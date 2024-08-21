'Uncommitted' Backs Israeli-American Speakers at DNC, Says Palestinians Must Have Voice Too

While welcoming a scheduled Democratic National Convention speech by the Israeli-American parents of a young man kidnapped in Israel by Hamas militants on October 7, the co-founders of the Uncommitted National Movement on Wednesday implored the DNC to ensure that Palestinian voices are also heard on the event's main stage.

Rachel and Jon Goldberg-Polin, whose 23-year-old son Hersh was abducted from the Nova rave near the Gaza border, are set to speak Wednesday night in what Forward, a progressive Jewish news site, described as "a counterpoint to the powerful appearance at last month's Republican convention by Ronen and Orna Neutra, the parents of hostage Omar Neutra, who led the crowd in Milwaukee in chants of 'Bring them home!'"

In a Wednesday statement, Uncommitted National Movement co-founders Abbas Alawieh and Layla Elabed said the 30 Uncommitted delegates attending the DNC "urge the Democratic Party to reject a hierarchy of human value by ensuring Palestinian voices are heard on the main stage."

"We are learning that Israeli hostages' families will be speaking from the main stage. We strongly support that decision and also strongly hope that we will also be hearing from Palestinians who've endured the largest civilian death toll since 1948," the pair continued, referring to the year in which the modern state of Israel was established amid the ethnic cleansing of more than 750,000 Arabs from Palestine, an event known among Palestinians as the Nakba, or "catastrophe."

"Excluding a Palestinian speaker betrays the party's commitment in our platform to valuing Israelis and Palestinian lives equally," Alawieh and Elabed asserted, adding that Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, "must unite this party with a vision that fights for everyone, including Palestinians."

The Democratic National Committee's 2024 platform states that "Democrats recognize the worth of every Israeli and every Palestinian."

However, the platform also opposes human rights-based protests against Israel including the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, as well as efforts to hold Israel accountable at the United Nations. Israel is currently on trial for genocide at the International Court of Justice, a U.N. organ, amid an ongoing assault on Gaza that has left at least 143,000 Palestinians dead, maimed, or missing and most of the coastal enclave flattened.

The U.S. has provided Israel with tens of billions of dollars worth of military aid—including the bombs used in some of Israel's deadliest massacres in Gaza—and diplomatic cover like United Nations Security Council cease-fire resolution vetoes.

With the exception of a vocal minority of pro-Palestine voices led by Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the only Palestinian American member of Congress and Elabed's sister, most elected Democrats—from Harris and President Joe Biden to a majority of U.S. lawmakers—support Israel, making it difficult for Palestine defenders to secure DNC stage time.

Following sustained activist pressure, the DNC provided space for the first-ever panel on Palestinian rights on Monday. On Tuesday, the Uncommitted National Movement—which won nearly 20% of the Democratic primary vote in Minnesota and over 13% in the key swing state of Wisconsin—hosted another panel featuring doctors who volunteered in Gaza hospitals.



"The difficulty in approving even a single Palestinian American speaker among the dozens of speakers on the convention stage sends a troubling message to our anti-war voters, suggesting they aren't truly included in this party," Alawieh and Elabed said Wednesday. "The pain and loss of an Israeli or a Palestinian are no different, b ut there is an added sting in our communities when we know that it is our tax dollars funding the killing of our loved ones."

"We have provided the Democratic Party with a list of names and stand ready to provide more if needed," the pair added. "There is no reason not to get this done."

Backing Uncommitted's demand for Palestinian inclusion at the DNC, Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) said on social media Wednesday that "as Democrats, we must commit to uplifting the shared humanity of all people and recognize that the loss of human life is always tragic, regardless of nationality, religion, or race."



"I'm calling on the DNC to live up to these values and invite Palestinian speakers to the convention," he added.

There have been large and small pro-Palestine protests in Chicago and throughout the nation leading up to and during the DNC.

According to a May Zeteo-Data for Progress poll, a majority of Democratic voters believe Israel is committing a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

