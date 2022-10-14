Corporate Media Mostly Ignoring GOP Ploy to Cut Social Security and Medicare

Corporate media outlets are mostly ignoring a Republican ploy to use the debt ceiling fight to gut Social Security and Medicare if the GOP regains control of Congress—a plot that one leading watchdog on Friday called \u0022perhaps the single most consequential story\u0022 of the midterm elections.\r\n\r\n\u0022Social Security and Medicare are on the ballot next month,\u0022 said Media Matters for America senior fellow Matt Gertz. \u0022If the American public doesn\u0026#039;t know that, it\u0026#039;s in part because the press isn\u0026#039;t telling them.\u0022\r\n\r\nCommon Dreams reported earlier this week that Social Security and Medicare defenders are warning that the popular programs—which each serve tens of millions of older Americans—face \u0022grave danger\u0022 in the event Republicans retake control of Congress in January.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe warning came after four House Republicans hoping to chair the lower chamber\u0026#039;s budget committee told Bloomberg Government that \u0022Social Security and Medicare eligibility changes, spending caps, and safety-net work requirements are among the top priorities\u0022 if the GOP is back in charge.\r\n\r\nThe Republican lawmakers indicated in the article that \u0022next year\u0026#039;s deadline to raise or suspend the debt ceiling is a point of leverage\u0022 to force Democrats to allow policies including raising the retirement age and slashing Social Security and veterans\u0026#039; benefits, in keeping with the GOP\u0026#039;s recently adopted policy agenda.\r\n\r\nDespite congressional Democrats sounding the alarm on what Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) said would be an \u0022economically catastrophic\u0022 policy, \u0022there\u0026#039;s been virtually no coverage from major TV news shows, newspapers, and other mainstream outlets,\u0022 Gertz noted.\r\n\r\n\u0022There has been shockingly little coverage of this development given its significance,\u0022 Gertz continued. \u0022It earned a scattering of mentions in publications including New York magazine. And Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and MSNBC\u0026#039;s Chris Hayes detailed the stakes on his show Wednesday night.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022But the story hasn\u0026#039;t been referenced elsewhere this week on MSNBC, or on CNN, or on Fox News,\u0022 he added. \u0022The nationally broadcast morning and evening news shows on ABC, CBS, and NBC haven\u0026#039;t discussed it. It hasn\u0026#039;t been mentioned in the pages of major newspapers, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times, and USA Today.\u0022