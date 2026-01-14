'Real Justice' for Renee Good Begins With Impeaching Noem, Omar Says as Protests Continue

As protests against the Trump administration's immigration operations continued in Minnesota on Wednesday, a week after a federal officer fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar argued that justice for the Minneapolis woman requires impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"Today we are honoring the life and memory of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, a writer, and a poet," Omar—whose congressional district includes Minneapolis—said outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, beside other lawmakers.

Good "had just dropped... her 6-year-old son off at school and was serving as a legal observer when she was murdered by an ICE agent in South Minneapolis," Omar said, referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jonathan Ross.

"ICE's reckless actions have taken a mother from three children, a partner from a wife, and inflicted unfathomable pain on our community. My deepest condolences go out to Renee's family, friends, and anyone who loved her," the congresswoman continued. "We will not stop fighting until we achieve real justice and accountability."

According to Omar: "That must begin with impeaching Kristi Noem and ensuring no federal agent can act as a judge, jury, and executioner on our streets. It must also include [a] full and transparent investigation, and legal action against ICE."

Omar is among dozens of Democrats in the House of Representatives backing articles of impeachment against Noem for alleged obstruction of justice, violation of public trust, and self-dealing, introduced on Wednesday by Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-Ill.).

That introduction and Omar's remarks at the Capitol came as protests continued in the Twin Cities, Minneapolis and Saint Paul—which, along with Minnesota, are suing the US Department of Homeland Security, ICE, and other agencies and leaders, including Noem, to end the deployment of thousands of immigration agents to the state.

In that case, US Judge Kate Menendez, appointed to the District of Minnesota by former President Joe Biden, declined to issue a temporary restraining order on Wednesday morning. Instead, she is seeking more information from all parties by late next week.

"I think the issues are really important and I don't want to suggest by not acting immediately one way or the other that I think they are unimportant," Menendez said, according to CBS News. "To the contrary, I understand this is important to everybody."

Meanwhile, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who filed the case, joined Saint Paul students for a walkout against ICE.

The Intercept reported Wednesday that "federal agents have repeatedly invoked Good's death to threaten the lives of observers and demonstrators in Minnesota," including in an encounter with local resident Phil Maddox, who filmed a masked man with an ICE officer badge screaming into his vehicle, "Stop fucking following us."

As the outlet detailed:

Maddox pans his phone camera to reveal another agent standing by the passenger-side door with a handgun drawn. Stomping back past the car, the first agent continues his tirade, telling Maddox that he won't "like the outcome" if he follows the agents.



"You did not learn from what just happened?" the ICE agent asks. "Go home to your kids." Maddox said he immediately interpreted the question as a threat.



"They're saying, 'Get in our way and we'll shoot you,'" Maddox said. "'We have immunity, we can do what we want, and you should fear us.'"

On Monday, Pioneer Press, shared another account of an agent referring to Good's death: "Brandon Siguenza told media and detailed in a Facebook post how he and a friend, Patty O'Keefe, were taken into custody near 42nd and 16th streets in South Minneapolis on Sunday morning. He said agents sprayed pepper spray into their vehicle's vents, broke their windows and arrested them both on charges of obstruction."

According to the outlet, which covers the Twin Cities:

O'Keefe told KARE-TV that during the drive to the detention facility at the Whipple Federal Building at Fort Snelling, one agent told her, "You guys got to stop obstructing us, that's why that lesbian (expletive) is dead."



O'Keefe said the comment was "shocking."

As videos emerge of federal agents telling observers to stop recording them, the National Coalition Against Censorship on Tuesday reminded Americans that "the First Amendment unequivocally protects the right to observe, monitor, and take pictures and video of government officials conducting their duties in public."

Minneapolis City Council President Elliot Payne also reminded residents of their rights on Wednesday while sharing his own experience being "assaulted by ICE" with reporters. Payne said that an agent pushed him from behind on Monday, while he observed another agent pointing a taser at people on the street.

"You have the right to observe these operations," Payne stressed. "You have the right to keep your door shut. You have a right to demand a judicial warrant, and if they do not have a judicial warrant, you do not have to open your door."

In recent days, protesters, observers, and targeted Minnesotans have shared footage of federal officials demanding to see proof of citizenship, even though there is no law requiring citizens to carry that and immigration agents are barred from conducting indiscriminate searches.

Pioneer Press reported that "during questioning by investigators, Siguenza said he was told 'they could offer undocumented family members of mine legal protection if I have any (I don't), or money, in exchange for giving them the names of protest organizers, or undocumented persons. I was shocked, and told them no.'"

In a separate report, the outlet shared a story from Elizabeth Lugert-Thom, a Saint Paul resident who said that agents, who didn't identify themselves, knocked on her door and asked if she knew where Hmong and other Asian families lived nearby. She also told them she didn't know, and wrote on Facebook, "I was a bit shaken and a bit shocked of what I was asked to do."