'These Are Murders': Trump Condemned After Bombing Yet Another Boat Off Venezuelan Coast

President Donald Trump, who in recent days has been lobbying to receive a Nobel Peace Prize, announced on Tuesday afternoon that he had ordered a lethal US military strike against yet another boat off the coast of Venezuela.

In a post on his Truth Social network, Trump said that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday morning "ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) conducting narcotrafficking."

Trump then claimed that "intelligence" had "confirmed" that the boat was engaged in illegal drug trafficking, although he provided no evidence to back up this claim.

Six passengers aboard the boat were killed in the attack, the president claimed.

Trump has now repeatedly ordered the American military to use deadly force against boats in international waters that are allegedly engaged in drug smuggling. Many legal scholars, including some right-wing experts who in the past have embraced expansive views of presidential powers, consider such strikes illegal.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) condemned Trump's attack, which she noted was the fifth time the president had ordered a strike on a purported drug-trafficking vessel.

"Using the military to execute alleged criminals with no due process or input from Congress is brazenly unconstitutional and damaging to our democracy," she wrote in a social media post.

Attorney George Conway, a former Republican who broke with the party over its support of Trump, said there was absolutely zero doubt that Trump's strikes on the boats were acts of murder.

"That's 27 flat-out murders," he wrote in a post on X, referring to the total body count resulting from the president's boat strikes. "That's 27 lives taken without even a semblance of a legal justification under domestic or international law."

Kenneth Roth, former director of Human Rights Watch, said that Trump could face criminal prosecution for attacking the boats.

"Trump keeps ordering the summary killing of people in boats off the coast of Venezuela," Roth wrote. "Whether drug traffickers or not (we have no idea), these are murders. If on Venezuelan territory, the International Criminal Court could prosecute."

Richard Painter, who was an ethics lawyer in former President George W. Bush's White House, similarly described the strikes as "murder" and "a violation of US as well as international law."

According to The Associated Press, the strikes against boats have unnerved the Venezuelan government, which believes the US is preparing to launch a regime-change war against it. Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino last week even went so far as to tell his citizens to be prepared for a potential invasion during a televised appearance.

"I want to warn the population: We have to prepare ourselves because the irrationality with which the US empire operates is not normal,” he said, according to the AP. “It’s anti-political, anti-human, warmongering, rude, and vulgar."