3 Steps for a Just Immigration System: Abolish ICE, Grant Amnesty, End US Imperialism

On February 26, federal agents lied to gain access to a residential building. The agents, who local officials said lacked a warrant and wore “ fake badges ” to impersonate New York police officers, said they were looking for a “ missing child .” In reality, they were hunting for Elmina Aghayeva , a Columbia University student who the Department of Homeland Security alleges had her visa terminated “for failing to attend classes.”

Due to the efforts of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani , Aghayeva has since been released. Still, the incidence speaks volumes to the level of normalized cruelty and injustice inherent in our current system of immigration control and enforcement. Aghayeva is not “ the worst of the worst .” Even if we accept DHS’ assessment that she needed to be detained, there was a way of doing this lawfully—one where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents acquire a warrant, clearly identify themselves, respect her rights, and do not further erode public trust in law enforcement.

We need a new system of immigration—one that serves the common good, respects the dignity of all peoples, and aligns with the principles of a democratic society. Here are three steps we can take toward that end.

First Step: Abolish ICE

What was once a fringe position is now supported by the majority (76%) of Democrats and a plurality of US adults (46%).

While the Trump administration’s disregard for the rule of law has made ICE’s injustices more blatant, it has ultimately only exposed what the agency has been since its inception.

Given recent events, this turn is unsurprising. In the last year alone, ICE agents have: broken into people’s cars ( Mahdi Khanbabazadeh and Marilu Mendez ), used explosives to break into people’s homes ( Jorge Sierra-Hernandez ), pressed their knees into people’s necks ( Tatiana Martinez and George Retes ), kidnapped people ( Kilmar Ábrego Garcia and Gladis Yolanda Chavez Pineda ), detained hundreds of children including 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos , detained over 170 US citizens including Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez and Dulce Consuelo Díaz Morales , shot people ( Carlitos Ricardo Parias and Jose Garcia-Sorto ), permanently maimed people ( Kaden Rummler ), and killed people ( Silverio Villegas González , Geraldo Lunas Campos , Renee Good , and Alex Pretti ).

In the name of pursuing people who commit fewer crimes than US citizens, actively contribute to the US economy , pay taxes for public services they cannot access, and culturally enrich our communities, ICE acts with reckless abandonment.

And let’s be clear: While the Trump administration’s disregard for the rule of law has made ICE’s injustices more blatant, it has ultimately only exposed what the agency has been since its inception: a lawless, bloated policing and surveillance behemoth with virtually no oversight. It was a mistake created in the frenzy following 9/11. For the good of the nation, it must be abolished (and DHS too ).

Second Step: Grant Amnesty

Rather than mass deportation, we should offer amnesty for all undocumented immigrants currently living in the US who have not committed any violent crimes.

The problems with ICE stem from its basic mission: to find and deport the over 11 million undocumented immigrants in the country. Since the vast majority are law-abiding and legal status is not an observable trait, ICE agents resort to more invasive, discriminatory , and militant measures. Any alternative to ICE tasked with the same mission will likely replicate its problems.

The irony here is that deporting all undocumented immigrants would only harm the US. According to the Center for Migration Studies , Trump’s mass deportation plan “could cost over $500 billion to implement and would sacrifice billions in tax revenue per year. It also would lead to labor shortages and reduce the GDP by $5.1 trillion over the next 10 years.” By contrast, providing undocumented immigrants with amnesty would contribute $1.2 trillion to the US economy over 10 years and $184 billion per year in federal, state, and local taxes.

We cannot continue to indiscriminately violate international law and then complain when America’s victims come here seeking a better life.

That money could be used to improve the lives of millions by funding Medicare For All , tuition-free public colleges , city-owned grocery stores , and SNAP and other welfare programs, as well as building public housing and improving our crumbling infrastructure . Instead, we are actively engaging in an absurd policy of national self-harm where the only benefactors are the politicians who continuously scapegoat immigrants as well as corporations who benefit from surveilling, imprisoning, and exploiting their labor.

Beyond economic considerations, amnesty safeguards our democracy and protects human rights. The current immigration regime perpetuates racism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia, while ICE agents terrorize our communities and threaten all our lives.

Trump’s mass deportation agenda calls for separating undocumented immigrants from their friends, families, and communities. This includes 86 DACA recipients that ICE deported last year. Those people had lived in the US for most of their lives, respected its laws, and considered it their home. Now, they are being sent to an unfamiliar country—one where they may not know the language, culture, or anyone living there.

What’s more, many immigrants come to the US fleeing violence and persecution abroad. Deportation often entails purposely putting people’s lives at risk. As Farah Larrieux , a 46-year-old Haitian currently on Temporary Protected Status (TPS), said: “All these people are here because they were forced to come. […] They came to save their lives. For many, returning to Haiti now is, in practice, a death sentence, making them vulnerable to extortion and kidnapping.” If DHS succeeds in terminating TPS for Haitians , our tax dollars would go toward effectively funding her execution.

Third Step: End American Imperialism

Whether it's Haiti , Cuba , Venezuela , Gaza , Somalia , Afghanistan , Iraq , Iran , or so many other nations, US interventionist policies fuel political instability abroad.

American imperialism must end. We cannot continue to invade, bomb, and wage wars that fuel the very mass displacement and migration that create the “ border crisis .” We cannot continue to indiscriminately violate international law and then complain when America’s victims come here seeking a better life. They are not the “ foreign invaders ” who infiltrated “our homeland”—America invaded theirs. They have not “ destroyed our country ”—we destroyed theirs as they built ours. We owe them a debt: Amnesty and humanitarian aid in this context is not a gift, its reparations.

America must fund USAID , not more “ forever wars .” We must work alongside foreign nations—as equals—to meaningfully improve economic and political stability around the world.

For the people who are already here, abiding by our laws and contributing to our communities, this is their home. Hunting and deporting them is not justice. It endangers everyone while diverting billions of dollars away from programs and policies that would benefit everyone.

Together, we can forge a better future—we simply need to take the right steps.