US Doctors Tell Biden, Harris They 'Witnessed Crimes Beyond Comprehension' in Gaza

Nearly 100 U.S. healthcare providers who have volunteered in the Gaza Strip over the past year sent President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris a Wednesday letter detailing "the massive human toll from Israel's attack" and urging the administration to "end this madness now!"

Israel has been waging war on Gaza since the Hamas-led attack that killed over 1,100 people last year. During that time, the physicians, surgeons, nurse practitioners, nurses, and midwives who signed the letter have collectively spent 254 weeks volunteering in hospitals and clinics throughout the besieged enclave.

As of Wednesday, Israeli forces have killed at least 41,689 Palestinians in Gaza and injured another 96,625, according to local officials. Thousands more remain missing in the rubble of civilian infrastructure. Israel—which also launched a ground invasion of Lebanon this week—faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

"This letter and the appendix show probative evidence that the human toll in Gaza since October is far higher than is understood in the United States. It is likely that the death toll from this conflict is already greater than 118,908, an astonishing 5.4% of Gaza's population," the health workers wrote to Biden and Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee for the November election.

"Our government must act immediately to prevent an even worse catastrophe than what has already befallen the people of Gaza and Israel," they argued. "A cease-fire must be imposed on the warring parties by withholding military support for Israel and supporting an international arms embargo on Israel and all Palestinian armed groups. We believe our government is obligated to do this, both under American law and international humanitarian law. We also believe it is the right thing to do."

"Gaza was the first time I held a baby's brains in my hand. The first of many."

Even before the October 7, 2023 attack, the United States had given Israel billions of dollars in annual military aid. Throughout Israel's assault on Gaza—and now Lebanon—the Biden administration has continued to provide weapons and diplomatic support.



The American medical volunteers' new letter—published on a website that also features a July missive along with similar ones that Canadian and U.K. health workers sent to their governments—shares accounts from individual signatories. Dr. Thalia Pachiyannakis, an OB-GYN, said that "I saw so many stillbirths and maternal deaths that could have been easily prevented if the hospitals had been functioning normally."

Those who survived birth faced a warzone where thousands of children have died. Last month, Gaza's Ministry of Health released a 649-page document with names and ages of Palestinians killed in the past year—and the first 14 pages are babies.

"Every day I saw babies die," said Asma Taha, pediatric nurse practitioner. "They had been born healthy. Their mothers were so malnourished that they could not breastfeed, and we lacked formula or clean water to feed them, so they starved."



Israeli bombings in the past year have claimed thousands of lives. Dr. Mark Perlmutter, an orthopedic and hand surgeon, said that "Gaza was the first time I held a baby's brains in my hand. The first of many."



The letter to Biden and Harris states:

Children are universally considered innocents in armed conflict. However, every single signatory to this letter saw children in Gaza who suffered violence that must have been deliberately directed at them. Specifically, every one of us who worked in an emergency, intensive care, or surgical setting treated pre-teen children who were shot in the head or chest on a regular or even a daily basis. It is impossible that such widespread shooting of young children throughout Gaza, sustained over the course of an entire year is accidental or unknown to the highest Israeli civilian and military authorities.



President Biden and Vice President Harris, we wish you could see the nightmares that plague so many of us since we have returned: dreams of children maimed and mutilated by our weapons, and their inconsolable mothers begging us to save them. We wish you could hear the cries and screams our consciences will not let us forget. We cannot fathom why you continue arming the country that is deliberately killing these children en masse.

"I've never seen such horrific injuries, on such a massive scale, with so few resources," said Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, a trauma and critical care surgeon and the letter's organizer. "Our bombs are cutting down women and children by the thousands. Their mutilated bodies are a monument to cruelty."

The letter notes that "Israel has destroyed more than half of Gaza's healthcare resources and has killed nearly 1,000 Palestinian healthcare workers, more than 1 out of every 20 healthcare workers in Gaza. At the same time, healthcare needs have increased massively from the lethal combination of military violence, malnutrition, disease, and displacement."

It also challenges Israeli forces' attempts to justify attacking the enclave's medical infrastructure, stressing that "not once did any of us see any type of Palestinian militant activity in any of Gaza's hospitals or other healthcare facilities."

"We urge you to see that Israel has systematically and deliberately devastated Gaza's entire healthcare system, and that Israel has targeted our colleagues in Gaza for torture, disappearance, and murder," the American volunteers wrote, describing Palestinian healthcare workers as "among the most traumatized people in Gaza, and perhaps in the entire world."

While welcoming the administration's efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting, they emphasized that "the United States can impose a cease-fire on the warring parties by simply stopping arms shipments to Israel, and announcing that we will participate in an international arms embargo on both Israel and all Palestinian armed groups."

"President Biden and Vice President Harris, we are 99 American physicians and nurses who have witnessed crimes beyond comprehension," they added. "Crimes that we cannot believe you wish to continue supporting. Please meet with us to discuss what we saw, and why we feel American policy in the Middle East must change immediately."