the imperative for the Biden administration to lift the crippling 60-year blockade.\r\n\r\n\u0022What would Cuba be like today, if the blockade didn\u0026#039;t hinder its development?\u0022\r\n\r\nFor the 30th straight year, U.N. General Assembly members voted in favor of a Cuban resolution condemning the embargo, first enacted during the administration of then-President John F. Kennedy, who according to close confidant and historian Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr., wanted to unleash \u0022the terrors of the Earth\u0022 on Cuba following Fidel Castro\u0026#039;s successful overthrow of a brutal U.S.-backed dictatorship.\r\n\r\nThursday\u0026#039;s vote was 185-2, with only the United States and Israel dissenting, and Ukraine and Brazil abstaining.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Biden administration talks about the need for a rules-based international order. Today\u0026#039;s U.N. vote clearly shows that the global community is calling on the U.S. to lift its brutal embargo on Cuba,\u0022 CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBenjamin added that U.S. President Joe Biden \u0022should respect global opinion\u0022 and return to former President Barack Obama\u0026#039;s \u0022policy of normalizing relations with Cuba.\u0022\r\n\r\nManolo De Los Santos, co-executive chair of the People\u0026#039;s Forum, wondered, \u0022What would Cuba be like today, if the blockade didn\u0026#039;t hinder its development?\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is impossible to quantify the pain generated by power cuts, long queues to purchase food, the obstacles to the life projects of families, particularly young people,\u0022 he added. \u0022Cuba has a right to live!\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSpeaking before the U.N. General Assembly Thursday, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla noted that \u0022more than 80% of the current Cuban population was born under the blockade,\u0022 which he called a \u0022deliberate act of economic war\u0022 akin to \u0022a permanent pandemic, a constant hurricane.\u0022\r\n\r\nRodríguez said that since then-President Donald Trump rolled back most of the reforms set in motion by Obama, the United States \u0022has escalated the siege around our country, taking it to an even crueler and more inhuman dimension, with the purpose of deliberately inflicting the biggest possible damage on Cuban families.\u0022\r\n\r\nTaking aim at\u0026nbsp; Biden, Rodríguez added that \u0022the current U.S. administration does not have a policy of its own toward Cuba. It acts out of inertia and continues the inhuman policy of maximum pressure instituted during the presidency of Donald Trump.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRodríguez said the embargo has cost Cuba more than $6.3 billion during the first 14 months of the Biden administration, or more than $15 million per day.\u0026nbsp; In 2018 a United Nations commission estimated the total cost to the Cuban economy of the 60-year blockade was at least $130 billion.\r\n\r\nMembers of CodePink plan to rally against the embargo Thursday afternoon in San Francisco. This follows CodePink protests to #LetCubaLive in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. over the past several days.\r\n\r\nCodePink is set to cap a week of action Saturday by joining with the Cuban-American group Puentes de Amor to send a plane loaded with 8.5 tons of food and medicines to the besieged island.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n“Unfortunately,\u0022 said CodePink Latin American coordinator Samantha Wherry, the shipment \u0022represents a tiny gesture compared to the billions of dollars of harm caused by the U.S. blockade.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe peace activists have three demands: An end to the U.S. blockade, lifting of all travel and economic restrictions on Cuba, and removal of Cuba from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.\r\n\r\nSuccessive U.S. administrations backed a decadeslong campaign of exile terrorism against Cuba, attempted subversion, failed assassination attempts, economic warfare, and covert operations large and small in a fruitless policy of regime change.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, a dozen U.S. administrations have come and gone since the triumph of the Cuban revolution in 1959.