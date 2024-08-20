'History Is Watching': Gaza Doctors Urge Harris to Back Israel Arms Embargo at Democratic Convention

As humanitarians opposed to the U.S. government's support for Israel's assault on Gaza continued to protest during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday, American doctors who recently volunteered in the besieged enclave implored the party's presidential nominee Kamala Harris—based on the carnage and heartache they have witnessed—to embrace an arms embargo on Israel and an immediate cease-fire.

"We are here to deliver a policy that saves and improves lives," Uncommitted National Movement co-founder Abbas Alawieh said in opening remarks at Tuesday's press conference. "We are here because we want to win a better world."

Alawieh slammed the "hypocritical action" of Biden administration officials who, while "saying they want a cease-fire," continue "to send more and more weapons" to far-right Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "murderous government," which "is using those weapons to kill civilians" and is "preventing any hope for all captives, Israeli and Palestinian, to be reunited with their families."

Such support, Alawieh added, is also "preventing any hope of a departure from the horrors that we are seeing our siblings in Gaza experience with more than 16,000 children... being killed using U.S. weapons."

"The Uncommitted National Movement mobilized Democratic voters—more than 740,000 nationally—specifically around the idea that our candidate, regardless of who they may be, needs an updated approach to their Gaza policy," Alawieh continued. "Specifically, our stance is that our government should embrace an arms embargo. Stop sending weapons that are being used to kill civilians."

"Vice President Harris is engaging with us on this issue," Alawieh added. "Her team is engaging with us on this issue. We do view that as a positive step in the right direction. We want to be very clear that what we need to see urgently is for the bombs to stop. Stop sending bombs if you want us to believe that you want a cease-fire."

There are 30 Uncommitted delegates attending the DNC after being elected in Democratic primaries in states like Minnesota, where the movement received 18.9% of the vote, and the key swing state of Wisconsin, where it won 13.3%. As polling reveals that Democratic and Independent voters in crucial swing states would be more likely to vote for Harris if she backs an arms embargo on Israel, her campaign has made some moves to accommodate Uncommitted voices, including providing space at the DNC.

Dr. Tammy Abughnaim, a Chicago-based emergency physician, said she asked Palestinians what she should tell people in the United States about Gaza, where she saw the aftermath of "massacre after massacre" and "suffering on an entirely unprecedented scale."



"Tell the world what you saw," she said they told her. "We cannot afford another day of this."



On Monday, the DNC held its first-ever panel on Palestinian rights, which featured testimony from some of those who spoke at Tuesday's press conference, including Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, an American pediatric intensive care physician who volunteered for two weeks at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, Haj-Hassan said that the American doctors who worked in Gaza "cannot unsee what we witnessed, it gives us nightmares."

"I can personally testify that I have never seen anything so horrific, so egregious, so inhumane," she stated. "We decided to come here and bear moral witness with the unfortunate recognition that the only way to protect civilian life is through putting pressure on the U.S. government to stop militarily supporting Israel in its campaign."

Haj-Hassan continued:



"And yet we continue to fund this," Haj-Hassan added. "History is watching us. The world is watching us. I cannot make sense of this. I suspect you cannot too. And I hope that the Democratic Party recognizes the irony and the hypocrisy of what we continue to fund and chooses to finally stand by the values of human rights and justice that we claim to stand by."

Harris has expressed sympathy for Palestinians suffering what she called a "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza. However, like Biden, she's also proclaimed her "unwavering" support for Israel. When asked earlier this month if Harris would support a suspension in weapons transfers, one of her national security advisers said that "she will always ensure Israel is able to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups" and "does not support an arms embargo on Israel."

Human rights advocates fear that if elected to a second term, former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, would be even more supportive of Israel's obliteration of Gaza than the Biden-Harris administration.



According to Palestinian and international officials, at least 40,173 Palestinians have been killed—most of them women and children—and nearly 93,000 others have been wounded during Israel's 319-day assault and siege on Gaza. Gaza officials say that at least 10,000 other Palestinians are missing, believed to be dead and buried under the rubble of hundreds of thousands of bombed-out homes and other buildings.

Almost the entire Gaza population of 2.3 million has been forcibly displaced. Hundreds of thousands of Gazans are starving; dozens have died from malnutrition, dehydration, and lack of medicines and healthcare amid a crippling Israeli siege that has been cited as evidence during Israel's genocide trial at the International Court of Justice. The blockade has also exacerbated the spread of contagious diseases including measles, hepatitis, and polio.

