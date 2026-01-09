Progressive Groups to Lead 'ICE Out for Good' Weekend Rallies After Renee Good Killing

Progressive advocacy groups are set to lead nationwide rallies this weekend to protest Wednesday's killing of Renee Good by an immigration officer in Minneapolis and the Trump administration's wider deadly mass deportation campaign.

Groups including 50501 Movement, Indivisible, the Disappeared in America campaign, MoveOn, the ACLU, Voto Latino, and United We Dream are planning demonstrations across the country to protest the killing of Good and what Indivisible called the "broader pattern of unchecked violence and abuse carried out by federal immigration enforcement agencies against members of our communities."

Good, a US citizen, was shot multiple times by veteran Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation officer Jonathan Ross on Wednesday while driving in south Minneapolis. Bystander video shows Good slowly maneuvering a Honda Pilot SUV in an apparent effort to drive away from officers when Ross draws his pistol and fires at her head.

President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration quickly spread lies about Good, with the president saying she "ran over" Ross and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and others accusing the 37-year-old mother of three—one of whose children is now orphaned—of "domestic terrorism."

"After ICE executed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis and federal agents shot two more people in Portland, the 50501 Movement is demanding the immediate abolition of ICE," 50501 said in a statement Friday. "Renee Nicole Good and the Portland victims are just the most recent victims of ICE’s reign of terror. ICE has brutalized communities for decades, but its violence under the Trump regime has accelerated."

Renee Nicole Good was a 37-year-old wife and mother of three children who loved to sing and studied creative writing.We will not sit by while violence goes unanswered and our communities are terrorized.Please join us this weekend to say ICE Out For Good.



— Indivisible ❌👑 (@indivisible.org) January 9, 2026 at 5:29 AM

"Marginalized communities have taken the brunt of their force; in 2025, at least 32 people died in ICE custody," 50501 added. "This past September, ICE shot and killed Silverio Villegas González, a father and cook from Mexico who was living in Chicago. In that same city, a Border Patrol agent celebrated after repeatedly shooting and injuring Marimar Martinez. The American people have had enough."

The ACLU said in a statement that "an ICE agent killed Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old Minneapolis mother, shooting her three times in the head through her car window. This is a reckless, horrific shooting that should have never happened."

"Renee's killing came just one day after the Trump administration stormed Minnesota communities with an unprecedented 2,000 federal agents. Children are afraid to go to school and Minnesota families are reeling from fear and a sense of chaos," the group continued. "For months, the Trump administration has been deploying heavily armed federal agents into our communities. They are smashing car windows, dragging people from their cars, zip-tying children, and physically harming our neighbors—citizens and noncitizens alike."

"We can't wait around while ICE harms more people," the ACLU added. "Congress MUST demand an end to these reckless immigration raids, and oppose any bill that would add to ICE's already massive budget."

United We Dream said that Good's "brutal killing is a horrifying reminder of the threat armed forces pose to our collective safety, especially at a time when local, state, and federal officials have consistently called on the federal government to invest in the resources working families truly need—healthcare, housing, access to food—instead of indiscriminate terror in our communities."

"In 2025 alone, 32 people died in immigration detention," the group added. "Billions poured into immigration raids for the sake of ripping apart communities in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Minneapolis does nothing but lead to irreparable damage, violence, and death. We demand an immediate end to this cruelty and for elected leaders at every level to speak out in defense of immigrant communities and our shared safety.”

MoveOn argued that "the Trump administration is not making anybody safe—they are creating chaos and destroying lives."

"You don’t raid peaceful cities, schools, libraries, and churches unless your goal is to terrorize communities and silence dissent," the group added. "MoveOn is outraged and devastated that the unnecessary, reckless, and escalatory deployment of ICE is causing even more senseless killings. Trump’s ICE agents need to follow the advice of local officials and leave Minnesota immediately.”

Represent Maine, an "ICE out for Good" national coalition partner, said in a promotion for a Saturday noon rally in Augusta that "ICE’s campaign of terror is out of control and leading to the murder of our people."

"Entire communities are being traumatized," the group continued. "Immigrants, refugees, and American citizens are being targeted. This is not normal border enforcement: This is state violence."

"We will gather to remember those who have been killed, kidnapped, and disappeared by ICE, and the families and communities devastated in their wake," Represent Maine added. "We demand ICE out of Maine NOW!"

Dan Harmon of 50501 Minnesota said Friday, "They have literally started killing us—enough is enough."

"We are a peaceful and community-oriented state that will not allow the violent ICE secret police to continue kidnapping our neighbors and killing our friends," he said. "Immediately after the shooting, hundreds of Minnesotans gathered to respond on site, just as we did in 2020 after officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd."

"ICE must be removed from Minnesota and permanently abolished," Harmon added.

