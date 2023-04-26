Climate advocates rally outside Goldman Sachs shareholder meeting

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Ginny Cleaveland, Deputy Press Secretary, Fossil-Free Finance, Sierra Club, ginny.cleaveland@sierraclub.org
As shareholders vote on proposals, advocacy groups draw attention to bank’s fossil fuel financing
The annual general meeting for Goldman Sachs took place on Wednesday, April 26, in Dallas. Outside the meeting, climate advocates with the Sierra Club, Texas Campaign for the Environment, Hip Hop Caucus, the Vessel Project of Louisiana, and For a Better Bayou held a rally and press conference to draw attention to the bank’s continued financing of fossil fuels, despite its climate pledges.
At its annual meeting, Goldman Sachs faced several investor proposals calling on the bank to do better on climate, including a proposal from the Sierra Club Foundation demanding that it commit to a time-bound phase out of new fossil fuel exploration and development (7% support), a proposal from the New York City Comptroller demanding that it disclose its absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets for 2030 (12% support), and a proposal from As You Sow demanding that it create a transition plan to align its financing activities with its 2030 emissions reduction targets (30% support). See results from similar shareholder proposals at the annual meetings of Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo.
Goldman Sachs is one of the world’s largest financiers of fossil fuels. According to the annual Banking on Climate Chaos report, in the last 7 years, Goldman Sachs poured $145 billion into fossil fuels, and $9.9 billion in 2022 alone. Goldman Sachs continues to bankroll fossil fuels despite committing more than two years ago to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 for the projects it finances. By continuing to provide new financing for fossil fuel expansion, Goldman Sachs is undermining our ability to meet our climate goals, contradicting its own climate pledges, and committing environmental racism by giving billions of dollars to LNG projects to export fracked gas in disproportionately Black, Indigenous, and low-income communities across the Gulf Coast.
Goldman Sachs is one of the largest financiers of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in the world, which causes irreparable harm to the environment, climate, and environmental justice communities. This includes providing financing to companies like Venture Global, the company behind the proposed Plaquemines LNG export facility in Louisiana, which would be one of the largest fracked gas export terminals in the US. A June 2022 report by the Sierra Club analyzes the facility’s potential impact on the environment, climate, and nearby communities.
“Economic justice, racial justice, climate, and environmental justice are inextricably linked. Pollution from fossil fuels worsens the effects of climate change, and together they create a destructive loop that disproportionately impacts the well-being of Black, Brown, and Indigenous people. Financial institutions who continue to support fossil fuel expansion are doing business in a way that compromises the needs of our planet and our people. You cannot finance harmful industries and at same time be committed to meeting the needs of the communities you serve. The only way forward is to stop financing fossil fuel expansion now,” said Stephone Coward, the Director of Economic Justice with Hip Hop Caucus.
“It is disappointing but not surprising to me that a bunch of rich people in suits based in major cosmopolitan cities continue to make decisions that fund increasing cancer rates for both myself and my fellow citizens of the poor rural South. How far can we expect human empathy to extend, really? However, on a business operations level, it is my understanding that Goldman Sachs prides themselves on excellence. If they wanted to actually be excellent, they would diversify their operations to better understand firsthand the regions and people in which they are funding life-destroying operations for time-limited profit," said Ariana Akbari, Volunteer with the Sierra Club.
“Gulf Coast communities are united in our opposition to oil and gas export facilities because they dump even more toxic emissions on impoverished communities of color that have limited access to healthcare,” said Bekah Hinojosa, Gulf Coast Campaign Representative with the Sierra Club. “We’re calling on Goldman Sachs to commit to stop financing and supporting environmental racism in our communities by drawing the line on oil and gas export projects.”
“Goldman Sachs is continuing to invest and provide financial services for community-destroying and climate-killing fossil fuel infrastructure projects, like Venture Global’s methane gas export terminals in south Louisiana. Goldman Sachs cannot claim to be working toward net zero while also knowingly investing in dirty fracked gas export terminals. There is nothing clean or green about 'natural gas' and the impacts of these terminals on our communities and ways of life is nothing short of environmental injustice of the highest order. It’s as if Goldman Sachs thinks it can take a play from the tobacco playbook and claim it wasn't aware of the harms being caused, both locally and abroad. There can be no denying the bank's role in funding the climate crisis, having provided over $145 billion to fossil fuel projects. Without shifting from investing in these awful projects, Goldman Sachs should be held fully responsible for all loss and damages associated with continuing down this path. Goldman Sachs must hold firm to its commitment to true net zero and stop harming communities on coastlines around the world,” said James Hiatt with For a Better Bayou.
Next month, the last two of the six major US banks will hold their annual meetings — JPMorgan Chase on May 16 and Morgan Stanley on May 19 — both of which face a similar suite of climate proposals as their peers.
The Sierra Club is the most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization in the United States. We amplify the power of our 3.8 million members and supporters to defend everyone's right to a healthy world.(415) 977-5500
"After three years of screaming that wearing masks was government tyranny, Republicans are now making the government dictate what you can and cannot wear," said one critic.
Transgender and gender nonconforming people are the apparent target of a new dress code recently mandated by the head of the Texas Department of Agriculture and exposed by a genderqueer journalist this week.
Texas Observer digital editor Kit O'Connell obtained an April 13 "dress code and grooming" memo to agency employees from Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) Commissioner Sid Miller, who was an adviser to former President Donald Trump.
"Employees are expected to comply with this dress code in a manner consistent with their biological gender," the memo states, conflating sex and gender.
\u201cSCOOP: Editor @KitOConnell reports on a leaked memo from the #Texas Dept of #Agriculture, from @MillerForTexas, requiring employees to dress "in a manner consistent with their biological gender.\u201d \n\nThe policy seems aimed squarely at #trans workers: https://t.co/XUHRAZAFO9\n\n#LGBTQ\u201d— Texas Observer Lives! (@Texas Observer Lives!) 1682352211
While "Western apparel" is acceptable attire for women, "no excessive cleavage" can be shown and "skirts should be within four inches of the knees."
Grooming standards include "no unnatural neon or fluorescent hair colors," and "no nose, lip, or other facial piercings."
Violators will be sent home to change; repeat offenders could face further sanction and termination.
"The policy, which is primarily aimed at office workers, would force trans employees back into the closet by forbidding them from expressing their identity," O'Connell wrote. "But even cisgender people who wear gender-neutral clothing—such as women who favor men's formalwear—could conceivably be caught up in the new restrictions."
"The freedom to dress according to one's gender identity is vital to the mental health and happiness of trans and nonbinary people," they explained. "Clothing is an important part of the "social transition" process, which—along with other changes like using new pronouns—allows a trans person to be themselves in public."
\u201cYou have to wonder whether or not the Texas Department of Agriculture knows the difference between a bull and a cow after reading this 'Dress Code and Grooming Policy' statement...\n\n"Employees are expected to comply with this dress code in a manner consistent with their\u2026\u201d— Trans Health Australia (@Trans Health Australia) 1682358443
Brian Klosterboer, an attorney with the ACLU of Texas, toldThe Texas Tribune that the dress violates the First Amendment's right to free expression and the equal protection clause, as well as Title VII's prohibition of employment discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
"State agencies should be focused on doing their jobs and not discriminating against their own employees and trying to make political statements through their agency regulations," he said. "There is no important governmental interest that this can meet."
Explaining that TDA personnel are often seen wearing cowboy hats and boots, one department employee interviewed by O'Connell—who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation—said that "my eye was drawn to the lines about Western wear being encouraged."
"Then, another employee alerted me and said, 'Hey did you see the line in the first paragraph?'" the employee added, referring to the memo's "biological gender" language.
\u201cAfter three years of screaming that wearing masks was government tyranny, Republicans are now making the government dictate what you can and cannot wear.\n\nTexas Ag Department Imposes 'Biological Gender' Dress Code on Employees https://t.co/Nhd8WtHYhc\u201d— Ross Murray (@Ross Murray) 1682527865
The new TDA dress code comes amid a wave of Republican-led attacks on LGBTQ+ people at the federal and state level. The ACLU is tracking 469 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in state legislatures, while laws banning gender-affirming healthcare, transgender students from competing on sports teams or using restrooms matching their gender identity, and drag shows have been passed in more than 20 states.
In Texas—which has advanced bills to ban trans student-athletes and gender-affirming care—Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Child Protective Services to investigate parents of trans kids for child abuse, a policy blocked by multiple state courts. Abbott also staunchly opposes diversity, equity, and inclusion policies in state agencies.
"In tax cuts in 2017 passed by the other side of the aisle, we see wonderful tax cuts for yacht owners and private jets," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. "But in order to balance our budget now, we're talking about cuts to SNAP, to food out of babies' mouths."
Before House Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened debate Wednesday on a bill that would raise the nation's debt ceiling while gutting social programs and imposing more barriers to access them, nearly 200 House Democrats from across the ideological spectrum signed a letter imploring Republican deficit hawks to drop their demands and pass a clean hike.
Since Washington's arbitrary and arguably unconstitutional borrowing limit was breached in January, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has implemented "extraordinary measures" enabling the U.S. government to meet its financial obligations for a few additional months. Unless President Joe Biden's administration takes unilateral action to disarm the debt ceiling, Congress has until sometime between July and September to increase or suspend the federal borrowing cap. If Republicans refuse to do so, the U.S. is poised to suffer an unprecedented default that would have catastrophic impacts both domestically and globally.
Fully aware of the stakes, GOP lawmakers are holding the economy hostage in a bid to further weaken the nation's comparatively meager welfare state and its insufficient climate policies. Last week, McCarthy (R-Calif.) unveiled the so-called Limit, Save, Grow Act, which would raise the debt ceiling, but only in conjunction with measures to peg discretionary spending at fiscal year 2022 levels through 2033; establish new work requirements for Medicaid beneficiaries and expand work requirements for recipients of food aid and income support; force through a Big Oil-friendly energy package; repeal recently approved clean energy investments and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) funding; eliminate Biden's contested student debt cancellation plan; claw back unspent Covid-19 relief money; and require congressional approval before any major federal regulations can take effect.
Wednesday's letter—led by House Budget Committee Ranking Member Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), and New Democrat Coalition Chair Annie Kuster (D-N.H.)—calls on McCarthy to fulfill his duty to "uphold the full faith and credit" of the U.S. by "allowing prompt floor consideration of legislation to raise the debt ceiling without any extraneous policies attached."
House Democrats pointed out that "congressional Republicans voted to raise the debt ceiling without preconditions or crisis on three separate occasions" under former President Donald Trump and urged them "to do the same on this occasion."
Democratic lawmakers also reminded McCarthy—who recently described the national debt as "the greatest threat to our future"—that "congressional Republicans voted to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) in 2017, which the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated would increase the federal deficit by $1.9 trillion over 10 years, with 83% of the law's benefits estimated to accrue to the richest 1% by 2027."
Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) recently contrasted GOP lawmakers' willingness to attack the poor and slash popular initiatives like Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) with their previous support for the highly regressive and deeply unpopular TCJA, which corporations and the wealthy enthusiastically welcomed when Trump signed it into law.
"In tax cuts in 2017 passed by the other side of the aisle, we see wonderful tax cuts for yacht owners and private jets," said Ocasio-Cortez. "But in order to balance our budget now, we're talking about cuts to SNAP, to food out of babies' mouths, instead of actually reexamining the inequities within our tax system."
\u201c"In tax cuts in 2017 passed by the other side of the aisle, we see wonderful tax cuts for yacht owners and private jets. But in order to balance our budget now, we're talking about cuts to SNAP, to food out of babies' mouths."\u201d— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) 1682525709
As the letter notes, "The first act of House Republicans in the 118th Congress... was passing legislation—which Democrats unanimously opposed—to rescind funding for IRS enforcement against tax evasion by wealthy individuals and large corporations. The CBO estimated that by reducing revenue, that legislation would increase the deficit by $114 billion over 10 years."
In addition to refusing to consider how creating a fairer tax code and cracking down on tax dodging would increase revenue, GOP lawmakers have shown little interest in shrinking the ever-expanding U.S. military budget.
Overall, the Limit, Save, Grow Act—heavily influenced by the far-right House Freedom Caucus' austerity blueprint—would reduce the federal deficit by roughly $4.8 trillion over 10 years, according to a CBO estimate published Tuesday.
But as journalist Bryce Covert observed, it's essential to remember that this meaningless achievement would be realized in part by taking away Medicaid and SNAP benefits from millions of people.
\u201cWhen you see headlines like this, it's worth knowing that $120bn of that reduction comes from work requirements. How? By removing 1.5 million people from Medicaid and kicking 275,000 people off SNAP each month. https://t.co/4viI7cCoEm\u201d— Bryce Covert (@Bryce Covert) 1682512000
In a Wednesday blog post, Josh Bivens and Samantha Sanders of the Economic Policy Institute warned that if McCarthy's "deeply unrealistic spending cuts actually came to pass, the human toll would be enormous, and economic growth would be deeply damaged."
"The McCarthy proposal," they wrote, "also resurfaces a completely inaccurate but alarmingly persistent conservative claim: the idea that government anti-poverty programs are unnecessarily generous, bloated, and are keeping people out of the workforce who should otherwise be supporting themselves entirely through income earned in the labor market."
"The U.S. safety net is in serious need of reforms, but not because of inaccurate claims that its excess generosity keeps people out of work," they continued. "The biggest problem with the U.S. safety net is that our programs don't help as many people, or as effectively, as they should."
Echoing House Democrats, Bivens and Sanders derided McCarthy's claim that his proposal would put the U.S. on a path to "fiscal responsibility" and lower inflation as "laughable."
"The biggest driver of deficits for the last 20 years has been a steady trend toward ever-larger tax cuts for corporations and the richest U.S. households," the pair wrote. "No one who actually wants to reduce the federal deficit should be looking to do that on the backs of the poorest and most vulnerable Americans."
In their letter, House Democrats said that "instead of supporting an agenda of deficit-exploding tax cuts for the wealthiest individuals and corporations, we welcome an honest discussion regarding the federal budget that makes clear that the deficit is made up of revenues and investments and that sustainable fiscal solutions will ensure our revenues match the level of investments needed to maintain our economic growth and prosperity."
However, the CPC tweeted, "negotiations on what the government is spending its money on have a time and place—the yearly budget process."
"Republicans are welcome to try to get their extremist wish list met that way," the group added. "But that must happen separately from the threat of U.S. default."
The GOP cleared a key procedural hurdle on Wednesday afternoon when the House approved the rule governing debate on the Limit, Save, Grow Act in a 219-210 party-line vote. McCarthy is seeking to pass the legislation later on Wednesday.
"Instead of representing the interests of Main Street, the Chamber represents the interests of Silicon Valley and Wall Street," said a government watchdog.
A Wednesday report on who funds the U.S. Chamber of Commerce reveals that the vast majority of donors to the powerful business lobbying group remain anonymous on government forms—but the number of large donations received by the Chamber annually raises serious questions about whether the group truly represents the interests of small businesses, considering that nearly half the money donated in 2021 came from just 46 contributors who gave $1 million or more.
The Chamber "boldly claims to represent the interests of over 3 million businesses across the country," said consumer advocacy watchdog Public Citizen in its report, The Interests of the Few.
But just 3% of the nearly $198 million in donations received in 2021 amounted to less than $5,000 each. The rest appeared on the Chamber's 990 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) form as itemized contributions with redacted donor names.
Over $93 million of the money raised in 2021 came from donors who gave at least $1 million, and "the very top of the Chamber's donor base reveals an even more startling picture," Public Citizen wrote, with the top 1.4% of donors providing "more than a quarter of the Chamber's itemized contributions.
On average, the Chamber received $146,000 from each donor.
"How many dry cleaners, pizzerias, or mom and pops shops can afford to give the Chamber hundreds of thousands of dollars? It's not happening," Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen, toldCNBC.
Research from the JPMorgan Chase Institute released in February showed that the average small business is surviving on a month-to-month basis and has only enough cash reserves to stay afloat for 27 days without additional income.
Judging from the Chamber's 2021 IRS forms, Gilbert said, "we expect its top donors are among a who's who of Big Tech, Big Oil, and other highly consolidated industries."
"Instead of representing the interests of Main Street, the Chamber represents the interests of Silicon Valley and Wall Street," she added.
Eighteen donors who gave between $2 million and $4 million each were behind more than a quarter of the money donations given to the group. Roughly $54 million came from these contributors, the report states.
The top three "mystery donors," said Public Citizen, provided the Chamber with 8.3% of its contributions in 2021, giving an average donation of more than $5 million.
"We believe it's reasonable to assume that these three mystery donors wield a significant influence on the Chamber's actions and activities," said the watchdog.
The Chamber has lobbied aggressively against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding structure, Build Back Better agenda, antitrust and environmental regulations, and the Inflation Reduction Act.
Despite its donations overwhelmingly coming from contributors that can afford spending thousands of dollars to back a group that helps them avoid complying with protections for public health, workers', and the environment, said Public Citizen President Robert Weissman, "the U.S. Chamber of Commerce likes to make a big deal about how it represents small business."
\u201cThe US Chamber of Commerce likes to make a big deal about how it represents small biz. \n\nBut its tax filings show 1/2 its budget comes from just 46 donors giving $1 million or more.\n\nhttps://t.co/wiBF1DBxu9\u201d— Robert Weissman (@Robert Weissman) 1682521289
"The narrow donor base casts serious doubts on the Chamber's repeated claims that it represents such a broad range of business," said Gilbert in a statement.
Public Citizen called on the Chamber to "begin freely disclosing the identity of its donors," end its support for fossil fuel projects like the Keystone XL pipeline, "reverse course and begin encouraging more thorough and robust antitrust enforcement," and "focus its efforts overall on policies and actions that benefit the whole of the business landscape, rather than just the largest corporations."
"The Chamber's mission statement claims, 'For all of the people across the businesses we represent, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is a trusted advocate, partner, and network, helping them improve society and people's lives," the watchdog noted. "It's time for the Chamber's actions to match its mission."