Trump Threatens to Invoke Insurrection Act as Minneapolis Residents Protest ICE Terror

Demonstrators protest outside of the Whipple federal building on January 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Trump Threatens to Invoke Insurrection Act as Minneapolis Residents Protest ICE Terror

Trump's warning came as the editorial board of the Minnesota Star Tribune described the city as being "under siege" by the federal government.

News Rights & Justice

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, which would allow him to put the US military on American streets, unless demonstrations against federal immigration operations in Minneapolis come to an end.

In a Truth Social post, Trump demanded that Minnesota elected officials "stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], who are only trying to do their job."

If this doesn't happen, the president said, he would invoke the Insurrection Act and "quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place" in the state.

The Insurrection Act has not been used since 1992, when President George HW Bush invoked it at the request of then-California Gov. Pete Wilson to quell riots that had broken out in Los Angeles after a jury acquitted police officers who were caught on camera beating Rodney King.

Mass protests have erupted throughout Minneapolis since ICE agent Jonathan Ross fatally shot local resident Renee Good, whom the Trump administration posthumously smeared as a "domestic terrorist."

Protests against ICE presence in the city intensified on Wednesday night after a federal agent shot a man in the leg during what the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) called a "targeted traffic stop."

The Trump administration last week began surging thousands of ICE agents into Minneapolis, resulting in mass school closures and the disruption of daily life for the city's residents.

The editorial board of the Minnesota Star Tribune on Thursday described the city as being "under siege" by the federal government.

"Battalions of armed federal agents are moving through neighborhoods, transit hubs, malls and parking lots and staging near churches, mosques and schools," the editorial explains. "Strangers with guns have metastasized in spaces where daily life should be routine and safe. It feels like a military occupation."

The editors then declared that "what we are witnessing is the storming of the state by the federal government," insisting that "the occupation of Minnesota by ICE cannot stand."

A local Minneapolis resident who was out protesting against the ICE presence on Wednesday night told Status Coup News that he felt like the entire city was under assault.

"This is nuts!" he said. "What the fuck is going on, dude, this is insane... You know what really pisses me off is the fact that they detain people, cuff them, and then still beat the shit out of them! They tell you it's immigrants, it's only immigrants? It's fucking anybody! I have friends who got detained and all they were doing was driving home from work!"

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
