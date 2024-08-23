'You Must Do Better': Harris Rebuked Over Failure to Change Course on Gaza

During her speech Thursday night accepting the Democratic Party's 2024 nomination, Vice President Kamala Harris decried the "heartbreaking" suffering that Gazans are experiencing after 10 consecutive months of Israeli bombardment.

But Harris didn't acknowledge, let alone condemn, the central role the United States has played in fueling the humanitarian emergency in the Palestinian enclave, where civilians face indiscriminate bombings daily as well as famine and appalling disease outbreaks—including a possible polio epidemic.

Instead, Harris repeated a line that has become commonplace for the White House and its allies, declaring that "President [Joe] Biden and I are working around the clock" to secure a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Nor did Harris explicitly denounce Israel's actions in Gaza, which have included atrocities committed with U.S. weaponry.

"Harris wanted to portray herself as strong and brave, but when she had to switch to passive voice ("What has happened in Gaza") to avoid calling out Israel's war crimes, she showed stunning cowardice," said Palestinian American political analyst Yousef Munayyer.

Declining to break with the administration in which she currently serves, the vice president did not express support for a policy shift that would pressure Israel's far-right government to accept a cease-fire agreement, such as an arms embargo of the kind supported by United Nations experts, leading human rights groups, and a majority of U.S. voters.

"I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself," said Harris, condemning the Hamas-led October 7 attack.

Abbas Alawieh, a co-founder of the Uncommitted National Movement, toldReuters following the vice president's speech that she did not deliver what was badly needed as the disaster in Gaza worsens by the minute: "courageous leadership that breaks from the current approach."

The IMEU Policy Project, an affiliate of the Institute for Middle East Understanding, echoed Alawieh's assessment, saying in a statement that "with Vice President Kamala Harris' nomination, the party had an opportunity to move in a new direction."

"Tonight Harris called for a cease-fire in Gaza, but she failed to commit to the change in policy that would secure a cease-fire: ending weapons transfers to Israel," the group said. "To be clear: There is no way to end this bloodshed while supplying Israel with billions of dollars in weapons as it indiscriminately bombs Palestinian families, schools, hospitals, refugee shelters, and places of worship."

"It must be noted that Harris' call for 'dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination' for the Palestinian people received thunderous applause," the organization added. "However, words are not enough. Democratic voters are increasingly united in their demand for a change in policy on Gaza and in support of Palestinian safety and freedom broadly; it is time for the Democratic Party leadership to catch up."

Denied a speaking slot on the convention stage, Palestinian American delegates and their allies made their voices heard in the hallways of Chicago's United Center and outside of the facility, where they held a sit-in to protest the DNC's rejection of their demands.

Calls for a Palestinian American speaker on the DNC stage drew broad support from Democratic lawmakers and their allies, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and the United Auto Workers.

Lily Greenberg Call, a Jewish Biden political appointee who resigned in May over the administration's Gaza policy, said late Thursday that she was "so sad and disappointed" that the DNC chose to "silence Palestinian American voices and exclude them from the convention stage."

"VP, I want you to win in November," Call added. "You must do better."

Layla Elabed, a co-founder of the Uncommitted National Movement and the sister of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), said Thursday that "Michigan voters want to vote for Harris, but we need to shift policy."

"Many of us know the impact of U.S.-funded bombs firsthand," said Elabed.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), one of the lawmakers who showed solidarity with uncommitted delegates as they staged a sit-in outside of the DNC earlier this week, clearly articulated the U.S. Palestinian rights movement's position during a press conference on Wednesday, a day before Harris took the stage in Chicago.

"If you really wanted a cease-fire, you'd just stop sending the weapons," said Omar. "It is that simple."