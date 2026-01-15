'Unnecessary, Irresponsible, and Dangerous': ACLU Slams Trump's Insurrection Act Threat

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
“What’s needed now is not federal escalation, but deescalation."
President Donald Trump and other White House officials have sought to portray protesters against their mass deportation campaign, including in Minneapolis, as out of control and violent—but in condemning the president's threat to invoke to Insurrection Act in order to crack down on growing dissent, a top civil liberties group Thursday said it's clear where the danger to public safety is coming from.
"The real risk to people’s safety comes from [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and other federal agents’ violence against our communities," said Hina Shamsi, director of the ACLU's National Security Project. “What’s needed now is not federal escalation, but deescalation."
Instead, Trump said Thursday morning—hours after a federal agent shot and wounded a man during a traffic stop in Minneapolis and a week after Renee Good was killed by an ICE agent—officials in Minnesota must "stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of ICE who are only trying to do their job.”
Trump officials have provided no evidence that protesters in Minneapolis or elsewhere are "professional agitators" rather than grassroots community members who have banded together to protect their neighborhoods.
The president didn't detail how he believes officials in the state could bar residents from protesting ICE or observing and filming their violent arrests—which, as Department of Homeland Security officials on the ground recently reminded agents, are protected activities under the First Amendment and other statutes—but said if they didn't do so he would invoke the Insurrection Act.
Invoking the law would allow Trump to deploy US military troops to Minneapolis for law enforcement purposes. The president—who has been accused of inciting an attempted insurrection on January 6, 2021 after losing the 2020 election—has threatened to use the Insurrection Act at other times to clamp down on protests against his anti-immigration agenda. The law is rarely used and was last invoked in 1992 by President George H.W. Bush during riots in Los Angeles.
"It’s hard to think of another instance in which a president would deploy troops to enable further federal deprivation of people’s rights."
Shamsi said that "invoking the Insurrection Act is unnecessary, irresponsible, and dangerous."
"President Trump is continuing to stoke fear in a situation his administration created by unleashing lawless, armed federal agents against our communities," she said. "It’s hard to think of another instance in which a president would deploy troops to enable further federal deprivation of people’s rights."
Even if Trump were to send the US military to Minneapolis or other cities, Shamsi issued a reminder that "no matter what uniform they wear, armed federal agents and military troops are bound by our constitutional rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of speech, and due process. If troops or federal agents violate these boundaries, they and their leadership must be held accountable."
Dear Common Dreams reader,
The U.S. is on a fast track to authoritarianism like nothing I've ever seen. Meanwhile, corporate news outlets are utterly capitulating to Trump, twisting their coverage to avoid drawing his ire while lining up to stuff cash in his pockets.
That's why I believe that Common Dreams is doing the best and most consequential reporting that we've ever done.
Our small but mighty team is a progressive reporting powerhouse, covering the news every day that the corporate media never will. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. And to ignite change for the common good.
Now here's the key piece that I want all our readers to understand: None of this would be possible without your financial support.
That's not just some fundraising cliche. It's the absolute and literal truth. We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
Will you donate now to help power the nonprofit, independent reporting of Common Dreams?
Thank you for being a vital member of our community. Together, we can keep independent journalism alive when it’s needed most.
- Craig Brown, Co-founder
President Donald Trump and other White House officials have sought to portray protesters against their mass deportation campaign, including in Minneapolis, as out of control and violent—but in condemning the president's threat to invoke to Insurrection Act in order to crack down on growing dissent, a top civil liberties group Thursday said it's clear where the danger to public safety is coming from.
"The real risk to people’s safety comes from [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and other federal agents’ violence against our communities," said Hina Shamsi, director of the ACLU's National Security Project. “What’s needed now is not federal escalation, but deescalation."
Instead, Trump said Thursday morning—hours after a federal agent shot and wounded a man during a traffic stop in Minneapolis and a week after Renee Good was killed by an ICE agent—officials in Minnesota must "stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of ICE who are only trying to do their job.”
Trump officials have provided no evidence that protesters in Minneapolis or elsewhere are "professional agitators" rather than grassroots community members who have banded together to protect their neighborhoods.
The president didn't detail how he believes officials in the state could bar residents from protesting ICE or observing and filming their violent arrests—which, as Department of Homeland Security officials on the ground recently reminded agents, are protected activities under the First Amendment and other statutes—but said if they didn't do so he would invoke the Insurrection Act.
Invoking the law would allow Trump to deploy US military troops to Minneapolis for law enforcement purposes. The president—who has been accused of inciting an attempted insurrection on January 6, 2021 after losing the 2020 election—has threatened to use the Insurrection Act at other times to clamp down on protests against his anti-immigration agenda. The law is rarely used and was last invoked in 1992 by President George H.W. Bush during riots in Los Angeles.
"It’s hard to think of another instance in which a president would deploy troops to enable further federal deprivation of people’s rights."
Shamsi said that "invoking the Insurrection Act is unnecessary, irresponsible, and dangerous."
"President Trump is continuing to stoke fear in a situation his administration created by unleashing lawless, armed federal agents against our communities," she said. "It’s hard to think of another instance in which a president would deploy troops to enable further federal deprivation of people’s rights."
Even if Trump were to send the US military to Minneapolis or other cities, Shamsi issued a reminder that "no matter what uniform they wear, armed federal agents and military troops are bound by our constitutional rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of speech, and due process. If troops or federal agents violate these boundaries, they and their leadership must be held accountable."
President Donald Trump and other White House officials have sought to portray protesters against their mass deportation campaign, including in Minneapolis, as out of control and violent—but in condemning the president's threat to invoke to Insurrection Act in order to crack down on growing dissent, a top civil liberties group Thursday said it's clear where the danger to public safety is coming from.
"The real risk to people’s safety comes from [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and other federal agents’ violence against our communities," said Hina Shamsi, director of the ACLU's National Security Project. “What’s needed now is not federal escalation, but deescalation."
Instead, Trump said Thursday morning—hours after a federal agent shot and wounded a man during a traffic stop in Minneapolis and a week after Renee Good was killed by an ICE agent—officials in Minnesota must "stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of ICE who are only trying to do their job.”
Trump officials have provided no evidence that protesters in Minneapolis or elsewhere are "professional agitators" rather than grassroots community members who have banded together to protect their neighborhoods.
The president didn't detail how he believes officials in the state could bar residents from protesting ICE or observing and filming their violent arrests—which, as Department of Homeland Security officials on the ground recently reminded agents, are protected activities under the First Amendment and other statutes—but said if they didn't do so he would invoke the Insurrection Act.
Invoking the law would allow Trump to deploy US military troops to Minneapolis for law enforcement purposes. The president—who has been accused of inciting an attempted insurrection on January 6, 2021 after losing the 2020 election—has threatened to use the Insurrection Act at other times to clamp down on protests against his anti-immigration agenda. The law is rarely used and was last invoked in 1992 by President George H.W. Bush during riots in Los Angeles.
"It’s hard to think of another instance in which a president would deploy troops to enable further federal deprivation of people’s rights."
Shamsi said that "invoking the Insurrection Act is unnecessary, irresponsible, and dangerous."
"President Trump is continuing to stoke fear in a situation his administration created by unleashing lawless, armed federal agents against our communities," she said. "It’s hard to think of another instance in which a president would deploy troops to enable further federal deprivation of people’s rights."
Even if Trump were to send the US military to Minneapolis or other cities, Shamsi issued a reminder that "no matter what uniform they wear, armed federal agents and military troops are bound by our constitutional rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of speech, and due process. If troops or federal agents violate these boundaries, they and their leadership must be held accountable."