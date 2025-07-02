In Fiery Speech, Ocasio-Cortez Rips GOP Budget Bill as 'Deal With the Devil'

U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a scathing condemnation of the GOP's budget reconciliation package—particularly its devastating cuts to Medicaid—in remarks on the House floor Wednesday as Republicans worked to send the legislation to President Donald Trump's desk.

"This bill is a deal with the devil," said Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). "It explodes our national debt, it militarizes our entire economy, and it strips away healthcare and basic dignity of the American people. For what? To give Elon Musk a tax break and billionaires the greedy taking of our nation. We cannot stand for it, and we will not support it."

"You should be ashamed," she added.

AOC: "On this point of tax on tips, as one of the only people in this body who has lived off of tips, I want to tell you a little bit about the scam ... the cap on that is $25,000 while you're jacking up taxes on people who make less than $50,000 across the US ... while kicking… pic.twitter.com/5VrEbJNnHl

Ocasio-Cortez expressed contempt for the Trump-backed Republican bill's proposed tax deduction for tips, which would be capped at $25,000 per year.

The New York Democrat argued the provision is effectively meaningless "while you're jacking up taxes on people who make less than $50,000 across the United States while taking away their [nutrition assistance], while taking away their Medicaid, while kicking them off of the [Affordable Care Act] and their healthcare extensions."

"So if you're at home and you're living off tips, you do the math," she added. "Is that worth it to you? Losing all your healthcare, not able to feed your babies, not being able to put a diaper on their bottom, in exchange for what?"

If approved, the Republican reconciliation bill would strip health coverage from at least 17 million Americans, according to expert estimates. That number includes the roughly 12 million who would lose coverage due to the bill's Medicaid cuts and millions more who would be left uninsured by the GOP's refusal to extend ACA subsidies that are set to expire at the end of the year.

"President Trump had issued some statements throughout this process saying and urging, insisting, that this bill does not cut Medicaid," Ocasio-Cortez said Wednesday. "President Trump, you're either being lied to or you are lying, because this bill represents... the largest and greatest loss of healthcare in American history."